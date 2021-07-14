Logo
Top 2nd-Quarter Trades of Jerome Dodson's Parnassus Fund

The fund took a new stake in Guidewire Software, sold out of Ncino

Author's Avatar
Margaret Moran
Jul 14, 2021

Summary

  • The fund’s top buys for the quarter were Guidewire Software and Avalara.
  • Its biggest sells were Ncino and KLA Corp.
Article's Main Image

Jerome Dodson (Trades, Portfolio)’s Parnassus Fund recently disclosed its portfolio updates for the second quarter of 2021, which ended on June 30.

The Parnassus Fund’s strategy is to seek long-term capital appreciation through securities that have wide moats, relevancy over the long term, quality management teams, positive performance on environmental, social and governance (ESG) criteria and a market price below intrinsic value.

Dodson, the founder of Parnassus Investments, stepped down from the board of trustees effective Jan. 1 and will no longer be managing the funds, though he will remain chairman of the board. Earlier in July, Affiliated Managers Group announced that it was paying $600 million to acquire a majority stake in Parnassus Investments, so more changes could be on the way for the firm and its funds.

Based on its investing criteria, the fund’s top buys for the quarter were Guidewire Software Inc. (

GWRE, Financial) and Avalara Inc. (AVLR, Financial), while its biggest sells were Ncino Inc. (NCNO, Financial) and KLA Corp. (KLAC, Financial).

Guidewire Software

The fund established a new position of 150,889 shares in Guidewire Software (

GWRE, Financial) after selling out of its previous investment in the stock during the fourth quarter of 2020. The trade had a 1.51% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, shares traded for an average price of $103.80.

1415396298084962304.png

Guidewire is an insurance software company based in San Mateo, California. Its namesake platform provides property and casualty insurance carriers with a way to engage, innovate and grow more efficiently. More than 400 insurers run on Guidewire.

On July 14, shares of Guidewire traded around $108.80 for a market cap of $9.05 billion. According to the GuruFocus Value chart, the stock is fairly valued.

1415405837203132416.png

The company has a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 2.31 and Altman Z-Score of 8.81 indicate the company’s balance sheet is healthy. The three-year revenue growth rate is 9.8%, but the three-year Ebitda growth rate is -11.3%.

1415406293375635456.png

Avalara

The fund upped its stake in Avalara (

AVLR, Financial) by 28,160 shares, or 19.26%, for a total holding of 174,337 shares. The trade had a 0.40% impact on the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $139.18 during the quarter.

1415398257068199936.png

Seattle-based Avalara offers automated tax compliance software, providing businesses with real-time tax calculation and automatic returns filing, among other tax-related services. Its cloud-native solutions aim to get taxes done more efficiently, quickly and accurately.

On July 14, shares of Avalara traded around $151.42 for a market cap of $12.96 billion. According to the GF Value chart, the stock is significantly overvalued.

1415406434513965056.png

The company has a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10. The Piotroski F-Score of 6 out of 9 and Altman Z-Score of 15.56 show a fortress-like balance sheet. The operating margin and net margin are trending up but are still in the negatives, indicating the company is not yet profitable.

1415406743596421120.png

Ncino

The fund sold out of its 251,666-share investment in Ncino (

NCNO, Financial), impacting the equity portfolio by -1.58%. During the quarter, shares traded for an average price of $63.13.

1415399834562711552.png

Ncino, or nCino as the company styles itself, is a fintech company headquartered in Wilmington, North Carolina. The company streamlines customer and employee interactions within a single cloud-based “bank operating system.”

On July 14, shares of nCino traded around $63.24 for a market cap of $6.05 billion. Since it went public in July of 2020, the stock is down 30%.

1415408131495809024.png

The company has a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10, though there is not yet enough historical data on the company to calculate the profitability rating. The cash-debt ratio of 13.56 and Altman Z-Score of 21.72 show the company has plenty of funds. The operating margin and net margin are trending up but are still in the negatives, indicating the company is not yet profitable.

1415408907647569920.png

KLA

The fund cut its stake in KLA (

KLAC, Financial) by 45,698 shares, or 38.76%, leaving a remaining investment of 72,205 shares. The trade had a -1.41% impact on the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $320.94 during the quarter.

1415400339363975168.png

KLA is a semiconductor company headquartered in Milpitas, California. It designs and manufactures innovative process control and yield management systems for the semiconductor industry and other nanoelectronics businesses.

On July 14, shares of KLA traded around $309.12 for a market cap of $47.38 billion. According to the GF Value chart, the stock is significantly overvalued.

1415410806882947072.png

The company has a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10. The Piotroski F-Score of 9 out of 9 and the Altman Z-Score of 6.14 indicate the company’s financial and operating conditions are very healthy. The return on invested capital has exceed the weighted average cost of capital in recent years, indicating the company is creating value for shareholders.

1415411186245160960.png

Portfolio overview

As of the quarter’s end, the fund held shares in 45 common stocks valued at a total of $1.13 billion. The turnover rate for the quarter was 3%.

The top holdings were Agilent Technologies Inc. (A) with 4.19% of the equity portfolio, IDEXX Laboratories Inc. (IDXX) with 4% and Synopsys Inc. (SNPS) 3.81%. In terms of sector weighting, the fund was most invested in technology, health care and consumer cyclical.

1415395578334007296.png

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.
