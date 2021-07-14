Acas, Llc Buys SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF, SPDR Gold Shares ETF, Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF, Sells iShares CMBS ETF

New Purchases: MDYV, GLD, VIGI, SCHW, PEP,

MDYV, GLD, VIGI, SCHW, PEP, Added Positions: IVW, IVE, VUG, EFA, VRP, BND, MNA, IJJ, VO, VTV, IJT, IJS, IJK, QQQ, VFC, SCHM, O, VB, MINT, SLYG, JPM, VYM,

IVW, IVE, VUG, EFA, VRP, BND, MNA, IJJ, VO, VTV, IJT, IJS, IJK, QQQ, VFC, SCHM, O, VB, MINT, SLYG, JPM, VYM, Reduced Positions: PFE, EEMA, GOOG, BRK.B, LMT, MSFT, NFLX, IXUS, SCHB, SCHO, SCHZ, VEA, JNJ, ARKK, GDX,

PFE, EEMA, GOOG, BRK.B, LMT, MSFT, NFLX, IXUS, SCHB, SCHO, SCHZ, VEA, JNJ, ARKK, GDX, Sold Out: CMBS,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF, SPDR Gold Shares ETF, Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF, Charles Schwab Corp, PepsiCo Inc, sells iShares CMBS ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Acas, Llc. As of 2021Q2, Acas, Llc owns 71 stocks with a total value of $65 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 55,585 shares, 11.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.73% iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW) - 62,915 shares, 7.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.42% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 1,020 shares, 5.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.79% iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE) - 20,932 shares, 4.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.85% Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG) - 18,770 shares, 4.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.99%

Acas, Llc initiated holding in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $65.43 and $70.76, with an estimated average price of $68.58. The stock is now traded at around $66.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 8,547 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Acas, Llc initiated holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF. The purchase prices were between $159.96 and $178.77, with an estimated average price of $169.76. The stock is now traded at around $170.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 1,553 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Acas, Llc initiated holding in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF. The purchase prices were between $82.43 and $88.85, with an estimated average price of $85.94. The stock is now traded at around $88.426800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 2,567 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Acas, Llc initiated holding in Charles Schwab Corp. The purchase prices were between $63.69 and $76.01, with an estimated average price of $70.66. The stock is now traded at around $70.395500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 2,887 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Acas, Llc initiated holding in PepsiCo Inc. The purchase prices were between $141.28 and $148.58, with an estimated average price of $145.6. The stock is now traded at around $154.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 1,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Acas, Llc sold out a holding in iShares CMBS ETF. The sale prices were between $53.44 and $54.46, with an estimated average price of $54.05.