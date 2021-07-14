Logo
Three Peaks Capital Management, LLC Buys Diversey Holdings, Synchrony Financial, Black Knight Inc, Sells Fleetcor Technologies Inc, Vontier Corp, Dine Brands Global Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 14, 2021
Article's Main Image
Castle Rock, CO, based Investment company Three Peaks Capital Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Diversey Holdings, Synchrony Financial, Black Knight Inc, Caesars Entertainment Inc, Carrier Global Corp, sells Fleetcor Technologies Inc, Vontier Corp, Dine Brands Global Inc, WestRock Co, Dollar Tree Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Three Peaks Capital Management, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Three Peaks Capital Management, LLC owns 91 stocks with a total value of $325 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Three Peaks Capital Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/three+peaks+capital+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Three Peaks Capital Management, LLC
  1. IQVIA Holdings Inc (IQV) - 29,765 shares, 2.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.25%
  2. Ally Financial Inc (ALLY) - 139,316 shares, 2.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.32%
  3. LPL Financial Holdings Inc (LPLA) - 50,361 shares, 2.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.94%
  4. SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc (SSNC) - 93,500 shares, 2.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.09%
  5. Vertiv Holdings Co (VRT) - 228,068 shares, 1.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.15%
New Purchase: Diversey Holdings Ltd (DSEY)

Three Peaks Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Diversey Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $14.04 and $18.46, with an estimated average price of $16.58. The stock is now traded at around $17.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.18%. The holding were 214,535 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Synchrony Financial (SYF)

Three Peaks Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Synchrony Financial. The purchase prices were between $39.57 and $50.8, with an estimated average price of $45.46. The stock is now traded at around $47.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 72,835 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Black Knight Inc (BKI)

Three Peaks Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Black Knight Inc. The purchase prices were between $71 and $78.27, with an estimated average price of $73.89. The stock is now traded at around $78.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 44,767 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Caesars Entertainment Inc (CZR)

Three Peaks Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Caesars Entertainment Inc. The purchase prices were between $87.45 and $111.7, with an estimated average price of $100.61. The stock is now traded at around $94.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 32,025 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Carrier Global Corp (CARR)

Three Peaks Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Carrier Global Corp. The purchase prices were between $42.02 and $48.71, with an estimated average price of $44.63. The stock is now traded at around $49.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 58,270 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Stanley Black & Decker Inc (SWK)

Three Peaks Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Stanley Black & Decker Inc. The purchase prices were between $194.92 and $220.69, with an estimated average price of $207.27. The stock is now traded at around $205.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 13,593 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: CommScope Holding Co Inc (COMM)

Three Peaks Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in CommScope Holding Co Inc by 118.87%. The purchase prices were between $15.36 and $21.66, with an estimated average price of $18.56. The stock is now traded at around $21.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 183,516 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Clarivate PLC (CLVT)

Three Peaks Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Clarivate PLC by 88.56%. The purchase prices were between $24.64 and $33.53, with an estimated average price of $27.5. The stock is now traded at around $24.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 154,212 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Churchill Downs Inc (CHDN)

Three Peaks Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Churchill Downs Inc by 104.97%. The purchase prices were between $188.15 and $231.23, with an estimated average price of $206.07. The stock is now traded at around $183.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 18,113 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: AdaptHealth Corp (AHCO)

Three Peaks Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in AdaptHealth Corp by 85.46%. The purchase prices were between $23.48 and $38.5, with an estimated average price of $28.74. The stock is now traded at around $25.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 141,378 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Resideo Technologies Inc (REZI)

Three Peaks Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Resideo Technologies Inc by 116.66%. The purchase prices were between $26.68 and $32.62, with an estimated average price of $29.6. The stock is now traded at around $27.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 103,192 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Ball Corp (BLL)

Three Peaks Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Ball Corp by 64.89%. The purchase prices were between $79.19 and $93.98, with an estimated average price of $86.51. The stock is now traded at around $84.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 48,133 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Fleetcor Technologies Inc (FLT)

Three Peaks Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Fleetcor Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $253.55 and $293.44, with an estimated average price of $276.6.

Sold Out: Vontier Corp (VNT)

Three Peaks Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Vontier Corp. The sale prices were between $30.27 and $35.19, with an estimated average price of $32.9.

Sold Out: Dine Brands Global Inc (DIN)

Three Peaks Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Dine Brands Global Inc. The sale prices were between $85.83 and $99.11, with an estimated average price of $92.52.

Sold Out: WestRock Co (WRK)

Three Peaks Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in WestRock Co. The sale prices were between $52.03 and $61.81, with an estimated average price of $55.89.

Sold Out: Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR)

Three Peaks Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Dollar Tree Inc. The sale prices were between $97.5 and $119.26, with an estimated average price of $108.73.

Sold Out: Service Properties Trust (SVC)

Three Peaks Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Service Properties Trust. The sale prices were between $10.63 and $14.83, with an estimated average price of $12.4.

Reduced: Global Payments Inc (GPN)

Three Peaks Capital Management, LLC reduced to a holding in Global Payments Inc by 22.99%. The sale prices were between $187.52 and $219.24, with an estimated average price of $201.21. The stock is now traded at around $193.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.33%. Three Peaks Capital Management, LLC still held 17,258 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Constellation Brands Inc (STZ)

Three Peaks Capital Management, LLC reduced to a holding in Constellation Brands Inc by 20.89%. The sale prices were between $221.25 and $243.02, with an estimated average price of $234.66. The stock is now traded at around $225.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.25%. Three Peaks Capital Management, LLC still held 13,020 shares as of 2021-06-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of Three Peaks Capital Management, LLC. Also check out:

1. Three Peaks Capital Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Three Peaks Capital Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Three Peaks Capital Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Three Peaks Capital Management, LLC keeps buying
