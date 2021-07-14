Gibson Capital, LLC Buys Amazon.com Inc, Sells Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF, iShares Gold Trust, SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF

For the details of Gibson Capital, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/gibson+capital%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Gibson Capital, LLC
- Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 930,958 shares, 54.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.02%
- Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (VNQ) - 1,002,719 shares, 26.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.89%
- Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 119,326 shares, 4.87% of the total portfolio.
- Vanguard Large Cap ETF (VV) - 84,064 shares, 4.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.72%
- Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A) - 21 shares, 2.32% of the total portfolio.
Gibson Capital, LLC initiated holding in Amazon.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3681.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 65 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: iShares Gold Trust (IAU)
Gibson Capital, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $32.52 and $36.37, with an estimated average price of $34.53.Sold Out: SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (RWX)
Gibson Capital, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF. The sale prices were between $34.18 and $38.39, with an estimated average price of $36.4.Sold Out: SPDR Dividend ETF (SDY)
Gibson Capital, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Dividend ETF. The sale prices were between $118.03 and $127.47, with an estimated average price of $123.5.Sold Out: Encompass Health Corp (EHC)
Gibson Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Encompass Health Corp. The sale prices were between $78.03 and $88.64, with an estimated average price of $83.77.
Here is the complete portfolio of Gibson Capital, LLC. Also check out:
