Ogorek Anthony Joseph Buys Vanguard Total International Stock, Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, Sells Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF, Evoke Pharma Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Ogorek Anthony Joseph Buys Vanguard Total International Stock, Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, Sells Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF, Evoke Pharma Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 14, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Ogorek Anthony Joseph (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Total International Stock, Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, Lockheed Martin Corp, Pfizer Inc, sells Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF, Evoke Pharma Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ogorek Anthony Joseph . As of 2021Q2, Ogorek Anthony Joseph owns 196 stocks with a total value of $196 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of OGOREK ANTHONY JOSEPH 's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ogorek+anthony+joseph+/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of OGOREK ANTHONY JOSEPH
  1. Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 155,370 shares, 22.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.77%
  2. Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB) - 303,983 shares, 16.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.59%
  3. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 85,028 shares, 9.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.19%
  4. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 92,296 shares, 7.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.36%
  5. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) - 33,849 shares, 6.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.86%
New Purchase: Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (VGK)

Ogorek Anthony Joseph initiated holding in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF. The purchase prices were between $62.31 and $69.59, with an estimated average price of $66.78. The stock is now traded at around $68.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 9,271 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND)

Ogorek Anthony Joseph initiated holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $84.14 and $85.79, with an estimated average price of $85.02. The stock is now traded at around $86.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 5,151 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: ACV Auctions Inc (ACVA)

Ogorek Anthony Joseph initiated holding in ACV Auctions Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.83 and $37.04, with an estimated average price of $29.25. The stock is now traded at around $21.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 3,944 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Truist Financial Corp (TFC)

Ogorek Anthony Joseph initiated holding in Truist Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $52.81 and $62.14, with an estimated average price of $58.79. The stock is now traded at around $54.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,750 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Coca-Cola Co (KO)

Ogorek Anthony Joseph initiated holding in Coca-Cola Co. The purchase prices were between $52.51 and $56.24, with an estimated average price of $54.37. The stock is now traded at around $56.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,807 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipa (SHM)

Ogorek Anthony Joseph initiated holding in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipa. The purchase prices were between $49.41 and $49.63, with an estimated average price of $49.53. The stock is now traded at around $49.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 275 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Total International Stock (VXUS)

Ogorek Anthony Joseph added to a holding in Vanguard Total International Stock by 22.94%. The purchase prices were between $62.21 and $66.97, with an estimated average price of $64.98. The stock is now traded at around $65.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 76,097 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Pfizer Inc (PFE)

Ogorek Anthony Joseph added to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 67.81%. The purchase prices were between $35.91 and $40.68, with an estimated average price of $38.81. The stock is now traded at around $39.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 6,974 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT)

Ogorek Anthony Joseph added to a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp by 1116.67%. The purchase prices were between $369.5 and $394.1, with an estimated average price of $384.02. The stock is now traded at around $376.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 292 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)

Ogorek Anthony Joseph added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 173.04%. The purchase prices were between $55.82 and $59.52, with an estimated average price of $57.4. The stock is now traded at around $56.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 3,058 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: NextEra Energy Inc (NEE)

Ogorek Anthony Joseph added to a holding in NextEra Energy Inc by 209.49%. The purchase prices were between $71.54 and $80.94, with an estimated average price of $75.04. The stock is now traded at around $75.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,055 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX)

Ogorek Anthony Joseph added to a holding in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 28.59%. The purchase prices were between $56.49 and $57.25, with an estimated average price of $56.92. The stock is now traded at around $57.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 7,098 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF (VBK)

Ogorek Anthony Joseph sold out a holding in Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $260.39 and $291.76, with an estimated average price of $279.39.

Sold Out: Evoke Pharma Inc (EVOK)

Ogorek Anthony Joseph sold out a holding in Evoke Pharma Inc. The sale prices were between $1.1 and $1.99, with an estimated average price of $1.49.



Here is the complete portfolio of OGOREK ANTHONY JOSEPH . Also check out:

1. OGOREK ANTHONY JOSEPH 's Undervalued Stocks
2. OGOREK ANTHONY JOSEPH 's Top Growth Companies, and
3. OGOREK ANTHONY JOSEPH 's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that OGOREK ANTHONY JOSEPH keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider