INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces It Is Investigating Claims Against Stable Road Acquisition Corp. and Encourages Investors With Losses to Contact the Firm

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. The SEC announced a settlement with Stable Road, its CEO, and its merger target, Momentus Inc., on July 13, 2021. The settlement includes penalties of more than $8 million. It follows allegations that Momentus and its CEO “repeatedly told investors that it had ‘successfully tested’ its propulsion technology in space when, in fact, the company’s only in-space test had failed to achieve its primary mission objectives or demonstrate the technology’s commercial viability.” Based on this news, shares of Stable Road dropped more than 7% in intraday trading on July 14, 2021.

