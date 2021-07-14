Sage Advisory Services, Ltd.Co. Buys iShares MSCI Italy ETF, iShares MSCI Spain ETF, Financial Select Sector SPDR, Sells Vanguard Value ETF, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia Index Fund, Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Sage Advisory Services, Ltd.Co. Buys iShares MSCI Italy ETF, iShares MSCI Spain ETF, Financial Select Sector SPDR, Sells Vanguard Value ETF, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia Index Fund, Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 14, 2021
Article's Main Image
Austin, TX, based Investment company Sage Advisory Services, Ltd.Co. (Current Portfolio) buys iShares MSCI Italy ETF, iShares MSCI Spain ETF, Financial Select Sector SPDR, SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF, Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, sells Vanguard Value ETF, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia Index Fund, Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF, BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sage Advisory Services, Ltd.Co.. As of 2021Q2, Sage Advisory Services, Ltd.Co. owns 45 stocks with a total value of $343 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Sage Advisory Services, Ltd.Co.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/sage+advisory+services%2C+ltd.co./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Sage Advisory Services, Ltd.Co.
  1. BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 506,682 shares, 11.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 22.1%
  2. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 82,732 shares, 10.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 20.31%
  3. BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (EFV) - 335,660 shares, 5.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.26%
  4. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) - 350,832 shares, 4.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.25%
  5. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (VNQ) - 148,301 shares, 4.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.74%
New Purchase: iShares MSCI Italy ETF (EWI)

Sage Advisory Services, Ltd.Co. initiated holding in iShares MSCI Italy ETF. The purchase prices were between $31.11 and $34.06, with an estimated average price of $32.4. The stock is now traded at around $32.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.44%. The holding were 364,561 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares MSCI Spain ETF (EWP)

Sage Advisory Services, Ltd.Co. initiated holding in iShares MSCI Spain ETF. The purchase prices were between $27.01 and $30.36, with an estimated average price of $29. The stock is now traded at around $27.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.41%. The holding were 411,326 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF)

Sage Advisory Services, Ltd.Co. initiated holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $33.92 and $38.32, with an estimated average price of $36.41. The stock is now traded at around $36.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.76%. The holding were 257,927 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: ProShares Short S&P500 (SH)

Sage Advisory Services, Ltd.Co. initiated holding in ProShares Short S&P500. The purchase prices were between $15.39 and $16.76, with an estimated average price of $15.89. The stock is now traded at around $15.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 178,210 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Xtrackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF (USSG)

Sage Advisory Services, Ltd.Co. initiated holding in Xtrackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $36.47 and $39.52, with an estimated average price of $38.39. The stock is now traded at around $40.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 30,104 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (VGK)

Sage Advisory Services, Ltd.Co. initiated holding in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF. The purchase prices were between $62.31 and $69.59, with an estimated average price of $66.78. The stock is now traded at around $68.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 8,565 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (PSK)

Sage Advisory Services, Ltd.Co. added to a holding in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 374.75%. The purchase prices were between $42.52 and $44.04, with an estimated average price of $43.28. The stock is now traded at around $43.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 92,718 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYLB)

Sage Advisory Services, Ltd.Co. added to a holding in Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 32.99%. The purchase prices were between $39.74 and $50.06, with an estimated average price of $41.42. The stock is now traded at around $40.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 283,838 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF (REM)

Sage Advisory Services, Ltd.Co. sold out a holding in iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF. The sale prices were between $34.07 and $38.3, with an estimated average price of $36.21.

Sold Out: iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (DVYE)

Sage Advisory Services, Ltd.Co. sold out a holding in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF. The sale prices were between $37.46 and $40.57, with an estimated average price of $38.9.



Here is the complete portfolio of Sage Advisory Services, Ltd.Co.. Also check out:

1. Sage Advisory Services, Ltd.Co.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Sage Advisory Services, Ltd.Co.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Sage Advisory Services, Ltd.Co.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Sage Advisory Services, Ltd.Co. keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider