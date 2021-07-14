Moreno Evelyn V Buys BlackRock Inc, CVS Health Corp, Sells T. Rowe Price Group Inc, Insulet Corp, U.S. Bancorp

New Purchases: BLK,

BLK, Added Positions: CVS, NVS, MDT, ADBE,

CVS, NVS, MDT, ADBE, Reduced Positions: USB, MDY, AAPL, IJR, GOOGL, JPM, INTC, MA, PYPL, SYK, CMCSA, BAC, ROK, AMZN, BKNG, EL, DHR, TMO, VZ, PG, APD, DIS, TJX, WM, LOW, JNJ, ICE, KO, AMT, NEE, ADP, CRM, FB, BRK.B, ROP, TRV, GD, LLY, NVDA, ITW,

USB, MDY, AAPL, IJR, GOOGL, JPM, INTC, MA, PYPL, SYK, CMCSA, BAC, ROK, AMZN, BKNG, EL, DHR, TMO, VZ, PG, APD, DIS, TJX, WM, LOW, JNJ, ICE, KO, AMT, NEE, ADP, CRM, FB, BRK.B, ROP, TRV, GD, LLY, NVDA, ITW, Sold Out: TROW, PODD, ACN, EW, AXP, OFLX, CHD,

Boston, MA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys BlackRock Inc, CVS Health Corp, sells T. Rowe Price Group Inc, Insulet Corp, U.S. Bancorp, Accenture PLC, Edwards Lifesciences Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Moreno Evelyn V. As of 2021Q2, Moreno Evelyn V owns 55 stocks with a total value of $426 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Moreno Evelyn V's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/moreno+evelyn+v/current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 214,452 shares, 6.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.31% S&P MidCap 400 ETF (MDY) - 52,109 shares, 6.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.99% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 87,883 shares, 5.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.19% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 4,628 shares, 3.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.4% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 5,192 shares, 3.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.31%

Moreno Evelyn V initiated holding in BlackRock Inc. The purchase prices were between $753.96 and $887.42, with an estimated average price of $842.56. The stock is now traded at around $881.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.79%. The holding were 8,717 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Moreno Evelyn V added to a holding in CVS Health Corp by 23.46%. The purchase prices were between $73.79 and $89.81, with an estimated average price of $81.74. The stock is now traded at around $82.577200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 104,065 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Moreno Evelyn V sold out a holding in T. Rowe Price Group Inc. The sale prices were between $171.6 and $197.97, with an estimated average price of $186.57.

Moreno Evelyn V sold out a holding in Insulet Corp. The sale prices were between $225.52 and $304.06, with an estimated average price of $271.52.

Moreno Evelyn V sold out a holding in Accenture PLC. The sale prices were between $276.25 and $296.43, with an estimated average price of $286.

Moreno Evelyn V sold out a holding in Edwards Lifesciences Corp. The sale prices were between $83.64 and $104.76, with an estimated average price of $93.97.

Moreno Evelyn V sold out a holding in Omega Flex Inc. The sale prices were between $138.3 and $168.9, with an estimated average price of $151.17.

Moreno Evelyn V sold out a holding in American Express Co. The sale prices were between $141.44 and $169.45, with an estimated average price of $156.26.