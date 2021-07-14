Logo
Detalus Advisors, LLC Buys SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF, SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF, Sells Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 14, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Detalus Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF, SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF, AbbVie Inc, Merck Inc, sells Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF, SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF, Stifel Financial Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Detalus Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Detalus Advisors, LLC owns 115 stocks with a total value of $178 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Detalus Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/detalus+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Detalus Advisors, LLC
  1. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (SPLG) - 429,572 shares, 12.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.16%
  2. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 109,417 shares, 9.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 50.98%
  3. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) - 74,161 shares, 6.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 24.69%
  4. BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) - 64,045 shares, 6.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.55%
  5. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (SPMD) - 154,809 shares, 4.10% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (SPMD)

Detalus Advisors, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $45.76 and $48.58, with an estimated average price of $47.44. The stock is now traded at around $46.595000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.1%. The holding were 154,809 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM)

Detalus Advisors, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $42.87 and $46.35, with an estimated average price of $44.76. The stock is now traded at around $44.605000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.42%. The holding were 133,762 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: AbbVie Inc (ABBV)

Detalus Advisors, LLC initiated holding in AbbVie Inc. The purchase prices were between $105.21 and $117.21, with an estimated average price of $112.5. The stock is now traded at around $117.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 5,954 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)

Detalus Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Merck & Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $70.26 and $77.77, with an estimated average price of $74.29. The stock is now traded at around $77.585000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 7,359 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: BCE Inc (BCE)

Detalus Advisors, LLC initiated holding in BCE Inc. The purchase prices were between $45.14 and $50.78, with an estimated average price of $48.36. The stock is now traded at around $49.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 7,800 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (SPIP)

Detalus Advisors, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF. The purchase prices were between $30.43 and $31.14, with an estimated average price of $30.88. The stock is now traded at around $31.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 11,040 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG)

Detalus Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF by 50.98%. The purchase prices were between $146.42 and $155.96, with an estimated average price of $152.78. The stock is now traded at around $157.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.21%. The holding were 109,417 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Duke Energy Corp (DUK)

Detalus Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Duke Energy Corp by 66.34%. The purchase prices were between $96.28 and $103.74, with an estimated average price of $100.33. The stock is now traded at around $102.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 5,772 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: International Business Machines Corp (IBM)

Detalus Advisors, LLC added to a holding in International Business Machines Corp by 33.39%. The purchase prices were between $131.18 and $151.28, with an estimated average price of $142.75. The stock is now traded at around $139.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 6,072 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Pfizer Inc (PFE)

Detalus Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 21.28%. The purchase prices were between $35.91 and $40.68, with an estimated average price of $38.81. The stock is now traded at around $39.975000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 33,150 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)

Detalus Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 21.67%. The purchase prices were between $55.82 and $59.52, with an estimated average price of $57.4. The stock is now traded at around $56.355000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 21,730 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: NextEra Energy Inc (NEE)

Detalus Advisors, LLC added to a holding in NextEra Energy Inc by 34.51%. The purchase prices were between $71.54 and $80.94, with an estimated average price of $75.04. The stock is now traded at around $76.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 7,468 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF (INKM)

Detalus Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF. The sale prices were between $34.61 and $36.38, with an estimated average price of $35.57.

Sold Out: Workday Inc (WDAY)

Detalus Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Workday Inc. The sale prices were between $221.24 and $265.93, with an estimated average price of $240.65.

Sold Out: Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD)

Detalus Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF. The sale prices were between $42.52 and $45.98, with an estimated average price of $44.42.

Sold Out: Raytheon Technologies Corp (RTX)

Detalus Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp. The sale prices were between $77.09 and $89.45, with an estimated average price of $84.02.



Here is the complete portfolio of Detalus Advisors, LLC. Also check out:

1. Detalus Advisors, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Detalus Advisors, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Detalus Advisors, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Detalus Advisors, LLC keeps buying

