Pacifica Partners Inc. Buys Broadcom Inc, Lockheed Martin Corp, Facebook Inc, Sells Manulife Financial Corp, Coca-Cola Co, General Dynamics Corp

New Purchases:

Added Positions:

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Broadcom Inc, Lockheed Martin Corp, Facebook Inc, Canadian National Railway Co, Wheaton Precious Metals Corp, sells Manulife Financial Corp, Coca-Cola Co, General Dynamics Corp, Verizon Communications Inc, Oracle Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Pacifica Partners Inc.. As of 2021Q2, Pacifica Partners Inc. owns 472 stocks with a total value of $131 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Pacifica Partners Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/pacifica+partners+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 51,389 shares, 5.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.04% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 2,260 shares, 4.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.88% PIMCO Active Bond ETF (BOND) - 46,882 shares, 3.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.38% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 18,032 shares, 3.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.32% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 1,312 shares, 3.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.70%

Pacifica Partners Inc. initiated holding in Broadcom Inc. The purchase prices were between $422.38 and $488.48, with an estimated average price of $463.69. The stock is now traded at around $481.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.42%. The holding were 4,030 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Pacifica Partners Inc. initiated holding in Facebook Inc. The purchase prices were between $294.53 and $355.64, with an estimated average price of $320.19. The stock is now traded at around $347.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 2,888 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Pacifica Partners Inc. initiated holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. The purchase prices were between $73.09 and $93.93, with an estimated average price of $80.78. The stock is now traded at around $89.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 5,235 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Pacifica Partners Inc. initiated holding in Constellation Brands Inc. The purchase prices were between $221.25 and $243.02, with an estimated average price of $234.66. The stock is now traded at around $225.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 1,780 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Pacifica Partners Inc. initiated holding in Snap Inc. The purchase prices were between $50.96 and $68.14, with an estimated average price of $59.85. The stock is now traded at around $62.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 4,955 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Pacifica Partners Inc. initiated holding in Ballard Power Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.83 and $24.77, with an estimated average price of $18.74. The stock is now traded at around $15.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 3,905 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Pacifica Partners Inc. added to a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp by 97.49%. The purchase prices were between $369.5 and $394.1, with an estimated average price of $384.02. The stock is now traded at around $376.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 7,068 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Pacifica Partners Inc. added to a holding in Canadian National Railway Co by 268.85%. The purchase prices were between $102.63 and $118.77, with an estimated average price of $110.61. The stock is now traded at around $105.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 9,756 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Pacifica Partners Inc. added to a holding in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp by 282.17%. The purchase prices were between $38.21 and $48.92, with an estimated average price of $44.38. The stock is now traded at around $45.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 22,586 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Pacifica Partners Inc. added to a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp by 54.47%. The purchase prices were between $55.27 and $64.66, with an estimated average price of $59.59. The stock is now traded at around $59.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 30,887 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Pacifica Partners Inc. added to a holding in Cameco Corp by 30.81%. The purchase prices were between $15.98 and $21.63, with an estimated average price of $18.83. The stock is now traded at around $17.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 132,690 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Pacifica Partners Inc. added to a holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc by 1672.87%. The purchase prices were between $32.93 and $44.8, with an estimated average price of $38.85. The stock is now traded at around $34.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 11,435 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Pacifica Partners Inc. sold out a holding in Ashland Global Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $84.26 and $95.4, with an estimated average price of $90.09.

Pacifica Partners Inc. sold out a holding in PulteGroup Inc. The sale prices were between $52.44 and $62.35, with an estimated average price of $55.85.

Pacifica Partners Inc. sold out a holding in PennyMac Financial Services Inc. The sale prices were between $56.58 and $66.87, with an estimated average price of $60.95.

Pacifica Partners Inc. sold out a holding in Dollar Tree Inc. The sale prices were between $97.5 and $119.26, with an estimated average price of $108.73.

Pacifica Partners Inc. sold out a holding in PPG Industries Inc. The sale prices were between $147.97 and $182.33, with an estimated average price of $171.01.

Pacifica Partners Inc. sold out a holding in Ball Corp. The sale prices were between $79.19 and $93.98, with an estimated average price of $86.51.

Pacifica Partners Inc. reduced to a holding in Manulife Financial Corp by 94.72%. The sale prices were between $19.35 and $22.16, with an estimated average price of $20.97. The stock is now traded at around $19.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.58%. Pacifica Partners Inc. still held 4,920 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Pacifica Partners Inc. reduced to a holding in Coca-Cola Co by 99.28%. The sale prices were between $52.51 and $56.24, with an estimated average price of $54.37. The stock is now traded at around $56.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.44%. Pacifica Partners Inc. still held 241 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Pacifica Partners Inc. reduced to a holding in General Dynamics Corp by 99.84%. The sale prices were between $180.83 and $194.82, with an estimated average price of $188.37. The stock is now traded at around $189.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.11%. Pacifica Partners Inc. still held 12 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Pacifica Partners Inc. reduced to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 85.89%. The sale prices were between $55.82 and $59.52, with an estimated average price of $57.4. The stock is now traded at around $56.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.95%. Pacifica Partners Inc. still held 3,230 shares as of 2021-06-30.