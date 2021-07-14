Pacifica Partners Inc. Buys Broadcom Inc, Lockheed Martin Corp, Facebook Inc, Sells Manulife Financial Corp, Coca-Cola Co, General Dynamics Corp

- New Purchases: AVGO, FB, AMD, STZ, SNAP, HFC, BLDP, ROST, SUB, LITE, OCGN, GM, KBH, HON, KMB, CVE, CMPS, ESGV, ABNB, EAGG, IDV, VALE, IGHG, PBW, SPHD, APA, APH, SYLD, RNG, CDW, MSCI, BFAM, MARA, LPLA, FTNT, AG, RIG, ALLE, AMC, AAL, SITE, CRSP, AA, ELAN, DELL, CHPT, CHPT, DCT, BSY, IHI, PGX, SPYG, CPRT, JKHY, ISRG, ILMN, WELL, FAST, FICO, EXPO, EFX, EW, LII, COO, CTSH, CGNX, CHE, CRL, KMX, AZPN, ANSS, AEP, TGT, IBKR, ZBRA, WAT, WRB, UPS, TTNP, THO, TER, TDY, JAZZ, TJX, LUV, SMG, POOL, RCL, ROL, LIN, NVO, NDSN,
- Added Positions: LMT, CNI, WPM, XOM, CCJ, AMZN, BOND, FCX, C, JPM, NEE, CVS, RCI, CNQ, BMY, VTI, IWM, LSPD, SHOP, TLRY, TLRY, ABCL, TRP, PAAS, VXUS, VGSH, LQD, TLT, TSM, NVDA, MRK, IEF, IFRX, EWC, MAXR, FNV, IEMG, MA, AEM, FTS, OIH, TMO, ICLN, GDX, SYK, ESPO, ADBE, ENB, CTXS, CCL, INTC, KGC, MKC, BHP, NKE, NTR, MO, HPE, D, BIL, DEO, CMCSA, CL, EWG, GOVT, CVX, TAN, CP, AMGN, CM, IXC, USHY, KRE, GIB, ADP, HD, PG, NVS, TXN, TRI, MCD, WBA, DIS, WCN, WM, BTZ, DAL, DOW, AUPH, AQN, PSX, ABBV, NCLH, QSR, HPQ, KHC, SLB, GE, F,
- Reduced Positions: MFC, KO, GD, VZ, ORCL, IVV, XLV, CERN, BCE, O, VCSH, DD, SPDW, VUG, IBM, ACN, SANM, SHY, SPY, EEM, ALB, PYPL, RDS.B, BA, DE, MDT, BB, TSLA, UNP, SHW, PFF, QQQ, SJR, BEPC, SPEM, OXY, DOCU, VMD, VWO,
- Sold Out: ASH, PHM, BLL, DLTR, LMND, ITW, PPG, PFSI, PLTR, ACI, FREQ, M44, MFGP, JELD, LILA, CHGG, GWPH, RELX, IP, GIL, ERJ,
For the details of Pacifica Partners Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/pacifica+partners+inc./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Pacifica Partners Inc.
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 51,389 shares, 5.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.04%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 2,260 shares, 4.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.88%
- PIMCO Active Bond ETF (BOND) - 46,882 shares, 3.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.38%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 18,032 shares, 3.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.32%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 1,312 shares, 3.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.70%
Pacifica Partners Inc. initiated holding in Broadcom Inc. The purchase prices were between $422.38 and $488.48, with an estimated average price of $463.69. The stock is now traded at around $481.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.42%. The holding were 4,030 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Facebook Inc (FB)
Pacifica Partners Inc. initiated holding in Facebook Inc. The purchase prices were between $294.53 and $355.64, with an estimated average price of $320.19. The stock is now traded at around $347.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 2,888 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD)
Pacifica Partners Inc. initiated holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. The purchase prices were between $73.09 and $93.93, with an estimated average price of $80.78. The stock is now traded at around $89.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 5,235 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Constellation Brands Inc (STZ)
Pacifica Partners Inc. initiated holding in Constellation Brands Inc. The purchase prices were between $221.25 and $243.02, with an estimated average price of $234.66. The stock is now traded at around $225.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 1,780 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Snap Inc (SNAP)
Pacifica Partners Inc. initiated holding in Snap Inc. The purchase prices were between $50.96 and $68.14, with an estimated average price of $59.85. The stock is now traded at around $62.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 4,955 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Ballard Power Systems Inc (BLDP)
Pacifica Partners Inc. initiated holding in Ballard Power Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.83 and $24.77, with an estimated average price of $18.74. The stock is now traded at around $15.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 3,905 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT)
Pacifica Partners Inc. added to a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp by 97.49%. The purchase prices were between $369.5 and $394.1, with an estimated average price of $384.02. The stock is now traded at around $376.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 7,068 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Canadian National Railway Co (CNI)
Pacifica Partners Inc. added to a holding in Canadian National Railway Co by 268.85%. The purchase prices were between $102.63 and $118.77, with an estimated average price of $110.61. The stock is now traded at around $105.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 9,756 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (WPM)
Pacifica Partners Inc. added to a holding in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp by 282.17%. The purchase prices were between $38.21 and $48.92, with an estimated average price of $44.38. The stock is now traded at around $45.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 22,586 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)
Pacifica Partners Inc. added to a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp by 54.47%. The purchase prices were between $55.27 and $64.66, with an estimated average price of $59.59. The stock is now traded at around $59.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 30,887 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Cameco Corp (CCJ)
Pacifica Partners Inc. added to a holding in Cameco Corp by 30.81%. The purchase prices were between $15.98 and $21.63, with an estimated average price of $18.83. The stock is now traded at around $17.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 132,690 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX)
Pacifica Partners Inc. added to a holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc by 1672.87%. The purchase prices were between $32.93 and $44.8, with an estimated average price of $38.85. The stock is now traded at around $34.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 11,435 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Ashland Global Holdings Inc (ASH)
Pacifica Partners Inc. sold out a holding in Ashland Global Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $84.26 and $95.4, with an estimated average price of $90.09.Sold Out: PulteGroup Inc (PHM)
Pacifica Partners Inc. sold out a holding in PulteGroup Inc. The sale prices were between $52.44 and $62.35, with an estimated average price of $55.85.Sold Out: PennyMac Financial Services Inc (PFSI)
Pacifica Partners Inc. sold out a holding in PennyMac Financial Services Inc. The sale prices were between $56.58 and $66.87, with an estimated average price of $60.95.Sold Out: Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR)
Pacifica Partners Inc. sold out a holding in Dollar Tree Inc. The sale prices were between $97.5 and $119.26, with an estimated average price of $108.73.Sold Out: PPG Industries Inc (PPG)
Pacifica Partners Inc. sold out a holding in PPG Industries Inc. The sale prices were between $147.97 and $182.33, with an estimated average price of $171.01.Sold Out: Ball Corp (BLL)
Pacifica Partners Inc. sold out a holding in Ball Corp. The sale prices were between $79.19 and $93.98, with an estimated average price of $86.51.Reduced: Manulife Financial Corp (MFC)
Pacifica Partners Inc. reduced to a holding in Manulife Financial Corp by 94.72%. The sale prices were between $19.35 and $22.16, with an estimated average price of $20.97. The stock is now traded at around $19.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.58%. Pacifica Partners Inc. still held 4,920 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: Coca-Cola Co (KO)
Pacifica Partners Inc. reduced to a holding in Coca-Cola Co by 99.28%. The sale prices were between $52.51 and $56.24, with an estimated average price of $54.37. The stock is now traded at around $56.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.44%. Pacifica Partners Inc. still held 241 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: General Dynamics Corp (GD)
Pacifica Partners Inc. reduced to a holding in General Dynamics Corp by 99.84%. The sale prices were between $180.83 and $194.82, with an estimated average price of $188.37. The stock is now traded at around $189.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.11%. Pacifica Partners Inc. still held 12 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)
Pacifica Partners Inc. reduced to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 85.89%. The sale prices were between $55.82 and $59.52, with an estimated average price of $57.4. The stock is now traded at around $56.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.95%. Pacifica Partners Inc. still held 3,230 shares as of 2021-06-30.
Here is the complete portfolio of Pacifica Partners Inc.. Also check out:
1. Pacifica Partners Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Pacifica Partners Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Pacifica Partners Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Pacifica Partners Inc. keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment