Financial Services Advisory Inc Buys Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF, Sells Vanguard Growth ETF, Vanguard Small Cap ETF, iShares Russell 2000 ETF

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Financial Services Advisory Inc Buys Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF, Sells Vanguard Growth ETF, Vanguard Small Cap ETF, iShares Russell 2000 ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 14, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Financial Services Advisory Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF, BTC iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF, Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF, sells Vanguard Growth ETF, Vanguard Small Cap ETF, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, S&P MidCap 400 ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Financial Services Advisory Inc. As of 2021Q2, Financial Services Advisory Inc owns 36 stocks with a total value of $227 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Financial Services Advisory Inc's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/financial+services+advisory+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Financial Services Advisory Inc
  1. iShares Russell 3000 ETF (IWV) - 132,624 shares, 14.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.55%
  2. iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG) - 287,927 shares, 11.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.91%
  3. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) - 340,152 shares, 11.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 36.56%
  4. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 57,611 shares, 10.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 19.22%
  5. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) - 738,586 shares, 10.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.42%
New Purchase: Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV)

Financial Services Advisory Inc initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF. The purchase prices were between $57.92 and $61.78, with an estimated average price of $60.45. The stock is now traded at around $62.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.32%. The holding were 198,283 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA)

Financial Services Advisory Inc initiated holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $48.72 and $52.87, with an estimated average price of $51.22. The stock is now traded at around $51.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.37%. The holding were 192,565 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: BTC iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (ICF)

Financial Services Advisory Inc initiated holding in BTC iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF. The purchase prices were between $57.54 and $67.05, with an estimated average price of $62.54. The stock is now traded at around $68.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 36,569 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (SPHB)

Financial Services Advisory Inc initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF. The purchase prices were between $68.67 and $78.27, with an estimated average price of $73.9. The stock is now traded at around $72.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 28,085 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA)

Financial Services Advisory Inc initiated holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF. The purchase prices were between $74.85 and $81.24, with an estimated average price of $78.57. The stock is now traded at around $79.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 15,620 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)

Financial Services Advisory Inc initiated holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The purchase prices were between $316.52 and $354.99, with an estimated average price of $335.64. The stock is now traded at around $363.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 3,378 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT)

Financial Services Advisory Inc added to a holding in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 36.56%. The purchase prices were between $69.28 and $75.04, with an estimated average price of $72.76. The stock is now traded at around $74.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.97%. The holding were 340,152 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket (GLTR)

Financial Services Advisory Inc added to a holding in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket by 150.82%. The purchase prices were between $92.67 and $103.46, with an estimated average price of $98.73. The stock is now traded at around $98.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 19,943 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU)

Financial Services Advisory Inc added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 148.77%. The purchase prices were between $60.19 and $64.76, with an estimated average price of $62.78. The stock is now traded at around $63.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 26,890 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (AOR)

Financial Services Advisory Inc added to a holding in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 21.10%. The purchase prices were between $53.18 and $55.89, with an estimated average price of $54.94. The stock is now traded at around $56.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 5,539 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG)

Financial Services Advisory Inc sold out a holding in Vanguard Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $256.7 and $287.23, with an estimated average price of $271.87.

Sold Out: United States Copper Index Fund (CPER)

Financial Services Advisory Inc sold out a holding in United States Copper Index Fund. The sale prices were between $24.62 and $29.6, with an estimated average price of $27.12.

Sold Out: SPDR S&P Bank ETF (KBE)

Financial Services Advisory Inc sold out a holding in SPDR S&P Bank ETF. The sale prices were between $49.93 and $55.46, with an estimated average price of $53.36.

Sold Out: ProShares Short MSCI Emerging Markets (EUM)

Financial Services Advisory Inc sold out a holding in ProShares Short MSCI Emerging Markets. The sale prices were between $11.6 and $12.53, with an estimated average price of $11.99.



Here is the complete portfolio of Financial Services Advisory Inc. Also check out:

1. Financial Services Advisory Inc's Undervalued Stocks
2. Financial Services Advisory Inc's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Financial Services Advisory Inc's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Financial Services Advisory Inc keeps buying

Become a Premium Member to See This: (Free Trial):

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider