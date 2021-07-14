Foundations Investment Advisors, LLC Buys iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF, ARK Innovation ETF, Sells iShares Gold Trust, AmerisourceBergen Corp, iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF

New Purchases: SMLF, ARKK, ARKG, VOO, IXG, IEUR, FALN, PDBC, RBLX, KWEB, VMBS, SHYG, BKLN, IWY, PLTR, SQ, SHY, SCZ, EOS, VCSH, STK, XLB, IWX, ROKU, USIG, PYPL, IOVA, AMT, VGIT, THW, ABNB, NTRA, TDOC, LHX, DOCU, BABA, DKNG, SNOW, FUBO, JPST, TRMB, CRSP, AGG, IEMG, SPYV, SPYG, PULS, REGN, BK, CYRX, QDEL, CDNA, NVTA, CYBR, BMY, PANW, VEEV, GPC, MPWR, LYV, IBM, TREE, BDX, VRP, VTIP, VV, XT, RGEN, DFS, ADBE, CHGG, IJH, FSK, ACB, FLRN, SHOP, Z, GHVI, APTS, PSTG, LYG, ZOM,

DVY, EFV, XLY, ESGU, VLUE, IYR, EFG, IVV, MTUM, GOVT, SDY, DGRO, PGF, IUSB, SPY, XLV, TSLA, HYG, MSFT, ESGE, USMV, XLK, IGSB, TWLO, IYE, QUAL, GOOGL, AAPL, XLI, ICF, IJR, IWS, UNH, AMZN, MA, KMX, EMB, XLF, FB, IQV, XLC, VEA, ENB, LOW, SPTM, JNJ, V, HD, BKNG, TSM, ANTM, VWO, NFLX, PLUG, UPS, IWM, UBER, SPAB, FIS, CMCSA, LLY, IDXX, MS, LYFT, EWJ, GLD, IWF, MBB, ABT, ALNY, BRK.B, FNF, FISV, GIS, KOPN, MDT, PG, PEG, QCOM, SBUX, USB, VZ, WMT, DIS, WY, BX, CWB, DSI, HDV, IWB, IWP, TLT, VGSH, XLP, T, ALL, WTRG, BA, DUK, DISH, LMT, ORCL, PFE, DSU, CLM, GUT, NAD, JFR, GOOG, EFA, FCG, ICVT, IEF, ILF, MJ, PCY, PXH, SPHY, VDE, VO, Reduced Positions: LQD, QQQ, VOE, TIP, IXN, EEM, VTI, BND, COP, RTX, GBDC, PFF, PM, ABBV, GLPI, DOW, ACN, SCHA, VGK, VNQ, VUG, XLU, BAC, NEE, IP, JPM, MCD, PEP, SO, MMM, WMB, WEC, ARCC, MO, ZROZ, CVX, KO, VDC, XOM, HON, INTC, DFEB, BSV, MCY, BLV, BIL, NEP, WRK, SYY, BKT,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF, ARK Innovation ETF, ARK Genomic Revolution ETF, Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR, sells iShares Gold Trust, AmerisourceBergen Corp, iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF, iShares TIPS Bond ETF, iShares Global Tech ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Foundations Investment Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Foundations Investment Advisors, LLC owns 271 stocks with a total value of $794 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Select Dividend ETF (DVY) - 784,485 shares, 11.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.27% iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD) - 353,074 shares, 5.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.91% Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (PGF) - 1,511,953 shares, 3.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.69% SPDR Dividend ETF (SDY) - 228,745 shares, 3.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.97% Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR (XLY) - 145,958 shares, 3.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 27.89%

Foundations Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF. The purchase prices were between $51.68 and $55.1, with an estimated average price of $53.84. The stock is now traded at around $53.670100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.26%. The holding were 328,694 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Foundations Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in ARK Innovation ETF. The purchase prices were between $99.48 and $130.88, with an estimated average price of $116.61. The stock is now traded at around $118.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 56,079 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Foundations Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.64 and $93.1, with an estimated average price of $85.08. The stock is now traded at around $83.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 75,536 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Foundations Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $363.07 and $393.52, with an estimated average price of $382.3. The stock is now traded at around $401.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 10,474 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Foundations Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares Global Financials ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.39 and $81.68, with an estimated average price of $77.95. The stock is now traded at around $76.940100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 42,513 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Foundations Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF. The purchase prices were between $53.97 and $59.82, with an estimated average price of $57.59. The stock is now traded at around $57.875000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 46,269 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Foundations Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 61.10%. The purchase prices were between $50.15 and $53.86, with an estimated average price of $52.21. The stock is now traded at around $51.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 375,954 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Foundations Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR by 27.89%. The purchase prices were between $166.4 and $179.6, with an estimated average price of $173.85. The stock is now traded at around $181.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 145,958 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Foundations Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF by 47.95%. The purchase prices were between $90.87 and $98.47, with an estimated average price of $95.59. The stock is now traded at around $100.255000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 157,836 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Foundations Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 37.31%. The purchase prices were between $101.99 and $108.23, with an estimated average price of $105.08. The stock is now traded at around $104.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 176,301 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Foundations Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 22.86%. The purchase prices were between $91.94 and $104.97, with an estimated average price of $99.17. The stock is now traded at around $105.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 249,323 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Foundations Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 43.25%. The purchase prices were between $99.64 and $109.39, with an estimated average price of $105.51. The stock is now traded at around $109.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 140,077 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Foundations Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $32.52 and $36.37, with an estimated average price of $34.53.

Foundations Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in AmerisourceBergen Corp. The sale prices were between $114.32 and $125.85, with an estimated average price of $118.07.

Foundations Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF. The sale prices were between $330.36 and $363.7, with an estimated average price of $346.72.

Foundations Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Royal Bank of Canada. The sale prices were between $92.21 and $104.67, with an estimated average price of $98.99.

Foundations Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC. The sale prices were between $76.75 and $104.23, with an estimated average price of $89.82.

Foundations Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $19.53 and $22.11, with an estimated average price of $20.73.