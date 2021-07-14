Logo
HNP Capital LLC Buys Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, Sells SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ET, iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Broadston

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 14, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company HNP Capital LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF, SPDR S&P Bank ETF, sells SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ET, iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Broadstone Net Lease Inc, during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, HNP Capital LLC. As of 2021Q2, HNP Capital LLC owns 147 stocks with a total value of $356 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of HNP Capital LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/hnp+capital+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of HNP Capital LLC
  1. iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB) - 445,876 shares, 6.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.07%
  2. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities (VTIP) - 359,428 shares, 5.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 33.35%
  3. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (SHYG) - 315,708 shares, 4.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.34%
  4. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP) - 84,320 shares, 3.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.00%
  5. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ET (SPIB) - 325,532 shares, 3.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 22.31%
New Purchase: Truist Financial Corp (TFC)

HNP Capital LLC initiated holding in Truist Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $52.81 and $62.14, with an estimated average price of $58.79. The stock is now traded at around $54.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 27,205 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: U.S. Bancorp (USB)

HNP Capital LLC initiated holding in U.S. Bancorp. The purchase prices were between $54.74 and $62.21, with an estimated average price of $58.61. The stock is now traded at around $56.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 25,793 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: W.W. Grainger Inc (GWW)

HNP Capital LLC initiated holding in W.W. Grainger Inc. The purchase prices were between $397.91 and $474.22, with an estimated average price of $440.39. The stock is now traded at around $457.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 1,916 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: NextEra Energy Partners LP (NEP)

HNP Capital LLC initiated holding in NextEra Energy Partners LP. The purchase prices were between $64.79 and $76.36, with an estimated average price of $71.47. The stock is now traded at around $75.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 5,788 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK)

HNP Capital LLC initiated holding in Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF. The purchase prices were between $131.07 and $147.82, with an estimated average price of $139.76. The stock is now traded at around $153.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,694 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Zoetis Inc (ZTS)

HNP Capital LLC initiated holding in Zoetis Inc. The purchase prices were between $155.9 and $187.99, with an estimated average price of $173.23. The stock is now traded at around $201.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,115 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities (VTIP)

HNP Capital LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities by 33.35%. The purchase prices were between $51.07 and $51.96, with an estimated average price of $51.63. The stock is now traded at around $52.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.32%. The holding were 359,428 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (KRE)

HNP Capital LLC added to a holding in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 62.31%. The purchase prices were between $63.66 and $71.33, with an estimated average price of $68.37. The stock is now traded at around $63.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 105,842 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (SHYG)

HNP Capital LLC added to a holding in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 20.34%. The purchase prices were between $45.56 and $46.09, with an estimated average price of $45.83. The stock is now traded at around $45.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 315,708 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (SPLG)

HNP Capital LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 52.47%. The purchase prices were between $46.61 and $50.33, with an estimated average price of $49.04. The stock is now traded at around $51.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 127,853 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: SPDR S&P Bank ETF (KBE)

HNP Capital LLC added to a holding in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 39.28%. The purchase prices were between $49.93 and $55.46, with an estimated average price of $53.36. The stock is now traded at around $49.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 132,030 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU)

HNP Capital LLC added to a holding in Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF by 28.24%. The purchase prices were between $63.23 and $67.2, with an estimated average price of $65. The stock is now traded at around $64.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 74,001 shares as of 2021-06-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of HNP Capital LLC. Also check out:

1. HNP Capital LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. HNP Capital LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. HNP Capital LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that HNP Capital LLC keeps buying

