MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Buys Arrival, Kellogg Co, The Trade Desk Inc, Sells Alteryx Inc, C3.ai Inc, Tesla Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 14, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company MADDEN SECURITIES Corp (Current Portfolio) buys Arrival, Kellogg Co, The Trade Desk Inc, Boeing Co, Skyworks Solutions Inc, sells Alteryx Inc, C3.ai Inc, Tesla Inc, Pinterest Inc, AT&T Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp. As of 2021Q2, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp owns 135 stocks with a total value of $189 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of MADDEN SECURITIES Corp's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/madden+securities+corp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of MADDEN SECURITIES Corp
  1. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 3,562 shares, 6.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.14%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 48,391 shares, 3.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.95%
  3. Chevron Corp (CVX) - 62,052 shares, 3.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.08%
  4. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 23,931 shares, 3.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.78%
  5. The Trade Desk Inc (TTD) - 67,785 shares, 2.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 47.36%
New Purchase: Arrival (ARVL)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp initiated holding in Arrival. The purchase prices were between $13.01 and $21.96, with an estimated average price of $17.68. The stock is now traded at around $13.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.4%. The holding were 168,265 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Kellogg Co (K)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp initiated holding in Kellogg Co. The purchase prices were between $62.06 and $68.21, with an estimated average price of $64.65. The stock is now traded at around $63.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 30,156 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Sprout Social Inc (SPT)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp initiated holding in Sprout Social Inc. The purchase prices were between $56.57 and $93.8, with an estimated average price of $68.98. The stock is now traded at around $84.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 5,750 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Essential Utilities Inc (WTRG)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp initiated holding in Essential Utilities Inc. The purchase prices were between $44.72 and $49.09, with an estimated average price of $46.87. The stock is now traded at around $47.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 9,067 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Penn National Gaming Inc (PENN)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp initiated holding in Penn National Gaming Inc. The purchase prices were between $73.78 and $107.52, with an estimated average price of $86.66. The stock is now traded at around $68.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 3,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Ansys Inc (ANSS)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp initiated holding in Ansys Inc. The purchase prices were between $317.67 and $376.88, with an estimated average price of $345.78. The stock is now traded at around $353.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 650 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: The Trade Desk Inc (TTD)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp added to a holding in The Trade Desk Inc by 47.36%. The purchase prices were between $48.96 and $79.97, with an estimated average price of $63.87. The stock is now traded at around $74.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 67,785 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Boeing Co (BA)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp added to a holding in Boeing Co by 368.82%. The purchase prices were between $220.78 and $259.36, with an estimated average price of $242.21. The stock is now traded at around $225.505000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 6,737 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Skyworks Solutions Inc (SWKS)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp added to a holding in Skyworks Solutions Inc by 155.92%. The purchase prices were between $161.53 and $199.66, with an estimated average price of $177.57. The stock is now traded at around $192.438500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 10,398 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 63.17%. The purchase prices were between $533.93 and $801.07, with an estimated average price of $638.3. The stock is now traded at around $797.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 3,221 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Square Inc (SQ)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp added to a holding in Square Inc by 84.43%. The purchase prices were between $197.13 and $273.23, with an estimated average price of $231.68. The stock is now traded at around $240.109000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 8,104 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Raytheon Technologies Corp (RTX)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp added to a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp by 48.87%. The purchase prices were between $77.09 and $89.45, with an estimated average price of $84.02. The stock is now traded at around $84.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 3,890 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Alteryx Inc (AYX)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp sold out a holding in Alteryx Inc. The sale prices were between $74.91 and $89.41, with an estimated average price of $81.81.

Sold Out: C3.ai Inc (AI)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp sold out a holding in C3.ai Inc. The sale prices were between $48.89 and $76.15, with an estimated average price of $62.3.

Sold Out: Corsair Gaming Inc (CRSR)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp sold out a holding in Corsair Gaming Inc. The sale prices were between $30.71 and $36, with an estimated average price of $32.89.



Here is the complete portfolio of MADDEN SECURITIES Corp. Also check out:

1. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp's Undervalued Stocks
2. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp's Top Growth Companies, and
3. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that MADDEN SECURITIES Corp keeps buying
