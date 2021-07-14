Logo
Contravisory Investment Management, Inc. Buys Ford Motor Co, Equity Residential, Schlumberger, Sells Synopsys Inc, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Amazon.com Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 14, 2021
Article's Main Image
Norwell, MA, based Investment company Contravisory Investment Management, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Ford Motor Co, Equity Residential, Schlumberger, Raytheon Technologies Corp, The Travelers Inc, sells Synopsys Inc, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Autodesk Inc, Costco Wholesale Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Contravisory Investment Management, Inc.. As of 2021Q2, Contravisory Investment Management, Inc. owns 264 stocks with a total value of $339 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of CONTRAVISORY INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/contravisory+investment+management%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of CONTRAVISORY INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC.
  1. Zebra Technologies Corp (ZBRA) - 21,320 shares, 3.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.2%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 37,011 shares, 2.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.5%
  3. Accenture PLC (ACN) - 33,438 shares, 2.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.75%
  4. Garmin Ltd (GRMN) - 67,791 shares, 2.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.09%
  5. PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 33,674 shares, 2.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.81%
New Purchase: Ford Motor Co (F)

Contravisory Investment Management, Inc. initiated holding in Ford Motor Co. The purchase prices were between $11.26 and $15.99, with an estimated average price of $13.28. The stock is now traded at around $14.240500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.05%. The holding were 467,844 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Equity Residential (EQR)

Contravisory Investment Management, Inc. initiated holding in Equity Residential. The purchase prices were between $71.39 and $80.91, with an estimated average price of $75.52. The stock is now traded at around $82.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.99%. The holding were 87,619 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Raytheon Technologies Corp (RTX)

Contravisory Investment Management, Inc. initiated holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp. The purchase prices were between $77.09 and $89.45, with an estimated average price of $84.02. The stock is now traded at around $84.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.66%. The holding were 65,918 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: The Travelers Companies Inc (TRV)

Contravisory Investment Management, Inc. initiated holding in The Travelers Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $144.76 and $161.67, with an estimated average price of $155.09. The stock is now traded at around $154.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.65%. The holding were 37,299 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Huntington Bancshares Inc (HBAN)

Contravisory Investment Management, Inc. initiated holding in Huntington Bancshares Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.27 and $16.48, with an estimated average price of $15.33. The stock is now traded at around $13.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.63%. The holding were 387,847 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)

Contravisory Investment Management, Inc. initiated holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co. The purchase prices were between $147.37 and $166.44, with an estimated average price of $157.04. The stock is now traded at around $154.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.62%. The holding were 35,312 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Schlumberger Ltd (SLB)

Contravisory Investment Management, Inc. added to a holding in Schlumberger Ltd by 1485.04%. The purchase prices were between $25.25 and $36.52, with an estimated average price of $30.64. The stock is now traded at around $29.595000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.81%. The holding were 204,613 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Eastman Chemical Co (EMN)

Contravisory Investment Management, Inc. added to a holding in Eastman Chemical Co by 1620.90%. The purchase prices were between $110.03 and $130.03, with an estimated average price of $119.86. The stock is now traded at around $113.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.62%. The holding were 49,906 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Baker Hughes Co (BKR)

Contravisory Investment Management, Inc. added to a holding in Baker Hughes Co by 22110.11%. The purchase prices were between $19.51 and $26.31, with an estimated average price of $23.06. The stock is now traded at around $21.835000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.53%. The holding were 228,542 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vornado Realty Trust (VNO)

Contravisory Investment Management, Inc. added to a holding in Vornado Realty Trust by 908.79%. The purchase prices were between $44.27 and $50.28, with an estimated average price of $46.73. The stock is now traded at around $45.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 11,248 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Fox Corp (FOXA)

Contravisory Investment Management, Inc. added to a holding in Fox Corp by 142.89%. The purchase prices were between $36.11 and $38.83, with an estimated average price of $37.49. The stock is now traded at around $36.375000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 20,128 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Alaska Air Group Inc (ALK)

Contravisory Investment Management, Inc. added to a holding in Alaska Air Group Inc by 616.63%. The purchase prices were between $60.13 and $73.74, with an estimated average price of $67.56. The stock is now traded at around $57.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 7,066 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Contravisory Investment Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Amazon.com Inc. The sale prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5.

Sold Out: Costco Wholesale Corp (COST)

Contravisory Investment Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp. The sale prices were between $352.48 and $398.79, with an estimated average price of $377.4.

Sold Out: Electronic Arts Inc (EA)

Contravisory Investment Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Electronic Arts Inc. The sale prices were between $135.37 and $148.55, with an estimated average price of $141.75.

Sold Out: Chemed Corp (CHE)

Contravisory Investment Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Chemed Corp. The sale prices were between $459.25 and $502.91, with an estimated average price of $479.85.

Sold Out: Black Knight Inc (BKI)

Contravisory Investment Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Black Knight Inc. The sale prices were between $71 and $78.27, with an estimated average price of $73.89.

Sold Out: Verisk Analytics Inc (VRSK)

Contravisory Investment Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Verisk Analytics Inc. The sale prices were between $167.8 and $188.88, with an estimated average price of $177.32.



