Adams Asset Advisors, LLC Buys ViacomCBS Inc, Newmont Corp, Kimberly-Clark Corp, Sells HollyFrontier Corp, Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Barrick Gold Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 14, 2021
Article's Main Image
Dallas, TX, based Investment company Adams Asset Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys ViacomCBS Inc, Newmont Corp, Kimberly-Clark Corp, Amgen Inc, Hess Corp, sells HollyFrontier Corp, Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Barrick Gold Corp, iShares Silver Trust during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Adams Asset Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Adams Asset Advisors, LLC owns 76 stocks with a total value of $510 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Adams Asset Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/adams+asset+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Adams Asset Advisors, LLC
  1. Occidental Petroleum Corp (OXY) - 3,649,327 shares, 22.36% of the total portfolio.
  2. Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP (CLMT) - 4,615,224 shares, 6.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.32%
  3. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 116,255 shares, 3.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.95%
  4. Dorchester Minerals LP (DMLP) - 766,153 shares, 2.53% of the total portfolio.
  5. Energy Transfer LP (ET) - 1,113,310 shares, 2.32% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: ViacomCBS Inc (VIAC)

Adams Asset Advisors, LLC initiated holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.92 and $46, with an estimated average price of $41.42. The stock is now traded at around $42.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.7%. The holding were 191,748 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Hess Corp (HES)

Adams Asset Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Hess Corp. The purchase prices were between $67.02 and $90.66, with an estimated average price of $80.52. The stock is now traded at around $81.545000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,679 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Newmont Corp (NEM)

Adams Asset Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Newmont Corp by 123.09%. The purchase prices were between $60.27 and $74.38, with an estimated average price of $66.93. The stock is now traded at around $63.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 157,678 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Kimberly-Clark Corp (KMB)

Adams Asset Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Kimberly-Clark Corp by 130.50%. The purchase prices were between $128.69 and $142.39, with an estimated average price of $133.51. The stock is now traded at around $134.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 62,476 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Amgen Inc (AMGN)

Adams Asset Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Amgen Inc by 38.25%. The purchase prices were between $233.58 and $259.14, with an estimated average price of $245.97. The stock is now traded at around $244.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 32,995 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: HollyFrontier Corp (HFC)

Adams Asset Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in HollyFrontier Corp. The sale prices were between $32.47 and $38.02, with an estimated average price of $34.8.

Sold Out: Barrick Gold Corp (GOLD)

Adams Asset Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Barrick Gold Corp. The sale prices were between $19.8 and $25.27, with an estimated average price of $22.49.

Sold Out: iShares Silver Trust (SLV)

Adams Asset Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Silver Trust. The sale prices were between $22.7 and $26.19, with an estimated average price of $24.73.



Here is the complete portfolio of Adams Asset Advisors, LLC. Also check out:

insider