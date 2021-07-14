Financial Services Advisory Inc Buys Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF, Sells Vanguard Growth ETF, Vanguard Small Cap ETF, iShares Russell 2000 ETF

- New Purchases: SPLV, VEA, ICF, SPHB, EFA, QQQ, RSP, VOO, QQEW, IYM, IWD, AMLP, ARKK,
- Added Positions: MOAT, GLTR, VEU, ANGL, RPV, VHT, DSI, IWB, XHB, AOR,
- Reduced Positions: VB, IWM, MDY, SPY, XLG, HYG, QYLD, PTLC, SCHA, JNK,
- Sold Out: VUG, CPER, KBE, EUM,
- iShares Russell 3000 ETF (IWV) - 132,624 shares, 14.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.55%
- iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG) - 287,927 shares, 11.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.91%
- VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) - 340,152 shares, 11.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 36.56%
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 57,611 shares, 10.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 19.22%
- VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) - 738,586 shares, 10.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.42%
Financial Services Advisory Inc initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF. The purchase prices were between $57.92 and $61.78, with an estimated average price of $60.45. The stock is now traded at around $62.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.32%. The holding were 198,283 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA)
Financial Services Advisory Inc initiated holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $48.72 and $52.87, with an estimated average price of $51.22. The stock is now traded at around $51.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.37%. The holding were 192,565 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: BTC iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (ICF)
Financial Services Advisory Inc initiated holding in BTC iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF. The purchase prices were between $57.54 and $67.05, with an estimated average price of $62.54. The stock is now traded at around $68.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 36,569 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (SPHB)
Financial Services Advisory Inc initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF. The purchase prices were between $68.67 and $78.27, with an estimated average price of $73.9. The stock is now traded at around $72.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 28,085 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA)
Financial Services Advisory Inc initiated holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF. The purchase prices were between $74.85 and $81.24, with an estimated average price of $78.57. The stock is now traded at around $79.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 15,620 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)
Financial Services Advisory Inc initiated holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The purchase prices were between $316.52 and $354.99, with an estimated average price of $335.64. The stock is now traded at around $363.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 3,378 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT)
Financial Services Advisory Inc added to a holding in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 36.56%. The purchase prices were between $69.28 and $75.04, with an estimated average price of $72.76. The stock is now traded at around $74.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.97%. The holding were 340,152 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket (GLTR)
Financial Services Advisory Inc added to a holding in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket by 150.82%. The purchase prices were between $92.67 and $103.46, with an estimated average price of $98.73. The stock is now traded at around $98.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 19,943 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU)
Financial Services Advisory Inc added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 148.77%. The purchase prices were between $60.19 and $64.76, with an estimated average price of $62.78. The stock is now traded at around $63.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 26,890 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (AOR)
Financial Services Advisory Inc added to a holding in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 21.10%. The purchase prices were between $53.18 and $55.89, with an estimated average price of $54.94. The stock is now traded at around $56.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 5,539 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG)
Financial Services Advisory Inc sold out a holding in Vanguard Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $256.7 and $287.23, with an estimated average price of $271.87.Sold Out: United States Copper Index Fund (CPER)
Financial Services Advisory Inc sold out a holding in United States Copper Index Fund. The sale prices were between $24.62 and $29.6, with an estimated average price of $27.12.Sold Out: SPDR S&P Bank ETF (KBE)
Financial Services Advisory Inc sold out a holding in SPDR S&P Bank ETF. The sale prices were between $49.93 and $55.46, with an estimated average price of $53.36.Sold Out: ProShares Short MSCI Emerging Markets (EUM)
Financial Services Advisory Inc sold out a holding in ProShares Short MSCI Emerging Markets. The sale prices were between $11.6 and $12.53, with an estimated average price of $11.99.
