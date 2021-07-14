Pacifica Partners Inc. Buys Broadcom Inc, Lockheed Martin Corp, Facebook Inc, Sells Manulife Financial Corp, Coca-Cola Co, General Dynamics Corp

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Pacifica Partners Inc. Buys Broadcom Inc, Lockheed Martin Corp, Facebook Inc, Sells Manulife Financial Corp, Coca-Cola Co, General Dynamics Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 14, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Pacifica Partners Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Broadcom Inc, Lockheed Martin Corp, Facebook Inc, Canadian National Railway Co, Wheaton Precious Metals Corp, sells Manulife Financial Corp, Coca-Cola Co, General Dynamics Corp, Verizon Communications Inc, Oracle Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Pacifica Partners Inc.. As of 2021Q2, Pacifica Partners Inc. owns 472 stocks with a total value of $131 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Pacifica Partners Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/pacifica+partners+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Pacifica Partners Inc.
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 51,389 shares, 5.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.04%
  2. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 2,260 shares, 4.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.88%
  3. PIMCO Active Bond ETF (BOND) - 46,882 shares, 3.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.38%
  4. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 18,032 shares, 3.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.32%
  5. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 1,312 shares, 3.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.70%
New Purchase: Broadcom Inc (AVGO)

Pacifica Partners Inc. initiated holding in Broadcom Inc. The purchase prices were between $422.38 and $488.48, with an estimated average price of $463.69. The stock is now traded at around $481.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.42%. The holding were 4,030 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Facebook Inc (FB)

Pacifica Partners Inc. initiated holding in Facebook Inc. The purchase prices were between $294.53 and $355.64, with an estimated average price of $320.19. The stock is now traded at around $347.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 2,888 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD)

Pacifica Partners Inc. initiated holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. The purchase prices were between $73.09 and $93.93, with an estimated average price of $80.78. The stock is now traded at around $89.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 5,235 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Constellation Brands Inc (STZ)

Pacifica Partners Inc. initiated holding in Constellation Brands Inc. The purchase prices were between $221.25 and $243.02, with an estimated average price of $234.66. The stock is now traded at around $225.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 1,780 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Snap Inc (SNAP)

Pacifica Partners Inc. initiated holding in Snap Inc. The purchase prices were between $50.96 and $68.14, with an estimated average price of $59.85. The stock is now traded at around $62.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 4,955 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Ballard Power Systems Inc (BLDP)

Pacifica Partners Inc. initiated holding in Ballard Power Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.83 and $24.77, with an estimated average price of $18.74. The stock is now traded at around $15.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 3,905 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT)

Pacifica Partners Inc. added to a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp by 97.49%. The purchase prices were between $369.5 and $394.1, with an estimated average price of $384.02. The stock is now traded at around $376.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 7,068 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Canadian National Railway Co (CNI)

Pacifica Partners Inc. added to a holding in Canadian National Railway Co by 268.85%. The purchase prices were between $102.63 and $118.77, with an estimated average price of $110.61. The stock is now traded at around $105.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 9,756 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (WPM)

Pacifica Partners Inc. added to a holding in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp by 282.17%. The purchase prices were between $38.21 and $48.92, with an estimated average price of $44.38. The stock is now traded at around $45.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 22,586 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)

Pacifica Partners Inc. added to a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp by 54.47%. The purchase prices were between $55.27 and $64.66, with an estimated average price of $59.59. The stock is now traded at around $59.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 30,887 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Cameco Corp (CCJ)

Pacifica Partners Inc. added to a holding in Cameco Corp by 30.81%. The purchase prices were between $15.98 and $21.63, with an estimated average price of $18.83. The stock is now traded at around $17.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 132,690 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX)

Pacifica Partners Inc. added to a holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc by 1672.87%. The purchase prices were between $32.93 and $44.8, with an estimated average price of $38.85. The stock is now traded at around $34.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 11,435 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Ashland Global Holdings Inc (ASH)

Pacifica Partners Inc. sold out a holding in Ashland Global Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $84.26 and $95.4, with an estimated average price of $90.09.

Sold Out: PulteGroup Inc (PHM)

Pacifica Partners Inc. sold out a holding in PulteGroup Inc. The sale prices were between $52.44 and $62.35, with an estimated average price of $55.85.

Sold Out: PennyMac Financial Services Inc (PFSI)

Pacifica Partners Inc. sold out a holding in PennyMac Financial Services Inc. The sale prices were between $56.58 and $66.87, with an estimated average price of $60.95.

Sold Out: Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR)

Pacifica Partners Inc. sold out a holding in Dollar Tree Inc. The sale prices were between $97.5 and $119.26, with an estimated average price of $108.73.

Sold Out: PPG Industries Inc (PPG)

Pacifica Partners Inc. sold out a holding in PPG Industries Inc. The sale prices were between $147.97 and $182.33, with an estimated average price of $171.01.

Sold Out: Ball Corp (BLL)

Pacifica Partners Inc. sold out a holding in Ball Corp. The sale prices were between $79.19 and $93.98, with an estimated average price of $86.51.

Reduced: Manulife Financial Corp (MFC)

Pacifica Partners Inc. reduced to a holding in Manulife Financial Corp by 94.72%. The sale prices were between $19.35 and $22.16, with an estimated average price of $20.97. The stock is now traded at around $19.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.58%. Pacifica Partners Inc. still held 4,920 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Coca-Cola Co (KO)

Pacifica Partners Inc. reduced to a holding in Coca-Cola Co by 99.28%. The sale prices were between $52.51 and $56.24, with an estimated average price of $54.37. The stock is now traded at around $56.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.44%. Pacifica Partners Inc. still held 241 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: General Dynamics Corp (GD)

Pacifica Partners Inc. reduced to a holding in General Dynamics Corp by 99.84%. The sale prices were between $180.83 and $194.82, with an estimated average price of $188.37. The stock is now traded at around $189.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.11%. Pacifica Partners Inc. still held 12 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)

Pacifica Partners Inc. reduced to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 85.89%. The sale prices were between $55.82 and $59.52, with an estimated average price of $57.4. The stock is now traded at around $56.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.95%. Pacifica Partners Inc. still held 3,230 shares as of 2021-06-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of Pacifica Partners Inc.. Also check out:

1. Pacifica Partners Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Pacifica Partners Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Pacifica Partners Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Pacifica Partners Inc. keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider