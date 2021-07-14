Connolly Sarah T. Buys iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, BlackRock Inc, Oracle Corp, Sells T. Rowe Price Group Inc

- New Purchases: IJH, ORCL, IBM, V,
- Added Positions: BLK, AAPL, TJX, AMZN, GOOG, INTU, NVDA, NSC, IJR, DIS, FB, MDT, PG, PEP, PAYX, INTC, ABT, EL, MA, CVS, NVS, BKNG, PYPL, GD, AXP, MMM, ROP, CRM, ADBE, AMT, VZ, TRV, ROK, BAX, CMCSA, ENB,
- Reduced Positions: ATO, BAC, MDY, T, APD, SO, UL,
- Sold Out: TROW,
For the details of Connolly Sarah T.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/connolly+sarah+t./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Connolly Sarah T.
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 24,933 shares, 5.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.63%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 38,820 shares, 4.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.33%
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) - 9,655 shares, 3.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.59%
- PepsiCo Inc (PEP) - 25,127 shares, 3.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.13%
- Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 24,690 shares, 2.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.06%
Connolly Sarah T. initiated holding in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $260.21 and $276.38, with an estimated average price of $269.84. The stock is now traded at around $265.580100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 1,265 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Oracle Corp (ORCL)
Connolly Sarah T. initiated holding in Oracle Corp. The purchase prices were between $70.17 and $84.61, with an estimated average price of $78.06. The stock is now traded at around $88.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 3,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Visa Inc (V)
Connolly Sarah T. initiated holding in Visa Inc. The purchase prices were between $211.73 and $237.32, with an estimated average price of $228.16. The stock is now traded at around $245.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 900 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: International Business Machines Corp (IBM)
Connolly Sarah T. initiated holding in International Business Machines Corp. The purchase prices were between $131.18 and $151.28, with an estimated average price of $142.75. The stock is now traded at around $139.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 1,460 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: BlackRock Inc (BLK)
Connolly Sarah T. added to a holding in BlackRock Inc by 30.38%. The purchase prices were between $753.96 and $887.42, with an estimated average price of $842.56. The stock is now traded at around $881.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 1,266 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: T. Rowe Price Group Inc (TROW)
Connolly Sarah T. sold out a holding in T. Rowe Price Group Inc. The sale prices were between $171.6 and $197.97, with an estimated average price of $186.57.
Here is the complete portfolio of Connolly Sarah T.. Also check out:
1. Connolly Sarah T.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Connolly Sarah T.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Connolly Sarah T.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Connolly Sarah T. keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment