Hefren-Tillotson, Inc. Buys iShares MSCI EM ESG Select ETF, Sells Vanguard Small Cap ETF

Pittsburgh, PA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares MSCI EM ESG Select ETF, sells Vanguard Small Cap ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hefren-Tillotson, Inc.. As of 2021Q2, Hefren-Tillotson, Inc. owns 12 stocks with a total value of $474 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Hefren-Tillotson, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/hefren-tillotson%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 831,273 shares, 47.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.38% iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 771,989 shares, 18.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.97% Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 276,914 shares, 8.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.39% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 73,345 shares, 6.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.19% iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW) - 390,118 shares, 5.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.82%

Hefren-Tillotson, Inc. added to a holding in iShares MSCI EM ESG Select ETF by 309.09%. The purchase prices were between $42.11 and $45.55, with an estimated average price of $44.1. The stock is now traded at around $44.219900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 28,636 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hefren-Tillotson, Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard Small Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $211.25 and $227.49, with an estimated average price of $220.99.