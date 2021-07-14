PR Newswire

BETHESDA, Md., July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (the "Company") announced today that it will release its second quarter 2021 results before the market opens on August 5, 2021.

The Company will host a webcast to discuss the quarterly results on August 5, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern time. Listeners can access the webcast via the link below:

https://walkerdunlop.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_GUUdAlHzQAK02TFYgzWoew

or by dialing +1 408 901 0584, Webinar ID 997 6568 1703, Password 625376. A webcast replay will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at http://investors.walkerdunlop.com/.

About Walker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE: WD) is the largest provider of capital to the multifamily industry in the United States and the fourth largest lender on all commercial real estate including industrial, office, retail, and hospitality. Walker & Dunlop enables real estate owners and operators to bring their visions of communities — where Americans live, work, shop, and play — to life. The power of our people, premier brand, and industry-leading technology enables us to meet any client need – including financing, research, property sales, valuation, and advisory services. With over 1,000 employees across every major U.S. market, Walker & Dunlop has consistently been named one of Fortune's Great Places to Work® and is committed to making the commercial real estate industry more inclusive and diverse while creating meaningful social, environmental, and economic change in our communities.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/walker--dunlop-announces-second-quarter-2021-earnings-webcast-details-301334181.html

SOURCE Walker & Dunlop, Inc.