SCHEELS Announces Wichita Location Opening Spring 2023

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 14, 2021
Article's Main Image

SCHEELS and Simon bringing 220,000 sq. foot All Sports store to Towne East Square

PR Newswire

FARGO, N.D., July 14, 2021

FARGO, N.D., July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SCHEELS, an employee-owned all sports retailer, is excited to announce its second SCHEELS location coming to Kansas. The new store will open Spring 2023 in Wichita, in collaboration with Simon, joining the Overland Park SCHEELS that opened near Kansas City in 2015. The new shopping destination is planned for the Towne East Square after full renovation of an existing space, and will feature 220,000 sq. feet of shopping adventure for the entire family.

ADV_1200x1200_Wichita_Announcement_Post_V2.jpg

"With the success of our store in Overland Park, we are thrilled to bring a second SCHEELS location to the state of Kansas, specifically to Wichita," said SCHEELS CEO Steve M. Scheel. "We have been studying this market for several years and are excited to be part of the Towne East Square development. We want to thank Simon for all the hard work and dedication bringing this project to life, and we look forward to working together throughout the building process. SCHEELS can't wait to become a new partner in the Wichita community and begin serving more people in Kansas when we open our doors."

"SCHEELS is an exciting and dynamic, family friendly brand that is a perfect example of the type of fresh, new experience Simon is known for cultivating," said Mark Silvestri, Simon's Executive Vice President and COO for Development. "Simon is delighted to welcome SCHEELS to Towne East Square and the entire region."

Similar to the Overland Park location, Wichita SCHEELS will be home to entertainment attractions, specialty shops and boutiques with the best brand names under one roof. This includes 85 specialty shops staffed by trained experts who focus on their passions. The one-of-a-kind retail destination will attract sports enthusiasts, outdoor explorers and shoppers seeking a wide variety of fashion, footwear and home goods.

The Wichita SCHEELS will also feature fun, with a variety of family-friendly attractions. These include a wildlife mountain, rollerball, and Fuzziwig's Candy Shop. Shoppers will have the opportunity to enjoy interactive arcade games and sports simulators, and specialty treats at Ginna's Cafe, a restaurant serving gourmet soups and sandwiches, homemade fudge and specialty coffee.

Wichita marks the company's 31st location, with 29 existing stores and 1 scheduled to open this fall in Missoula, Mont. The company has also announced its 32nd location, opening Fall 2023 in Chandler, Ariz. The Wichita store will employ more than 400 associates, all employee owners, who look forward to bringing their expertise and enthusiasm to Wichita.

SCHEELS History:
Three acres of potatoes were the seed for the first SCHEELS store in 1902. Frederick A. Scheel, a German immigrant, used the $300 he earned from that first harvest as the down payment on the first SCHEELS, a small hardware store in Sabin, Minn. Over the years, SCHEELS opened in surrounding communities including Fargo in 1930, where the Corporate Offices are located. Customer interest grew and sports lines were added to the product mix.

SCHEELS is now a 29-store operation with stores in 13 states including North Dakota, Iowa, Minnesota, South Dakota, Montana, Wisconsin, Nebraska, Nevada, Illinois, Utah, Kansas, Colorado, and Texas. Currently, Steve D. Scheel, the great grandson of SCHEELS founder, is the company's Chairman of the Board, and great-great grandson Steve M. Scheel is CEO. Todd Anderson serves as President and oversees SCHEELS daily operations of more than 8,000 associates.

About Simon
Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

MEDIA CONTACT:
Kiersten Hegland
SCHEELS Corporate Marketing Office
[email protected] | 701.551.5860

SCHEELS.jpg

Simon_with_R_ball.jpg

favicon.png?sn=CG43660&sd=2021-07-14 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/scheels-announces-wichita-location-opening-spring-2023-301334001.html

SOURCE SCHEELS

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CG43660&Transmission_Id=202107141325PR_NEWS_USPR_____CG43660&DateId=20210714
