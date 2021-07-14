Logo
Stonehearth Capital Management, LLC Buys Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF, iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF, Sells iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , S&P 500 ETF TRUST E

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 14, 2021
Article's Main Image
Danvers, MA, based Investment company Stonehearth Capital Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF, iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF, iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Arch Capital Group, sells iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Gap Inc, Pfizer Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Stonehearth Capital Management, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Stonehearth Capital Management, LLC owns 60 stocks with a total value of $176 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Stonehearth Capital Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/stonehearth+capital+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Stonehearth Capital Management, LLC
  1. BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) - 205,708 shares, 12.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.95%
  2. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) - 319,100 shares, 9.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.33%
  3. BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) - 94,350 shares, 9.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.69%
  4. BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) - 112,946 shares, 8.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.27%
  5. BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) - 192,493 shares, 8.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.82%
New Purchase: Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC)

Stonehearth Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $42.41 and $45.98, with an estimated average price of $44.45. The stock is now traded at around $43.829000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.23%. The holding were 48,020 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (CRBN)

Stonehearth Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF. The purchase prices were between $155.05 and $166.8, with an estimated average price of $162.53. The stock is now traded at around $167.929600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 11,601 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ)

Stonehearth Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF. The purchase prices were between $44.19 and $48.6, with an estimated average price of $46.34. The stock is now traded at around $49.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 37,034 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (EAGG)

Stonehearth Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.55 and $55.32, with an estimated average price of $54.92. The stock is now traded at around $55.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 22,245 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Arch Capital Group Ltd (ACGL)

Stonehearth Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Arch Capital Group Ltd. The purchase prices were between $37.12 and $40.79, with an estimated average price of $39.57. The stock is now traded at around $37.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 16,746 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: General Mills Inc (GIS)

Stonehearth Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in General Mills Inc. The purchase prices were between $59.15 and $64.03, with an estimated average price of $61.85. The stock is now traded at around $59.265000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 3,872 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (SCZ)

Stonehearth Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 108.65%. The purchase prices were between $71.18 and $76.56, with an estimated average price of $74.47. The stock is now traded at around $75.145000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 13,896 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN)

Stonehearth Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 26.10%. The purchase prices were between $45.07 and $46.12, with an estimated average price of $45.64. The stock is now traded at around $46.075000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 7,725 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: CVS Health Corp (CVS)

Stonehearth Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in CVS Health Corp by 20.37%. The purchase prices were between $73.79 and $89.81, with an estimated average price of $81.74. The stock is now traded at around $82.577200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 3,469 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF (FM)

Stonehearth Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF. The sale prices were between $29.05 and $33.35, with an estimated average price of $31.32.

Sold Out: iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD)

Stonehearth Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond . The sale prices were between $129.54 and $134.36, with an estimated average price of $131.7.

Sold Out: Pfizer Inc (PFE)

Stonehearth Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Pfizer Inc. The sale prices were between $35.91 and $40.68, with an estimated average price of $38.81.

Sold Out: Gap Inc (GPS)

Stonehearth Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Gap Inc. The sale prices were between $29.78 and $36.33, with an estimated average price of $32.93.



Here is the complete portfolio of Stonehearth Capital Management, LLC. Also check out:

1. Stonehearth Capital Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Stonehearth Capital Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Stonehearth Capital Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Stonehearth Capital Management, LLC keeps buying

