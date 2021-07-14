Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co Buys Emerson Electric Co, Walmart Inc, Sherwin-Williams Co, Sells Watsco Inc, Illinois Tool Works Inc, Deere

New Purchases: BTI, CAG, ROKU, CINF, ILMN, ISRG, PKI, TMO, TD, CSQ, EXG, CARR,

Louisville, KY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Emerson Electric Co, Walmart Inc, Sherwin-Williams Co, British American Tobacco PLC, Roku Inc, sells Watsco Inc, Illinois Tool Works Inc, Deere, Applied Materials Inc, Union Pacific Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. As of 2021Q2, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co owns 244 stocks with a total value of $1.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 506,389 shares, 4.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.33% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 226,563 shares, 3.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.34% Stock Yards Bancorp Inc (SYBT) - 997,249 shares, 3.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.03% iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) - 543,889 shares, 2.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.51% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 17,393 shares, 2.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.39%

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co initiated holding in British American Tobacco PLC. The purchase prices were between $37.35 and $40.51, with an estimated average price of $39.13. The stock is now traded at around $39.045000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 13,294 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co initiated holding in Conagra Brands Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.27 and $38.92, with an estimated average price of $37.43. The stock is now traded at around $34.055000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 7,850 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co initiated holding in Roku Inc. The purchase prices were between $284.18 and $459.25, with an estimated average price of $352.86. The stock is now traded at around $416.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 550 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co initiated holding in Carrier Global Corp. The purchase prices were between $42.02 and $48.71, with an estimated average price of $44.63. The stock is now traded at around $49.095000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 4,192 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co initiated holding in Cincinnati Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $103.09 and $124.22, with an estimated average price of $115.18. The stock is now traded at around $117.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,891 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co initiated holding in Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund. The purchase prices were between $16.55 and $18.36, with an estimated average price of $17.8. The stock is now traded at around $18.367700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 10,050 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co added to a holding in Emerson Electric Co by 2465.51%. The purchase prices were between $90.22 and $98.61, with an estimated average price of $93.94. The stock is now traded at around $98.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 196,749 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co added to a holding in Sherwin-Williams Co by 70.81%. The purchase prices were between $246 and $288.65, with an estimated average price of $273.33. The stock is now traded at around $277.375000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 5,114 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co added to a holding in Walmart Inc by 52.57%. The purchase prices were between $135.17 and $142.42, with an estimated average price of $139.64. The stock is now traded at around $141.437100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 13,455 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co added to a holding in The Hershey Co by 94.59%. The purchase prices were between $158.16 and $175.12, with an estimated average price of $168.18. The stock is now traded at around $177.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 4,423 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co added to a holding in Colgate-Palmolive Co by 40.94%. The purchase prices were between $78.55 and $84.59, with an estimated average price of $81.7. The stock is now traded at around $83.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 11,705 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co added to a holding in Baxter International Inc by 39.92%. The purchase prices were between $80.5 and $88.01, with an estimated average price of $83.85. The stock is now traded at around $81.019000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 3,505 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co sold out a holding in Corning Inc. The sale prices were between $38.7 and $46.25, with an estimated average price of $43.6.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co sold out a holding in iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $32.52 and $36.37, with an estimated average price of $34.53.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $176.53 and $177.29, with an estimated average price of $177.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co sold out a holding in Xcel Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $65.71 and $72.59, with an estimated average price of $69.54.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co sold out a holding in Snap-on Inc. The sale prices were between $212.58 and $255.64, with an estimated average price of $239.35.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co sold out a holding in General Dynamics Corp. The sale prices were between $180.83 and $194.82, with an estimated average price of $188.37.