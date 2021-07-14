Capital Investment Advisors, LLC Buys Danimer Scientific Inc, SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF, American Electric Power Co Inc, Sells BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Inc, Pioneer Floating Rate Trust, Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund

- New Purchases: SRLN, IGRO, ABR, BLE, DPZ, SWKS, WPC, VHT, ALB, SLV, QUAL, IYR, IBMK, AMC, FTNT, LDOS, VTNR, PPL, MRVL, LRCX, IPG, COF, ADM, LNT, AUPH, DSKE,
- Added Positions: DGRO, ANGL, SMDV, DNMR, ACWX, EMLP, CMI, AEP, D, VCSH, VNQ, NEM, PNW, XLV, MMM, MRK, SO, XLF, CAH, CSCO, LMT, XLK, CVX, CLX, SNA, MO, C, GS, HD, JPM, OMC, OKE, VZ, ABBV, MGP, CAPE, RSP, BMY, EPD, GILD, INTC, JNJ, MMP, MSFT, TXN, VYMI, T, CUZ, DRE, ENB, ITW, NVDA, PFE, QCOM, UNP, UNH, VTR, BX, AVGO, ISD, CONE, BND, IWF, NLY, TFC, CVS, KO, CMCSA, ED, COST, CCI, LLY, EMR, LHX, IBM, IRM, KMB, LOW, MCD, MDT, MS, PEP, RIO, TGT, TSN, WMT, TEI, HIO, MQY, JRO, IGD, BDJ, BTZ, V, AFT, BIV, SPY, UDOW, XLI, PLD, ABMD, ACN, ADBE, AXP, ARCC, ADSK, BA, SCHW, CL, DTE, DHR, DE, EMN, ETN, EW, EFX, FISV, F, GPC, GSK, GPN, HSY, INTU, JCI, KR, LEG, MSI, NFLX, DS, NOC, NVS, PII, PFG, SNV, TMO, TD, TRP, USB, VLO, WM, WY, YUM, EBAY, MHD, MUE, CXH, IIM, MYI, MQT, VKQ, KTF, KSM, MUI, NZF, NAD, NKG, BYM, EVN, EIM, FMN, MAV, NMZ, SCD, MFD, DSM, MA, EOD, DAL, MAIN, CIM, DG, LYB, BGX, GM, KMI, LDP, BGH, KIO, BABA, THQ, SQ, DOW, CTVA, BIB, IGSB, EFA, GLD, HDV, IJK, IJS, IWB, IWM, IWR, IWS, MUB, PCEF, SCHP, SUB, TIP, TLT, VEU, VOO, VTV, VUG, XLB, XLRE,
- Reduced Positions: HYT, PHD, BSV, ACP, PHT, ADP, LQD, ARKK, FLRN, MBB, TAP, UPS, BHK, EFR, HYI, ARKG, AMT, CNOB, FDX, GIS, NKE, NSC, NUE, SPG, WBA, TSLA, BNL, CWI, HYLS, IEMG, IYH, IYW, QQQ, REM, XLP, ABT, AMD, APD, ALL, AMAT, OZK, BDX, BIIB, BXP, CSX, CAT, ETR, FE, GRMN, HP, HEP, HON, HST, IP, MDLZ, MMC, MLM, MCK, MCHP, NRP, NWL, PKG, PBT, PAA, PEG, PSA, O, REG, ROK, RDS.A, CRM, LUV, SBUX, ET, VKI, DSU, MFL, NSL, AWF, ADX, LEO, JHI, VMO, DMF, EVF, EVV, NVG, AVK, FLC, RNP, MHI, NHS, ERC, FTF, JFR, FAM, FMY, NHF, OPI, FSD, MPC, BGB, FB, NRZ, FPF, IVH, GOOG, SHOP, PYPL, KHC, CADE, COLD, NIO, DELL, AGG, BLV, DIA, ECON, FAS, FEZ, IBB, IJT, ITA, IVW, IWC, IYC, IYE, IYF, IYZ, MGK, PFF, PGF, SCHD, SCHG, SHY, SPTM, TQQQ, VIG, VTI, XAR, XLE,
For the details of Capital Investment Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/capital+investment+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Capital Investment Advisors, LLC
- iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) - 4,936,586 shares, 9.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.45%
- Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) - 539,050 shares, 2.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.13%
- SPDR Dividend ETF (SDY) - 607,887 shares, 2.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.27%
- The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 231,696 shares, 2.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.67%
- VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) - 2,125,252 shares, 2.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.38%
Capital Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF. The purchase prices were between $45.07 and $46.12, with an estimated average price of $45.64. The stock is now traded at around $46.075000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 109,047 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: BTC iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (IGRO)
Capital Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares International Dividend Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $64.87 and $69.69, with an estimated average price of $67.83. The stock is now traded at around $67.636000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 17,781 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Blackrock Municipal Income Trust II (BLE)
Capital Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Blackrock Municipal Income Trust II. The purchase prices were between $15.06 and $15.83, with an estimated average price of $15.36. The stock is now traded at around $15.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 56,693 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Arbor Realty Trust Inc (ABR)
Capital Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Arbor Realty Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.87 and $19.43, with an estimated average price of $17.55. The stock is now traded at around $17.715000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 39,355 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: W.P. Carey Inc (WPC)
Capital Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in W.P. Carey Inc. The purchase prices were between $70.57 and $78.29, with an estimated average price of $74.65. The stock is now traded at around $78.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 6,514 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Skyworks Solutions Inc (SWKS)
Capital Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Skyworks Solutions Inc. The purchase prices were between $161.53 and $199.66, with an estimated average price of $177.57. The stock is now traded at around $192.438500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,332 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Danimer Scientific Inc (DNMR)
Capital Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Danimer Scientific Inc by 489.80%. The purchase prices were between $15.89 and $38.33, with an estimated average price of $25.26. The stock is now traded at around $21.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 243,952 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Dominion Energy Inc (D)
Capital Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Dominion Energy Inc by 127.91%. The purchase prices were between $73.51 and $80.37, with an estimated average price of $77.13. The stock is now traded at around $75.315000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 59,967 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: American Electric Power Co Inc (AEP)
Capital Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in American Electric Power Co Inc by 150.62%. The purchase prices were between $82.35 and $90.14, with an estimated average price of $86.07. The stock is now traded at around $86.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 47,120 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH)
Capital Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 342.79%. The purchase prices were between $82.02 and $82.79, with an estimated average price of $82.47. The stock is now traded at around $82.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 38,921 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Pinnacle West Capital Corp (PNW)
Capital Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Pinnacle West Capital Corp by 603.22%. The purchase prices were between $81.05 and $88.12, with an estimated average price of $84.46. The stock is now traded at around $84.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 29,880 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Clorox Co (CLX)
Capital Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Clorox Co by 550.08%. The purchase prices were between $172.46 and $195.89, with an estimated average price of $182.75. The stock is now traded at around $180.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 8,347 shares as of 2021-06-30.
Here is the complete portfolio of Capital Investment Advisors, LLC. Also check out:
1. Capital Investment Advisors, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Capital Investment Advisors, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Capital Investment Advisors, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Capital Investment Advisors, LLC keeps buying
Become a Premium Member to See This: (Free Trial):
- List of 52-Week Lows, 52-Week Highs
- List of 3-Year Lows, 3-Year Highs
- List of 5-Year Lows, 5-Year Highs
Please Login to leave a comment