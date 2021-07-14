Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co Buys Emerson Electric Co, Walmart Inc, Sherwin-Williams Co, Sells Watsco Inc, Illinois Tool Works Inc, Deere

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co Buys Emerson Electric Co, Walmart Inc, Sherwin-Williams Co, Sells Watsco Inc, Illinois Tool Works Inc, Deere

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 14, 2021
Article's Main Image
Louisville, KY, based Investment company Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co (Current Portfolio) buys Emerson Electric Co, Walmart Inc, Sherwin-Williams Co, British American Tobacco PLC, Roku Inc, sells Watsco Inc, Illinois Tool Works Inc, Deere, Applied Materials Inc, Union Pacific Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. As of 2021Q2, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co owns 244 stocks with a total value of $1.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of STOCK YARDS BANK & TRUST CO's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/stock+yards+bank+%26+trust+co/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of STOCK YARDS BANK & TRUST CO
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 506,389 shares, 4.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.33%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 226,563 shares, 3.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.34%
  3. Stock Yards Bancorp Inc (SYBT) - 997,249 shares, 3.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.03%
  4. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) - 543,889 shares, 2.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.51%
  5. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 17,393 shares, 2.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.39%
New Purchase: British American Tobacco PLC (BTI)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co initiated holding in British American Tobacco PLC. The purchase prices were between $37.35 and $40.51, with an estimated average price of $39.13. The stock is now traded at around $39.045000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 13,294 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Conagra Brands Inc (CAG)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co initiated holding in Conagra Brands Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.27 and $38.92, with an estimated average price of $37.43. The stock is now traded at around $34.055000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 7,850 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Roku Inc (ROKU)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co initiated holding in Roku Inc. The purchase prices were between $284.18 and $459.25, with an estimated average price of $352.86. The stock is now traded at around $416.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 550 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Carrier Global Corp (CARR)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co initiated holding in Carrier Global Corp. The purchase prices were between $42.02 and $48.71, with an estimated average price of $44.63. The stock is now traded at around $49.095000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 4,192 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Cincinnati Financial Corp (CINF)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co initiated holding in Cincinnati Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $103.09 and $124.22, with an estimated average price of $115.18. The stock is now traded at around $117.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,891 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (CSQ)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co initiated holding in Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund. The purchase prices were between $16.55 and $18.36, with an estimated average price of $17.8. The stock is now traded at around $18.367700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 10,050 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Emerson Electric Co (EMR)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co added to a holding in Emerson Electric Co by 2465.51%. The purchase prices were between $90.22 and $98.61, with an estimated average price of $93.94. The stock is now traded at around $98.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 196,749 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Sherwin-Williams Co (SHW)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co added to a holding in Sherwin-Williams Co by 70.81%. The purchase prices were between $246 and $288.65, with an estimated average price of $273.33. The stock is now traded at around $277.375000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 5,114 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Walmart Inc (WMT)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co added to a holding in Walmart Inc by 52.57%. The purchase prices were between $135.17 and $142.42, with an estimated average price of $139.64. The stock is now traded at around $141.437100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 13,455 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: The Hershey Co (HSY)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co added to a holding in The Hershey Co by 94.59%. The purchase prices were between $158.16 and $175.12, with an estimated average price of $168.18. The stock is now traded at around $177.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 4,423 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Colgate-Palmolive Co (CL)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co added to a holding in Colgate-Palmolive Co by 40.94%. The purchase prices were between $78.55 and $84.59, with an estimated average price of $81.7. The stock is now traded at around $83.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 11,705 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Baxter International Inc (BAX)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co added to a holding in Baxter International Inc by 39.92%. The purchase prices were between $80.5 and $88.01, with an estimated average price of $83.85. The stock is now traded at around $81.019000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 3,505 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Corning Inc (GLW)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co sold out a holding in Corning Inc. The sale prices were between $38.7 and $46.25, with an estimated average price of $43.6.

Sold Out: iShares Gold Trust (IAU)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co sold out a holding in iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $32.52 and $36.37, with an estimated average price of $34.53.

Sold Out: (VAR)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $176.53 and $177.29, with an estimated average price of $177.

Sold Out: Xcel Energy Inc (XEL)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co sold out a holding in Xcel Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $65.71 and $72.59, with an estimated average price of $69.54.

Sold Out: Snap-on Inc (SNA)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co sold out a holding in Snap-on Inc. The sale prices were between $212.58 and $255.64, with an estimated average price of $239.35.

Sold Out: General Dynamics Corp (GD)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co sold out a holding in General Dynamics Corp. The sale prices were between $180.83 and $194.82, with an estimated average price of $188.37.



Here is the complete portfolio of STOCK YARDS BANK & TRUST CO. Also check out:

1. STOCK YARDS BANK & TRUST CO's Undervalued Stocks
2. STOCK YARDS BANK & TRUST CO's Top Growth Companies, and
3. STOCK YARDS BANK & TRUST CO's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that STOCK YARDS BANK & TRUST CO keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider