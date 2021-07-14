Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. Comments on Unsolicited Proposal from Americana Partners

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. Comments on Unsolicited Proposal from Americana Partners

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Jul 14, 2021
Article's Main Image

DALLAS, July 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (“Westwood” or the “Company”) (: WHG) today confirmed that, since May, it has received two unsolicited proposals from Americana Partners, LLC to acquire Westwood. Americana’s last proposal, received by the Company on June 14, 2021, offered $25.00 per share in cash.

Westwood’s Board of Directors, in consultation with its legal and financial advisors and in accordance with its fiduciary duties, previously reviewed Americana’s proposal and determined unanimously that it significantly undervalues Westwood relative to the Company’s standalone plan. In reaching this determination, the Board also considered that Americana has not provided to Westwood any evidence of Americana’s ability to finance its acquisition bid.

Brian O. Casey, President and Chief Executive Officer of Westwood, stated: “Our hard work over the past few years, reducing costs and building a pipeline of opportunities, along with the investments we made in technology and other strategic initiatives are paying off for our stockholders as we believe Westwood is now on a more clear path to growth. We are very proud of the progress we have made and are even more confident in our ability to carry out our current plan and deliver long-term value for our stockholders.”

RBC Capital Markets is acting as financial advisor to the Company, and Sidley Austin LLP is acting as legal counsel to Westwood.

About Westwood Holdings Group

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. is an investment management boutique and wealth management firm based in Dallas, Texas.

Westwood offers high-conviction equity and outcome-oriented solutions to institutional investors, private wealth clients and financial intermediaries. The firm specializes in two distinct investment capabilities: U.S. Value Equity and Multi-Asset, available through separate accounts, the Westwood Funds® family of mutual funds and other pooled vehicles. Westwood benefits from significant, broad- based employee ownership and trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “WHG.” For more information, please visit westwoodgroup.com.

Contact:

Investors

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc.
Terry Forbes
Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer
(214) 756-6900

Media

Gagnier Communications
Dan Gagnier / Jeffrey Mathews
(646) 569-5897
[email protected]

ti?nf=ODI4MDU4NCM0Mjk3NjE4IzUwMDA3OTgwMA==
c1c361cc-0b7e-4b67-8f94-a47768deff81
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment