Adams Asset Advisors, LLC Buys ViacomCBS Inc, Newmont Corp, Kimberly-Clark Corp, Sells HollyFrontier Corp, Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Barrick Gold Corp

- New Purchases: VIAC, HES,
- Added Positions: NEM, KMB, AMGN, PFE, T, VZ, IBM, MMM, WMT, ABBV, UVV, INTC, CLMT, CSCO, PSX, PAA, CVS, CVX, NS,
- Reduced Positions: GS, BAC, AAPL, HPQ, WFC, WES, MSFT, CMI, LQD, SJM, UPS,
- Sold Out: HFC, GOLD, SLV,
- Occidental Petroleum Corp (OXY) - 3,649,327 shares, 22.36% of the total portfolio.
- Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP (CLMT) - 4,615,224 shares, 6.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.32%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 116,255 shares, 3.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.95%
- Dorchester Minerals LP (DMLP) - 766,153 shares, 2.53% of the total portfolio.
- Energy Transfer LP (ET) - 1,113,310 shares, 2.32% of the total portfolio.
Adams Asset Advisors, LLC initiated holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.92 and $46, with an estimated average price of $41.42. The stock is now traded at around $42.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.7%. The holding were 191,748 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Hess Corp (HES)
Adams Asset Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Hess Corp. The purchase prices were between $67.02 and $90.66, with an estimated average price of $80.52. The stock is now traded at around $81.545000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,679 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Newmont Corp (NEM)
Adams Asset Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Newmont Corp by 123.09%. The purchase prices were between $60.27 and $74.38, with an estimated average price of $66.93. The stock is now traded at around $63.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 157,678 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Kimberly-Clark Corp (KMB)
Adams Asset Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Kimberly-Clark Corp by 130.50%. The purchase prices were between $128.69 and $142.39, with an estimated average price of $133.51. The stock is now traded at around $134.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 62,476 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Amgen Inc (AMGN)
Adams Asset Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Amgen Inc by 38.25%. The purchase prices were between $233.58 and $259.14, with an estimated average price of $245.97. The stock is now traded at around $244.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 32,995 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: HollyFrontier Corp (HFC)
Adams Asset Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in HollyFrontier Corp. The sale prices were between $32.47 and $38.02, with an estimated average price of $34.8.Sold Out: Barrick Gold Corp (GOLD)
Adams Asset Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Barrick Gold Corp. The sale prices were between $19.8 and $25.27, with an estimated average price of $22.49.Sold Out: iShares Silver Trust (SLV)
Adams Asset Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Silver Trust. The sale prices were between $22.7 and $26.19, with an estimated average price of $24.73.
