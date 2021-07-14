Logo
Albert D Mason Inc Buys Community Healthcare Trust Inc, DLH Holdings Corp, Alibaba Group Holding, Sells Sherwin-Williams Co, BGSF Inc, LTC Properties Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 14, 2021
Article's Main Image
Boston, MA, based Investment company Albert D Mason Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Community Healthcare Trust Inc, DLH Holdings Corp, Alibaba Group Holding, Green Thumb Industries Inc, Global Net Lease Inc, sells Sherwin-Williams Co, BGSF Inc, LTC Properties Inc, National Grid PLC, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Albert D Mason Inc. As of 2021Q2, Albert D Mason Inc owns 121 stocks with a total value of $136 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of ALBERT D MASON INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/albert+d+mason+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of ALBERT D MASON INC
  1. Green Thumb Industries Inc (GTBIF) - 100,014 shares, 2.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 45.16%
  2. Omnicom Group Inc (OMC) - 33,824 shares, 1.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.47%
  3. Mettler-Toledo International Inc (MTD) - 1,937 shares, 1.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.02%
  4. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 961 shares, 1.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.31%
  5. ITT Inc (ITT) - 26,128 shares, 1.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.8%
New Purchase: Community Healthcare Trust Inc (CHCT)

Albert D Mason Inc initiated holding in Community Healthcare Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $45.72 and $52.22, with an estimated average price of $48.84. The stock is now traded at around $49.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 27,464 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: DLH Holdings Corp (DLHC)

Albert D Mason Inc initiated holding in DLH Holdings Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.92 and $12.9, with an estimated average price of $11.02. The stock is now traded at around $10.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 97,480 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Albert D Mason Inc initiated holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The purchase prices were between $206.08 and $244.01, with an estimated average price of $222.15. The stock is now traded at around $211.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 4,966 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Global Net Lease Inc (GNL)

Albert D Mason Inc initiated holding in Global Net Lease Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.06 and $20, with an estimated average price of $19.04. The stock is now traded at around $18.515000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 49,295 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: BGSF Inc (BGSF)

Albert D Mason Inc initiated holding in BGSF Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.63 and $14.74, with an estimated average price of $13.02. The stock is now traded at around $12.605000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 40,498 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Target Corp (TGT)

Albert D Mason Inc initiated holding in Target Corp. The purchase prices were between $198.07 and $241.85, with an estimated average price of $218.43. The stock is now traded at around $253.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 918 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Green Thumb Industries Inc (GTBIF)

Albert D Mason Inc added to a holding in Green Thumb Industries Inc by 45.16%. The purchase prices were between $26.82 and $33, with an estimated average price of $29.57. The stock is now traded at around $32.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 100,014 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: ViacomCBS Inc (VIAC)

Albert D Mason Inc added to a holding in ViacomCBS Inc by 113.21%. The purchase prices were between $37.92 and $46, with an estimated average price of $41.42. The stock is now traded at around $42.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 33,176 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Cresco Labs Inc (6CQ)

Albert D Mason Inc added to a holding in Cresco Labs Inc by 59.66%. The purchase prices were between $8.5 and $11.27, with an estimated average price of $9.9. The stock is now traded at around $10.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 151,505 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Teekay LNG Partners LP (TGP)

Albert D Mason Inc added to a holding in Teekay LNG Partners LP by 118.52%. The purchase prices were between $14.13 and $15.98, with an estimated average price of $15.17. The stock is now traded at around $14.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 62,447 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Royal Dutch Shell PLC (RDS.B)

Albert D Mason Inc added to a holding in Royal Dutch Shell PLC by 27.43%. The purchase prices were between $35.75 and $40.34, with an estimated average price of $37.62. The stock is now traded at around $38.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 7,875 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: BGSF Inc (BGK0)

Albert D Mason Inc sold out a holding in BGSF Inc. The sale prices were between $9.35 and $12.1, with an estimated average price of $10.67.

Sold Out: LTC Properties Inc (LTC)

Albert D Mason Inc sold out a holding in LTC Properties Inc. The sale prices were between $37.58 and $43.63, with an estimated average price of $40.74.

Sold Out: Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc (CBRL)

Albert D Mason Inc sold out a holding in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. The sale prices were between $144 and $178.01, with an estimated average price of $161.17.

Sold Out: Discovery Inc (DISCA)

Albert D Mason Inc sold out a holding in Discovery Inc. The sale prices were between $29.08 and $43.46, with an estimated average price of $34.91.

Sold Out: The Valens Co Inc (7LV)

Albert D Mason Inc sold out a holding in The Valens Co Inc. The sale prices were between $1.57 and $2.68, with an estimated average price of $2.14.



Here is the complete portfolio of ALBERT D MASON INC. Also check out:

1. ALBERT D MASON INC's Undervalued Stocks
2. ALBERT D MASON INC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. ALBERT D MASON INC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that ALBERT D MASON INC keeps buying
