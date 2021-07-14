Connolly Sarah T. Buys iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, BlackRock Inc, Oracle Corp, Sells T. Rowe Price Group Inc

New Purchases: IJH, ORCL, IBM, V,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, BlackRock Inc, Oracle Corp, International Business Machines Corp, Visa Inc, sells T. Rowe Price Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Connolly Sarah T.. As of 2021Q2, Connolly Sarah T. owns 92 stocks with a total value of $122 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Connolly Sarah T.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/connolly+sarah+t./current-portfolio/portfolio

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 24,933 shares, 5.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.63% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 38,820 shares, 4.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.33% Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) - 9,655 shares, 3.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.59% PepsiCo Inc (PEP) - 25,127 shares, 3.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.13% Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 24,690 shares, 2.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.06%

Connolly Sarah T. initiated holding in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $260.21 and $276.38, with an estimated average price of $269.84. The stock is now traded at around $265.580100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 1,265 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Connolly Sarah T. initiated holding in Oracle Corp. The purchase prices were between $70.17 and $84.61, with an estimated average price of $78.06. The stock is now traded at around $88.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 3,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Connolly Sarah T. initiated holding in Visa Inc. The purchase prices were between $211.73 and $237.32, with an estimated average price of $228.16. The stock is now traded at around $245.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 900 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Connolly Sarah T. initiated holding in International Business Machines Corp. The purchase prices were between $131.18 and $151.28, with an estimated average price of $142.75. The stock is now traded at around $139.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 1,460 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Connolly Sarah T. added to a holding in BlackRock Inc by 30.38%. The purchase prices were between $753.96 and $887.42, with an estimated average price of $842.56. The stock is now traded at around $881.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 1,266 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Connolly Sarah T. sold out a holding in T. Rowe Price Group Inc. The sale prices were between $171.6 and $197.97, with an estimated average price of $186.57.