Biechele Royce Advisors Buys Airbnb Inc, Discovery Inc, Procter & Gamble Co, Sells Dropbox Inc

- New Purchases: ABNB, PG, FSK, DASH, MSFT, QQQ, V,
- Added Positions: DISCA, AAPL, CVS, T, AMGN, INTC, BWA, SLV, BMY, K, BEN, BK, JPST, UNP, AMZN, VTI, ON, PDCO, SLB, MSM, CHS, ZBH, AVY, FB, CVX, XOM,
- Reduced Positions: DBX, IVV, BRK.B, NUE, CAJ, GLD, WY,
These are the top 5 holdings of Biechele Royce Advisors
- Applied Materials Inc (AMAT) - 132,439 shares, 8.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.17%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 118,932 shares, 7.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.96%
- BorgWarner Inc (BWA) - 254,676 shares, 5.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.70%
- CVS Health Corp (CVS) - 140,964 shares, 5.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.77%
- Amgen Inc (AMGN) - 45,897 shares, 4.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.56%
Biechele Royce Advisors initiated holding in Airbnb Inc. The purchase prices were between $132.5 and $190.03, with an estimated average price of $157.59. The stock is now traded at around $139.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.76%. The holding were 56,678 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Procter & Gamble Co (PG)
Biechele Royce Advisors initiated holding in Procter & Gamble Co. The purchase prices were between $131.18 and $138.43, with an estimated average price of $135.29. The stock is now traded at around $137.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 8,256 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: FS KKR Capital Corp (FSK)
Biechele Royce Advisors initiated holding in FS KKR Capital Corp. The purchase prices were between $19.83 and $23.31, with an estimated average price of $21.39. The stock is now traded at around $21.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 37,451 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: DoorDash Inc (DASH)
Biechele Royce Advisors initiated holding in DoorDash Inc. The purchase prices were between $112.99 and $183.91, with an estimated average price of $146.25. The stock is now traded at around $169.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 3,107 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)
Biechele Royce Advisors initiated holding in Microsoft Corp. The purchase prices were between $235.77 and $271.4, with an estimated average price of $253.66. The stock is now traded at around $282.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 900 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)
Biechele Royce Advisors initiated holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The purchase prices were between $316.52 and $354.99, with an estimated average price of $335.64. The stock is now traded at around $363.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 608 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Discovery Inc (DISCA)
Biechele Royce Advisors added to a holding in Discovery Inc by 104.87%. The purchase prices were between $29.08 and $43.46, with an estimated average price of $34.91. The stock is now traded at around $28.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.09%. The holding were 307,468 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST)
Biechele Royce Advisors added to a holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 47.33%. The purchase prices were between $50.71 and $50.77, with an estimated average price of $50.74. The stock is now traded at around $50.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 10,880 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Biechele Royce Advisors added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 55.41%. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3681.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 115 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)
Biechele Royce Advisors added to a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 31.56%. The purchase prices were between $206.06 and $222.82, with an estimated average price of $216.25. The stock is now traded at around $224.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,934 shares as of 2021-06-30.
Here is the complete portfolio of Biechele Royce Advisors.
