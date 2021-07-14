Contravisory Investment Management, Inc. Buys Ford Motor Co, Equity Residential, Schlumberger, Sells Synopsys Inc, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Amazon.com Inc

- New Purchases: F, EQR, RTX, TRV, HBAN, JPM, IP, LEA, SWK, KAMN, HFC, TDY, FRT, BEN, HII, AIV, PVH, RL, EWD, APTV, DOW, CSCO, AVGO, KMT, WNC, CNO, MNRO, WOR, EZA, XLRE, TDOC, CNP, HSIC, BP, EXC, WHR, TAP, ADM, UHS, AES,
- Added Positions: SLB, EMN, BKR, VNO, FOXA, PBCT, ALK, APA, MRO, ULTA, NOV, SBUX, TGT, UA, XLE, EFA, XLB, XLF, BWA, MCO, INFO, SEE, FLS, XRX, HBI, SLG, EEM, ARE, ITW, UNM, AOS, EL, DVA, XLC, SHW, A, DRE, TROW, ODFL, NCLH, EDEN, NTES, QRVO, EWY, ALGN, MXIM, EIRL, MMC, EIS, NLSN, CMA, EWN, TER, PIN, MOS, SIVB, DISCA, URI, SCHM, IWM, ING, KLAC, SCHF, CP, GWW, CAT, BIDU, LOW, SCHA, TFC, STM, GOOS, THO, TPR, HZNP, XLI, XLU,
- Reduced Positions: SNPS, TMO, ADSK, PG, NKE, ZBRA, PYPL, TMUS, ZTS, CGNX, WST, ACN, GOOG, XLK, NEE, MSFT, GRMN, ICE, ABT, XLV, NOW, GLOB, ETSY, MSCI, CMG, GPN, XLY, CTSH, IVZ, BBY, BLK, LRCX, LB, NDAQ, CDNS, ALXN, GPS, FAST, NWS, KEYS, ADBE, MAS, PAYC, AWK, DVN, SCHX, KSU, DHR, MDY, SWKS, ANSS, CPRT,
- Sold Out: AMZN, COST, EA, CHE, BKI, VRSK, BAP, LULU, ROP, AMD, ABMD, BF.B, FMC, CAG, DG, FTI, ENZL, WMT, RMD, ROL, XEL, EWG, HUM, AMED, HD, ECL, FICO, PZZA, PRLB, GRUB, NICE, XLP, TEAM, ICLR, QQQ, NRG, V, MKTX,
For the details of CONTRAVISORY INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/contravisory+investment+management%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of CONTRAVISORY INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC.
- Zebra Technologies Corp (ZBRA) - 21,320 shares, 3.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.2%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 37,011 shares, 2.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.5%
- Accenture PLC (ACN) - 33,438 shares, 2.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.75%
- Garmin Ltd (GRMN) - 67,791 shares, 2.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.09%
- PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 33,674 shares, 2.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.81%
Contravisory Investment Management, Inc. initiated holding in Ford Motor Co. The purchase prices were between $11.26 and $15.99, with an estimated average price of $13.28. The stock is now traded at around $14.240500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.05%. The holding were 467,844 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Equity Residential (EQR)
Contravisory Investment Management, Inc. initiated holding in Equity Residential. The purchase prices were between $71.39 and $80.91, with an estimated average price of $75.52. The stock is now traded at around $82.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.99%. The holding were 87,619 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Raytheon Technologies Corp (RTX)
Contravisory Investment Management, Inc. initiated holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp. The purchase prices were between $77.09 and $89.45, with an estimated average price of $84.02. The stock is now traded at around $84.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.66%. The holding were 65,918 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: The Travelers Companies Inc (TRV)
Contravisory Investment Management, Inc. initiated holding in The Travelers Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $144.76 and $161.67, with an estimated average price of $155.09. The stock is now traded at around $154.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.65%. The holding were 37,299 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Huntington Bancshares Inc (HBAN)
Contravisory Investment Management, Inc. initiated holding in Huntington Bancshares Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.27 and $16.48, with an estimated average price of $15.33. The stock is now traded at around $13.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.63%. The holding were 387,847 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)
Contravisory Investment Management, Inc. initiated holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co. The purchase prices were between $147.37 and $166.44, with an estimated average price of $157.04. The stock is now traded at around $154.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.62%. The holding were 35,312 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Schlumberger Ltd (SLB)
Contravisory Investment Management, Inc. added to a holding in Schlumberger Ltd by 1485.04%. The purchase prices were between $25.25 and $36.52, with an estimated average price of $30.64. The stock is now traded at around $29.595000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.81%. The holding were 204,613 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Eastman Chemical Co (EMN)
Contravisory Investment Management, Inc. added to a holding in Eastman Chemical Co by 1620.90%. The purchase prices were between $110.03 and $130.03, with an estimated average price of $119.86. The stock is now traded at around $113.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.62%. The holding were 49,906 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Baker Hughes Co (BKR)
Contravisory Investment Management, Inc. added to a holding in Baker Hughes Co by 22110.11%. The purchase prices were between $19.51 and $26.31, with an estimated average price of $23.06. The stock is now traded at around $21.835000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.53%. The holding were 228,542 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vornado Realty Trust (VNO)
Contravisory Investment Management, Inc. added to a holding in Vornado Realty Trust by 908.79%. The purchase prices were between $44.27 and $50.28, with an estimated average price of $46.73. The stock is now traded at around $45.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 11,248 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Fox Corp (FOXA)
Contravisory Investment Management, Inc. added to a holding in Fox Corp by 142.89%. The purchase prices were between $36.11 and $38.83, with an estimated average price of $37.49. The stock is now traded at around $36.375000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 20,128 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Alaska Air Group Inc (ALK)
Contravisory Investment Management, Inc. added to a holding in Alaska Air Group Inc by 616.63%. The purchase prices were between $60.13 and $73.74, with an estimated average price of $67.56. The stock is now traded at around $57.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 7,066 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Contravisory Investment Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Amazon.com Inc. The sale prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5.Sold Out: Costco Wholesale Corp (COST)
Contravisory Investment Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp. The sale prices were between $352.48 and $398.79, with an estimated average price of $377.4.Sold Out: Electronic Arts Inc (EA)
Contravisory Investment Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Electronic Arts Inc. The sale prices were between $135.37 and $148.55, with an estimated average price of $141.75.Sold Out: Chemed Corp (CHE)
Contravisory Investment Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Chemed Corp. The sale prices were between $459.25 and $502.91, with an estimated average price of $479.85.Sold Out: Black Knight Inc (BKI)
Contravisory Investment Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Black Knight Inc. The sale prices were between $71 and $78.27, with an estimated average price of $73.89.Sold Out: Verisk Analytics Inc (VRSK)
Contravisory Investment Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Verisk Analytics Inc. The sale prices were between $167.8 and $188.88, with an estimated average price of $177.32.
Here is the complete portfolio of CONTRAVISORY INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC..
