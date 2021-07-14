S&co Inc Buys Rice Acquisition Corp, Rice Acquisition Corp, Airbnb Inc, Sells Vestas Wind Systems A/S, iShares Gold Trust, Cabot Oil & Gas Corp

New Purchases: RICE, RICE, ABNB, RBLX, FERG, ENPH, DASH,

RICE, RICE, ABNB, RBLX, FERG, ENPH, DASH, Added Positions: PROSY, GPN, LBTYA, MA, GOOG, LSXMK, SUMO, LILA, LIN, RPRX, GILD, VZ,

PROSY, GPN, LBTYA, MA, GOOG, LSXMK, SUMO, LILA, LIN, RPRX, GILD, VZ, Reduced Positions: VWDRY, MOS, AAPL, PXD, ABT, MS, GDX, PEP, T, DHR, AMZN, GOOGL, TT, PYPL, ZTS, FRC, BAH, SIVB, CRM, V, BSX, IVW, COST, BAC, TJX, ROL, CCJ, CVX, FMC, XRAY, CTAS, LGF.B, RDFN,

VWDRY, MOS, AAPL, PXD, ABT, MS, GDX, PEP, T, DHR, AMZN, GOOGL, TT, PYPL, ZTS, FRC, BAH, SIVB, CRM, V, BSX, IVW, COST, BAC, TJX, ROL, CCJ, CVX, FMC, XRAY, CTAS, LGF.B, RDFN, Sold Out: IAU, COG, HSC, SWK,

Boston, MA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Rice Acquisition Corp, Rice Acquisition Corp, Airbnb Inc, Prosus NV, Roblox Corp, sells Vestas Wind Systems A/S, iShares Gold Trust, Cabot Oil & Gas Corp, Morgan Stanley, Harsco Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, S&co Inc. As of 2021Q2, S&co Inc owns 184 stocks with a total value of $1.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Church & Dwight Co Inc (CHD) - 709,133 shares, 4.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.21% Liberty Broadband Corp (LBRDK) - 318,282 shares, 4.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.62% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 389,336 shares, 4.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.26% Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 191,216 shares, 4.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.28% Ecolab Inc (ECL) - 236,996 shares, 3.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.20%

S&co Inc initiated holding in Rice Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.1 and $18.05, with an estimated average price of $15.26. The stock is now traded at around $17.151900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.48%. The holding were 1,045,248 shares as of 2021-06-30.

S&co Inc initiated holding in Airbnb Inc. The purchase prices were between $132.5 and $190.03, with an estimated average price of $157.59. The stock is now traded at around $139.525000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 55,993 shares as of 2021-06-30.

S&co Inc initiated holding in Roblox Corp. The purchase prices were between $64 and $99.86, with an estimated average price of $80.07. The stock is now traded at around $79.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 26,530 shares as of 2021-06-30.

S&co Inc initiated holding in Ferguson PLC. The purchase prices were between $120.13 and $140.48, with an estimated average price of $132.55. The stock is now traded at around $143.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 9,468 shares as of 2021-06-30.

S&co Inc initiated holding in Enphase Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $114.61 and $188.33, with an estimated average price of $147.1. The stock is now traded at around $173.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.

S&co Inc added to a holding in Prosus NV by 158.10%. The purchase prices were between $19.53 and $23.5, with an estimated average price of $21.25. The stock is now traded at around $19.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 386,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.

S&co Inc added to a holding in Mastercard Inc by 72.74%. The purchase prices were between $356.05 and $395.65, with an estimated average price of $371.26. The stock is now traded at around $390.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,066 shares as of 2021-06-30.

S&co Inc added to a holding in Sumo Logic Inc by 101.39%. The purchase prices were between $16.08 and $21.97, with an estimated average price of $19.3. The stock is now traded at around $20.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 37,133 shares as of 2021-06-30.

S&co Inc sold out a holding in iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $32.52 and $36.37, with an estimated average price of $34.53.

S&co Inc sold out a holding in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp. The sale prices were between $15.33 and $19.09, with an estimated average price of $17.06.

S&co Inc sold out a holding in Stanley Black & Decker Inc. The sale prices were between $194.92 and $220.69, with an estimated average price of $207.27.

S&co Inc sold out a holding in Harsco Corp. The sale prices were between $17.09 and $23.53, with an estimated average price of $20.54.

S&co Inc reduced to a holding in Vestas Wind Systems A/S by 80%. The sale prices were between $11.61 and $15, with an estimated average price of $12.92. The stock is now traded at around $12.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.09%. S&co Inc still held 91,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

S&co Inc reduced to a holding in Morgan Stanley by 23.67%. The sale prices were between $77.29 and $93.96, with an estimated average price of $85.59. The stock is now traded at around $92.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.03%. S&co Inc still held 13,915 shares as of 2021-06-30.

S&co Inc reduced to a holding in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp by 33.89%. The sale prices were between $80.53 and $88.61, with an estimated average price of $84.44. The stock is now traded at around $88.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.02%. S&co Inc still held 6,085 shares as of 2021-06-30.

S&co Inc reduced to a holding in Trane Technologies PLC by 27.43%. The sale prices were between $165.44 and $187.54, with an estimated average price of $177.9. The stock is now traded at around $191.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.02%. S&co Inc still held 2,990 shares as of 2021-06-30.

S&co Inc reduced to a holding in SVB Financial Group by 29.04%. The sale prices were between $483.33 and $606.83, with an estimated average price of $553.16. The stock is now traded at around $577.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.02%. S&co Inc still held 1,405 shares as of 2021-06-30.

S&co Inc reduced to a holding in Visa Inc by 21.21%. The sale prices were between $211.73 and $237.32, with an estimated average price of $228.16. The stock is now traded at around $245.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.02%. S&co Inc still held 3,622 shares as of 2021-06-30.