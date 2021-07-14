Gibson Capital, LLC Buys Amazon.com Inc, Sells Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF, iShares Gold Trust, SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF

New Purchases: AMZN,

AMZN, Reduced Positions: VNQI, VTI, MGC,

VNQI, VTI, MGC, Sold Out: IAU, RWX, EHC, SDY,

Wexford, PA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Amazon.com Inc, sells Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF, iShares Gold Trust, SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF, Encompass Health Corp, SPDR Dividend ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Gibson Capital, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Gibson Capital, LLC owns 38 stocks with a total value of $379 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Gibson Capital, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/gibson+capital%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 930,958 shares, 54.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.02% Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (VNQ) - 1,002,719 shares, 26.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.89% Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 119,326 shares, 4.87% of the total portfolio. Vanguard Large Cap ETF (VV) - 84,064 shares, 4.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.72% Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A) - 21 shares, 2.32% of the total portfolio.

Gibson Capital, LLC initiated holding in Amazon.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3681.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 65 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Gibson Capital, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $32.52 and $36.37, with an estimated average price of $34.53.

Gibson Capital, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF. The sale prices were between $34.18 and $38.39, with an estimated average price of $36.4.

Gibson Capital, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Dividend ETF. The sale prices were between $118.03 and $127.47, with an estimated average price of $123.5.

Gibson Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Encompass Health Corp. The sale prices were between $78.03 and $88.64, with an estimated average price of $83.77.