Ribbon Communications to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on July 28, 2021

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 14, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

PLANO, Texas, July 14, 2021

PLANO, Texas, July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ribbon Communications Inc. (Nasdaq: RBBN), a global provider of real time communications software and IP optical transport solutions to service providers, enterprises, and critical infrastructure sectors, today announced that it will report financial results for the second quarter of 2021 after the close of the market on Wednesday, July 28, 2021. Following the release, Ribbon Communications will host a conference call with the financial community at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss the results.

Ribbon_Communications_Logo.jpg

The company will offer a live, listen-only webcast of the conference call via the investor section of its website at investors.ribboncommunications.com, where a replay will also be available shortly following the conference call.

Conference call details:
Date: Wednesday, July 28, 2021
Time: 4:30 p.m. ET
Dial-in number (Domestic): 877-407-2991
Dial-in number (International): 201-389-0925
Instant Telephone Access: Call me™

Replay information:
A telephone playback of the call will be available following the conference call until August 11, 2021, and can be accessed by calling 877-660-6853 or 201-612-7415 for international callers. The reservation number for the replay is 137200791.

About Ribbon
Ribbon Communications (Nasdaq: RBBN) delivers communications software, IPand optical networking solutions to service providers, enterprises and critical infrastructure sectors globally. We engage deeply with our customers, helping them modernize their networks for improved competitive positioning and business outcomes in today's smart, always-on and data-hungry world. Our innovative, end-to-end solutions portfolio delivers unparalleled scale, performance, and agility, including core to edge software-centric solutions, cloud-native offers, leading-edge security and analytics tools, along with IP and optical networking solutions for 5G. To learn more about Ribbon visit rbbn.com.

Investor Relations



APAC, CALA & EMEA Press

Tom Berry



Catherine Berthier

+1 (978) 614-8050



+1 (646) 741-1974

[email protected]



[email protected]





North American Press



Analyst Relations

Dennis Watson



Michael Cooper

+1 (214) 695-2224



+1 (708) 212-6922

[email protected]



[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=NE43370&sd=2021-07-14 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ribbon-communications-to-report-second-quarter-2021-financial-results-on-july-28-2021-301333822.html

SOURCE Ribbon Communications Inc.

