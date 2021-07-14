Moreno Evelyn V Buys BlackRock Inc, CVS Health Corp, Sells T. Rowe Price Group Inc, Insulet Corp, U.S. Bancorp

- New Purchases: BLK,
- Added Positions: CVS, NVS, MDT, ADBE,
- Reduced Positions: USB, MDY, AAPL, IJR, GOOGL, JPM, INTC, MA, PYPL, SYK, CMCSA, BAC, ROK, AMZN, BKNG, EL, DHR, TMO, VZ, PG, APD, DIS, TJX, WM, LOW, JNJ, ICE, KO, AMT, NEE, ADP, CRM, FB, BRK.B, ROP, TRV, GD, LLY, NVDA, ITW,
- Sold Out: TROW, PODD, ACN, EW, AXP, OFLX, CHD,
For the details of Moreno Evelyn V's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/moreno+evelyn+v/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Moreno Evelyn V
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 214,452 shares, 6.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.31%
- S&P MidCap 400 ETF (MDY) - 52,109 shares, 6.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.99%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 87,883 shares, 5.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.19%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 4,628 shares, 3.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.4%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 5,192 shares, 3.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.31%
Moreno Evelyn V initiated holding in BlackRock Inc. The purchase prices were between $753.96 and $887.42, with an estimated average price of $842.56. The stock is now traded at around $881.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.79%. The holding were 8,717 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: CVS Health Corp (CVS)
Moreno Evelyn V added to a holding in CVS Health Corp by 23.46%. The purchase prices were between $73.79 and $89.81, with an estimated average price of $81.74. The stock is now traded at around $82.577200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 104,065 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: T. Rowe Price Group Inc (TROW)
Moreno Evelyn V sold out a holding in T. Rowe Price Group Inc. The sale prices were between $171.6 and $197.97, with an estimated average price of $186.57.Sold Out: Insulet Corp (PODD)
Moreno Evelyn V sold out a holding in Insulet Corp. The sale prices were between $225.52 and $304.06, with an estimated average price of $271.52.Sold Out: Accenture PLC (ACN)
Moreno Evelyn V sold out a holding in Accenture PLC. The sale prices were between $276.25 and $296.43, with an estimated average price of $286.Sold Out: Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW)
Moreno Evelyn V sold out a holding in Edwards Lifesciences Corp. The sale prices were between $83.64 and $104.76, with an estimated average price of $93.97.Sold Out: Omega Flex Inc (OFLX)
Moreno Evelyn V sold out a holding in Omega Flex Inc. The sale prices were between $138.3 and $168.9, with an estimated average price of $151.17.Sold Out: American Express Co (AXP)
Moreno Evelyn V sold out a holding in American Express Co. The sale prices were between $141.44 and $169.45, with an estimated average price of $156.26.
