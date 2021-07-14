Scripps wins Service to America Award from the National Association of Broadcasters

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Scripps wins Service to America Award from the National Association of Broadcasters

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 14, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

CINCINNATI, July 14, 2021

CINCINNATI, July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) Leadership Foundation has awarded The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP) a 2021 Service to America Award, which honors outstanding community service by local broadcasters.

scripps_logo.jpg

Scripps was recognized with the Service to Community Award for Television – Ownership for "The Rebound," a companywide initiative that provided audiences with important information, tools and resources as the country adjusted to life during the coronavirus pandemic.

Across Scripps' local TV stations and national brands, "The Rebound" produced stories and tools related to the country's road to recovery in four areas: Getting Back to Work; Doing What's Right; Managing The Pressure; and Making Ends Meet.

Scripps' local TV stations assembled dedicated teams of journalists to report on these topic areas and answer questions for their audiences – from which local businesses are hiring to how to apply for unemployment and health insurance. Each station website hosts a page dedicated to "The Rebound," where audiences can find the latest stories and quick access to tools and resources. Highlights can be found at scripps.com/rebound.

"We're incredibly proud of the tenacity and dedication of our local teams across the country as they worked to keep their communities informed during a time of great uncertainty," said Sean McLaughlin, Scripps vice president of news, Local Media. "'The Rebound' continues to connect people with the information and resources they need as we work through the COVID-19 pandemic together."

"America's local radio and television broadcasters demonstrated unparalleled devotion to helping families and communities during the COVID-19 pandemic," said NAB Leadership Foundation President Michelle Duke. "We are pleased to honor the winners and celebrate broadcasters nationwide for their commitment to public service."

Winners were announced during the Celebration of Service to America Awards program, which aired on hundreds of television stations nationwide.

About Scripps

The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP) is a diversified media company focused on creating a better-informed world. As the nation's fourth-largest local TV broadcaster, Scripps serves communities with quality, objective local journalism and operates a portfolio of 61 stations in 41 markets. The Scripps Networks reach nearly every American through the national news outlets Court TV and Newsy and popular entertainment brands ION, Bounce, Grit, Laff, Court TV Mystery, Defy TV and TrueReal. Scripps is the nation's largest holder of broadcast spectrum. Scripps runs an award-winning investigative reporting newsroom in Washington, D.C., and is the longtime steward of the Scripps National Spelling Bee. Founded in 1878, Scripps has held for decades to the motto, "Give light and the people will find their own way."

favicon.png?sn=CL43607&sd=2021-07-14 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/scripps-wins-service-to-america-award-from-the-national-association-of-broadcasters-301333983.html

SOURCE The E.W. Scripps Company

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CL43607&Transmission_Id=202107141500PR_NEWS_USPR_____CL43607&DateId=20210714
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment