MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Buys Arrival, Kellogg Co, The Trade Desk Inc, Sells Alteryx Inc, C3.ai Inc, Tesla Inc

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Arrival, Kellogg Co, The Trade Desk Inc, Boeing Co, Skyworks Solutions Inc, sells Alteryx Inc, C3.ai Inc, Tesla Inc, Pinterest Inc, AT&T Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp. As of 2021Q2, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp owns 135 stocks with a total value of $189 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 3,562 shares, 6.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.14% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 48,391 shares, 3.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.95% Chevron Corp (CVX) - 62,052 shares, 3.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.08% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 23,931 shares, 3.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.78% The Trade Desk Inc (TTD) - 67,785 shares, 2.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 47.36%

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp initiated holding in Arrival. The purchase prices were between $13.01 and $21.96, with an estimated average price of $17.68. The stock is now traded at around $13.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.4%. The holding were 168,265 shares as of 2021-06-30.

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp initiated holding in Kellogg Co. The purchase prices were between $62.06 and $68.21, with an estimated average price of $64.65. The stock is now traded at around $63.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 30,156 shares as of 2021-06-30.

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp initiated holding in Sprout Social Inc. The purchase prices were between $56.57 and $93.8, with an estimated average price of $68.98. The stock is now traded at around $84.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 5,750 shares as of 2021-06-30.

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp initiated holding in Essential Utilities Inc. The purchase prices were between $44.72 and $49.09, with an estimated average price of $46.87. The stock is now traded at around $47.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 9,067 shares as of 2021-06-30.

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp initiated holding in Penn National Gaming Inc. The purchase prices were between $73.78 and $107.52, with an estimated average price of $86.66. The stock is now traded at around $68.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 3,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp initiated holding in Ansys Inc. The purchase prices were between $317.67 and $376.88, with an estimated average price of $345.78. The stock is now traded at around $353.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 650 shares as of 2021-06-30.

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp added to a holding in The Trade Desk Inc by 47.36%. The purchase prices were between $48.96 and $79.97, with an estimated average price of $63.87. The stock is now traded at around $74.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 67,785 shares as of 2021-06-30.

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp added to a holding in Boeing Co by 368.82%. The purchase prices were between $220.78 and $259.36, with an estimated average price of $242.21. The stock is now traded at around $225.505000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 6,737 shares as of 2021-06-30.

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp added to a holding in Skyworks Solutions Inc by 155.92%. The purchase prices were between $161.53 and $199.66, with an estimated average price of $177.57. The stock is now traded at around $192.438500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 10,398 shares as of 2021-06-30.

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 63.17%. The purchase prices were between $533.93 and $801.07, with an estimated average price of $638.3. The stock is now traded at around $797.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 3,221 shares as of 2021-06-30.

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp added to a holding in Square Inc by 84.43%. The purchase prices were between $197.13 and $273.23, with an estimated average price of $231.68. The stock is now traded at around $240.109000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 8,104 shares as of 2021-06-30.

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp added to a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp by 48.87%. The purchase prices were between $77.09 and $89.45, with an estimated average price of $84.02. The stock is now traded at around $84.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 3,890 shares as of 2021-06-30.

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp sold out a holding in Alteryx Inc. The sale prices were between $74.91 and $89.41, with an estimated average price of $81.81.

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp sold out a holding in C3.ai Inc. The sale prices were between $48.89 and $76.15, with an estimated average price of $62.3.

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp sold out a holding in Corsair Gaming Inc. The sale prices were between $30.71 and $36, with an estimated average price of $32.89.