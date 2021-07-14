Sage Advisory Services, Ltd.Co. Buys iShares MSCI Italy ETF, iShares MSCI Spain ETF, Financial Select Sector SPDR, Sells Vanguard Value ETF, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia Index Fund, Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF

- New Purchases: EWI, EWP, XLF, SH, USSG, VGK, NUSC,
- Added Positions: PSK, HYLB, SRLN, SHYG, IGSB, VNQ, IGIB, MBB, HYEM, IEF, ESGD, TLT,
- Reduced Positions: VTV, EEMA, XLK, IEFA, IVV, XLP, NEAR, EFV, IJR, XLC, QUAL, GSIE, IYC, GSLC, HYG, SPYD, EMB, SCHD, IWO, ESGE,
- Sold Out: REM, DVYE,
- BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 506,682 shares, 11.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 22.1%
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 82,732 shares, 10.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 20.31%
- BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (EFV) - 335,660 shares, 5.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.26%
- SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) - 350,832 shares, 4.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.25%
- Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (VNQ) - 148,301 shares, 4.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.74%
Sage Advisory Services, Ltd.Co. initiated holding in iShares MSCI Italy ETF. The purchase prices were between $31.11 and $34.06, with an estimated average price of $32.4. The stock is now traded at around $32.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.44%. The holding were 364,561 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares MSCI Spain ETF (EWP)
Sage Advisory Services, Ltd.Co. initiated holding in iShares MSCI Spain ETF. The purchase prices were between $27.01 and $30.36, with an estimated average price of $29. The stock is now traded at around $27.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.41%. The holding were 411,326 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF)
Sage Advisory Services, Ltd.Co. initiated holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $33.92 and $38.32, with an estimated average price of $36.41. The stock is now traded at around $36.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.76%. The holding were 257,927 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: ProShares Short S&P500 (SH)
Sage Advisory Services, Ltd.Co. initiated holding in ProShares Short S&P500. The purchase prices were between $15.39 and $16.76, with an estimated average price of $15.89. The stock is now traded at around $15.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 178,210 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Xtrackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF (USSG)
Sage Advisory Services, Ltd.Co. initiated holding in Xtrackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $36.47 and $39.52, with an estimated average price of $38.39. The stock is now traded at around $40.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 30,104 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (VGK)
Sage Advisory Services, Ltd.Co. initiated holding in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF. The purchase prices were between $62.31 and $69.59, with an estimated average price of $66.78. The stock is now traded at around $68.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 8,565 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (PSK)
Sage Advisory Services, Ltd.Co. added to a holding in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 374.75%. The purchase prices were between $42.52 and $44.04, with an estimated average price of $43.28. The stock is now traded at around $43.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 92,718 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYLB)
Sage Advisory Services, Ltd.Co. added to a holding in Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 32.99%. The purchase prices were between $39.74 and $50.06, with an estimated average price of $41.42. The stock is now traded at around $40.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 283,838 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF (REM)
Sage Advisory Services, Ltd.Co. sold out a holding in iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF. The sale prices were between $34.07 and $38.3, with an estimated average price of $36.21.Sold Out: iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (DVYE)
Sage Advisory Services, Ltd.Co. sold out a holding in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF. The sale prices were between $37.46 and $40.57, with an estimated average price of $38.9.
