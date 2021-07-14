Foundations Investment Advisors, LLC Buys iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF, ARK Innovation ETF, Sells iShares Gold Trust, AmerisourceBergen Corp, iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF

- New Purchases: SMLF, ARKK, ARKG, VOO, IXG, IEUR, FALN, PDBC, RBLX, KWEB, VMBS, SHYG, BKLN, IWY, PLTR, SQ, SHY, SCZ, EOS, VCSH, STK, XLB, IWX, ROKU, USIG, PYPL, IOVA, AMT, VGIT, THW, ABNB, NTRA, TDOC, LHX, DOCU, BABA, DKNG, SNOW, FUBO, JPST, TRMB, CRSP, AGG, IEMG, SPYV, SPYG, PULS, REGN, BK, CYRX, QDEL, CDNA, NVTA, CYBR, BMY, PANW, VEEV, GPC, MPWR, LYV, IBM, TREE, BDX, VRP, VTIP, VV, XT, RGEN, DFS, ADBE, CHGG, IJH, FSK, ACB, FLRN, SHOP, Z, GHVI, APTS, PSTG, LYG, ZOM,
- Added Positions: DVY, EFV, XLY, ESGU, VLUE, IYR, EFG, IVV, MTUM, GOVT, SDY, DGRO, PGF, IUSB, SPY, XLV, TSLA, HYG, MSFT, ESGE, USMV, XLK, IGSB, TWLO, IYE, QUAL, GOOGL, AAPL, XLI, ICF, IJR, IWS, UNH, AMZN, MA, KMX, EMB, XLF, FB, IQV, XLC, VEA, ENB, LOW, SPTM, JNJ, V, HD, BKNG, TSM, ANTM, VWO, NFLX, PLUG, UPS, IWM, UBER, SPAB, FIS, CMCSA, LLY, IDXX, MS, LYFT, EWJ, GLD, IWF, MBB, ABT, ALNY, BRK.B, FNF, FISV, GIS, KOPN, MDT, PG, PEG, QCOM, SBUX, USB, VZ, WMT, DIS, WY, BX, CWB, DSI, HDV, IWB, IWP, TLT, VGSH, XLP, T, ALL, WTRG, BA, DUK, DISH, LMT, ORCL, PFE, DSU, CLM, GUT, NAD, JFR, GOOG, EFA, FCG, ICVT, IEF, ILF, MJ, PCY, PXH, SPHY, VDE, VO,
- Reduced Positions: LQD, QQQ, VOE, TIP, IXN, EEM, VTI, BND, COP, RTX, GBDC, PFF, PM, ABBV, GLPI, DOW, ACN, SCHA, VGK, VNQ, VUG, XLU, BAC, NEE, IP, JPM, MCD, PEP, SO, MMM, WMB, WEC, ARCC, MO, ZROZ, CVX, KO, VDC, XOM, HON, INTC, DFEB, BSV, MCY, BLV, BIL, NEP, WRK, SYY, BKT,
- Sold Out: IAU, ABC, IHI, RY, STX, FSKR, MDLZ, STPK, MDY, SCHP, VTV,
- iShares Select Dividend ETF (DVY) - 784,485 shares, 11.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.27%
- iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD) - 353,074 shares, 5.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.91%
- Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (PGF) - 1,511,953 shares, 3.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.69%
- SPDR Dividend ETF (SDY) - 228,745 shares, 3.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.97%
- Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR (XLY) - 145,958 shares, 3.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 27.89%
Foundations Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF. The purchase prices were between $51.68 and $55.1, with an estimated average price of $53.84. The stock is now traded at around $53.670100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.26%. The holding were 328,694 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK)
Foundations Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in ARK Innovation ETF. The purchase prices were between $99.48 and $130.88, with an estimated average price of $116.61. The stock is now traded at around $118.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 56,079 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG)
Foundations Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.64 and $93.1, with an estimated average price of $85.08. The stock is now traded at around $83.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 75,536 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)
Foundations Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $363.07 and $393.52, with an estimated average price of $382.3. The stock is now traded at around $401.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 10,474 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares Global Financials ETF (IXG)
Foundations Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares Global Financials ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.39 and $81.68, with an estimated average price of $77.95. The stock is now traded at around $76.940100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 42,513 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR)
Foundations Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF. The purchase prices were between $53.97 and $59.82, with an estimated average price of $57.59. The stock is now traded at around $57.875000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 46,269 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (EFV)
Foundations Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 61.10%. The purchase prices were between $50.15 and $53.86, with an estimated average price of $52.21. The stock is now traded at around $51.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 375,954 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR (XLY)
Foundations Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR by 27.89%. The purchase prices were between $166.4 and $179.6, with an estimated average price of $173.85. The stock is now traded at around $181.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 145,958 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (ESGU)
Foundations Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF by 47.95%. The purchase prices were between $90.87 and $98.47, with an estimated average price of $95.59. The stock is now traded at around $100.255000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 157,836 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE)
Foundations Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 37.31%. The purchase prices were between $101.99 and $108.23, with an estimated average price of $105.08. The stock is now traded at around $104.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 176,301 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (IYR)
Foundations Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 22.86%. The purchase prices were between $91.94 and $104.97, with an estimated average price of $99.17. The stock is now traded at around $105.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 249,323 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (EFG)
Foundations Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 43.25%. The purchase prices were between $99.64 and $109.39, with an estimated average price of $105.51. The stock is now traded at around $109.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 140,077 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: iShares Gold Trust (IAU)
Foundations Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $32.52 and $36.37, with an estimated average price of $34.53.Sold Out: AmerisourceBergen Corp (ABC)
Foundations Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in AmerisourceBergen Corp. The sale prices were between $114.32 and $125.85, with an estimated average price of $118.07.Sold Out: iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI)
Foundations Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF. The sale prices were between $330.36 and $363.7, with an estimated average price of $346.72.Sold Out: Royal Bank of Canada (RY)
Foundations Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Royal Bank of Canada. The sale prices were between $92.21 and $104.67, with an estimated average price of $98.99.Sold Out: Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (STX)
Foundations Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC. The sale prices were between $76.75 and $104.23, with an estimated average price of $89.82.Sold Out: (FSKR)
Foundations Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $19.53 and $22.11, with an estimated average price of $20.73.
