Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth, Llc Buys Charles River Laboratories International Inc, Jack Henry & Associates Inc, Copart Inc, Sells Seagate Technology Holdings PLC, Las Vegas Sands Corp, WEX Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 14, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Charles River Laboratories International Inc, Jack Henry & Associates Inc, Copart Inc, Nutrien, BP PLC, sells Seagate Technology Holdings PLC, Las Vegas Sands Corp, WEX Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth, Llc. As of 2021Q2, Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth, Llc owns 154 stocks with a total value of $139 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of MITCHELL & PAHL PRIVATE WEALTH, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/mitchell+%26+pahl+private+wealth%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of MITCHELL & PAHL PRIVATE WEALTH, LLC
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 34,388 shares, 3.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.34%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 16,465 shares, 3.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.17%
  3. Comcast Corp (CMCSA) - 74,256 shares, 3.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.85%
  4. UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) - 8,076 shares, 2.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.91%
  5. United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) - 13,338 shares, 2.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.77%
New Purchase: Charles River Laboratories International Inc (CRL)

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth, Llc initiated holding in Charles River Laboratories International Inc. The purchase prices were between $289.83 and $371.65, with an estimated average price of $332.71. The stock is now traded at around $382.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 781 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Jack Henry & Associates Inc (JKHY)

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth, Llc initiated holding in Jack Henry & Associates Inc. The purchase prices were between $151.72 and $169.59, with an estimated average price of $159.47. The stock is now traded at around $167.515000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 1,577 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Copart Inc (CPRT)

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth, Llc initiated holding in Copart Inc. The purchase prices were between $108.61 and $133.61, with an estimated average price of $123.67. The stock is now traded at around $139.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 1,941 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Nutrien Ltd (NTR)

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth, Llc initiated holding in Nutrien Ltd. The purchase prices were between $52.83 and $65.04, with an estimated average price of $59.06. The stock is now traded at around $61.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 4,110 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: BP PLC (BP)

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth, Llc initiated holding in BP PLC. The purchase prices were between $24.26 and $28.38, with an estimated average price of $26.17. The stock is now traded at around $25.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 8,364 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: TransUnion (TRU)

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth, Llc initiated holding in TransUnion. The purchase prices were between $90 and $111.56, with an estimated average price of $103.9. The stock is now traded at around $112.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 1,968 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Costco Wholesale Corp (COST)

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth, Llc added to a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp by 22.94%. The purchase prices were between $352.48 and $398.79, with an estimated average price of $377.4. The stock is now traded at around $409.075000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,495 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Amgen Inc (AMGN)

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth, Llc added to a holding in Amgen Inc by 21.90%. The purchase prices were between $233.58 and $259.14, with an estimated average price of $245.97. The stock is now traded at around $244.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,071 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Thor Industries Inc (THO)

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth, Llc added to a holding in Thor Industries Inc by 27.45%. The purchase prices were between $104.35 and $146.76, with an estimated average price of $127.32. The stock is now traded at around $107.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,001 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Telefonica SA (TEF)

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth, Llc added to a holding in Telefonica SA by 20.12%. The purchase prices were between $4.46 and $5.16, with an estimated average price of $4.78. The stock is now traded at around $4.455000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 28,116 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (STX)

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth, Llc sold out a holding in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC. The sale prices were between $76.75 and $104.23, with an estimated average price of $89.82.

Sold Out: Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS)

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth, Llc sold out a holding in Las Vegas Sands Corp. The sale prices were between $51.18 and $63.61, with an estimated average price of $57.85.

Sold Out: WEX Inc (WEX)

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth, Llc sold out a holding in WEX Inc. The sale prices were between $187.76 and $229.02, with an estimated average price of $205.13.



Here is the complete portfolio of MITCHELL & PAHL PRIVATE WEALTH, LLC. Also check out:

1. MITCHELL & PAHL PRIVATE WEALTH, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. MITCHELL & PAHL PRIVATE WEALTH, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. MITCHELL & PAHL PRIVATE WEALTH, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that MITCHELL & PAHL PRIVATE WEALTH, LLC keeps buying
Author's Avatar

insider