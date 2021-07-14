Echo Wealth Management, LLC Buys Xtrackers Russell US Multifactor ETF, WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr, Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund, Sells Baidu Inc, Microsoft Corp, iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

New Purchases: DEUS, XSOE,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Xtrackers Russell US Multifactor ETF, WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr, Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund, First Trust Municipal High Income ETF, sells Baidu Inc, Microsoft Corp, iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Echo Wealth Management, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Echo Wealth Management, LLC owns 47 stocks with a total value of $73 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (BIV) - 79,550 shares, 9.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.38% iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) - 119,945 shares, 8.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.15% WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (AGGY) - 106,453 shares, 7.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.47% Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 101,552 shares, 7.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.06% First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) - 105,934 shares, 6.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.45%

Echo Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Xtrackers Russell US Multifactor ETF. The purchase prices were between $41.82 and $44.68, with an estimated average price of $43.74. The stock is now traded at around $44.269000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 8,833 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Echo Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr. The purchase prices were between $39.05 and $42.32, with an estimated average price of $41.12. The stock is now traded at around $41.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 6,248 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Echo Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $85.44 and $93.85, with an estimated average price of $90.62. The stock is now traded at around $88.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 4,424 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Echo Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 20.55%. The purchase prices were between $54.54 and $56.37, with an estimated average price of $55.56. The stock is now traded at around $56.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 12,594 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Echo Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Baidu Inc. The sale prices were between $179.3 and $226.77, with an estimated average price of $200.59.

Echo Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $65.11 and $72.81, with an estimated average price of $69.15.

Echo Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Microsoft Corp. The sale prices were between $235.77 and $271.4, with an estimated average price of $253.66.