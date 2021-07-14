Longleaf Partners Comments on Williams Companies

Williams ( WMB, Financial) (14%, 0.51%), the natural gas pipeline operator, was also a positive contributor. The value grew slowly but steadily thanks to continued cash flow growth at Williams’s main Transco pipeline, as well as good volume trends (up 11% YOY) in its Northeast assets. The stock traded up with gas price strength as the quarter went on. We believe that management is open to more transactions to grow and simplify value per share, and as industry conditions improve, this becomes more likely.

From Mason Hawkins (Trades, Portfolio)' Longleaf Partners Fund second-quarter 2021 shareholder letter.