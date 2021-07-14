Stonehearth Capital Management, LLC Buys Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF, iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF, Sells iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , S&P 500 ETF TRUST E

New Purchases: NUSC, CRBN, SPHQ, EAGG, ACGL, GIS, VIAC, HBAN,

Danvers, MA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF, iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF, iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Arch Capital Group, sells iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Gap Inc, Pfizer Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Stonehearth Capital Management, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Stonehearth Capital Management, LLC owns 60 stocks with a total value of $176 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) - 205,708 shares, 12.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.95% Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) - 319,100 shares, 9.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.33% BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) - 94,350 shares, 9.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.69% BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) - 112,946 shares, 8.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.27% BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) - 192,493 shares, 8.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.82%

Stonehearth Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $42.41 and $45.98, with an estimated average price of $44.45. The stock is now traded at around $43.829000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.23%. The holding were 48,020 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Stonehearth Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF. The purchase prices were between $155.05 and $166.8, with an estimated average price of $162.53. The stock is now traded at around $167.929600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 11,601 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Stonehearth Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF. The purchase prices were between $44.19 and $48.6, with an estimated average price of $46.34. The stock is now traded at around $49.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 37,034 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Stonehearth Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.55 and $55.32, with an estimated average price of $54.92. The stock is now traded at around $55.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 22,245 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Stonehearth Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Arch Capital Group Ltd. The purchase prices were between $37.12 and $40.79, with an estimated average price of $39.57. The stock is now traded at around $37.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 16,746 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Stonehearth Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in General Mills Inc. The purchase prices were between $59.15 and $64.03, with an estimated average price of $61.85. The stock is now traded at around $59.265000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 3,872 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Stonehearth Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 108.65%. The purchase prices were between $71.18 and $76.56, with an estimated average price of $74.47. The stock is now traded at around $75.145000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 13,896 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Stonehearth Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 26.10%. The purchase prices were between $45.07 and $46.12, with an estimated average price of $45.64. The stock is now traded at around $46.075000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 7,725 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Stonehearth Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in CVS Health Corp by 20.37%. The purchase prices were between $73.79 and $89.81, with an estimated average price of $81.74. The stock is now traded at around $82.577200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 3,469 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Stonehearth Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF. The sale prices were between $29.05 and $33.35, with an estimated average price of $31.32.

Stonehearth Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond . The sale prices were between $129.54 and $134.36, with an estimated average price of $131.7.

Stonehearth Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Pfizer Inc. The sale prices were between $35.91 and $40.68, with an estimated average price of $38.81.

Stonehearth Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Gap Inc. The sale prices were between $29.78 and $36.33, with an estimated average price of $32.93.