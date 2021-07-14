Logo
Coca-Cola Board of Directors Elects Corporate Officer and Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Jul 14, 2021
Article's Main Image

The Coca-Cola Company today declared a dividend of 42 cents per common share. The dividend is payable Oct. 1, 2021, to shareowners of record of the company as of the close of business on Sept. 15, 2021.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210714005814/en/

Saadia_Madsbjerg.jpg

Saadia Madsbjerg (Photo: Business Wire)

The board also announced the election of Saadia Madsbjerg as a corporate vice president. The company previously announced Madsbjerg as Vice President of Global Community Affairs for The Coca-Cola Company and President of The Coca-Cola Foundation.

Madsbjerg joined the company June 1. She manages operations of the Foundation, which includes grant making, financial requirements and regulatory compliance for domestic and international philanthropy.

Madsbjerg is a former managing director of The Rockefeller Foundation, where she led efforts to seed-fund the development and launch of new financial instruments and partnerships designed to channel money from capital markets toward sustainable development.

Before joining The Rockefeller Foundation, Madsbjerg was senior vice president for strategic planning at the New York City Economic Development Corp. She led a portfolio of projects focused on transformative opportunities for creating a more equitable and resilient economy.

Madsbjerg also previously worked in the technology sector at Cisco Systems, advising Fortune 500 companies and public sector institutions on how innovative technology could help create new business models and address critical challenges, such as social and economic challenges caused by an aging society.

Prior to Cisco, Madsbjerg was an associate principal at McKinsey & Co., where she advised multinational companies on corporate strategy.

Madsbjerg is the coauthor of Making Money Moral. She earned bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Copenhagen Business School.

Madsbjerg reports to Bea Perez, Senior Vice President and Chief Communications, Sustainability & Strategic Partnerships Officer.

About The Coca-Cola Company

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE: KO) is a total beverage company with products sold in more than 200 countries and territories. Our company’s purpose is to refresh the world and make a difference. We sell multiple billion-dollar brands across several beverage categories worldwide. Our portfolio of sparkling soft drink brands includes Coca-Cola, Sprite and Fanta. Our hydration, sports, coffee and tea brands include Dasani, smartwater, vitaminwater, Topo Chico, Powerade, Costa, Georgia, Gold Peak, Honest and Ayataka. Our nutrition, juice, dairy and plant-based beverage brands include Minute Maid, Simply, innocent, Del Valle, fairlife and AdeS. We’re constantly transforming our portfolio, from reducing sugar in our drinks to bringing innovative new products to market. We seek to positively impact people’s lives, communities and the planet through water replenishment, packaging recycling, sustainable sourcing practices and carbon emissions reductions across our value chain. Together with our bottling partners, we employ more than 700,000 people, helping bring economic opportunity to local communities worldwide. Learn more at www.coca-colacompany.com and follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210714005814r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210714005814/en/

