Ogorek Anthony Joseph Buys Vanguard Total International Stock, Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, Sells Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF, Evoke Pharma Inc

- New Purchases: VGK, BND, TFC, KO, ACVA, COO, IEFA, IWF, SHM, DCBO,
- Added Positions: SCHB, VXUS, IHI, FMB, LMT, VZ, PFE, HD, GLW, NEE, BNDX, GILD, ITW, MMM, MCD, MRK, AEP, ADP, BLK, CAT, CVS, IWD, MSFT, VTEB, AMZN,
- Reduced Positions: VUG, VIG, VWO, SCHG, SCHZ, TOTL, IAGG, VCIT,
- Sold Out: VBK, EVOK,
For the details of OGOREK ANTHONY JOSEPH 's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ogorek+anthony+joseph+/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of OGOREK ANTHONY JOSEPH
- Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 155,370 shares, 22.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.77%
- Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB) - 303,983 shares, 16.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.59%
- Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 85,028 shares, 9.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.19%
- Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 92,296 shares, 7.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.36%
- iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) - 33,849 shares, 6.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.86%
Ogorek Anthony Joseph initiated holding in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF. The purchase prices were between $62.31 and $69.59, with an estimated average price of $66.78. The stock is now traded at around $68.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 9,271 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND)
Ogorek Anthony Joseph initiated holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $84.14 and $85.79, with an estimated average price of $85.02. The stock is now traded at around $86.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 5,151 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: ACV Auctions Inc (ACVA)
Ogorek Anthony Joseph initiated holding in ACV Auctions Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.83 and $37.04, with an estimated average price of $29.25. The stock is now traded at around $21.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 3,944 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Truist Financial Corp (TFC)
Ogorek Anthony Joseph initiated holding in Truist Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $52.81 and $62.14, with an estimated average price of $58.79. The stock is now traded at around $54.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,750 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Coca-Cola Co (KO)
Ogorek Anthony Joseph initiated holding in Coca-Cola Co. The purchase prices were between $52.51 and $56.24, with an estimated average price of $54.37. The stock is now traded at around $56.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,807 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipa (SHM)
Ogorek Anthony Joseph initiated holding in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipa. The purchase prices were between $49.41 and $49.63, with an estimated average price of $49.53. The stock is now traded at around $49.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 275 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard Total International Stock (VXUS)
Ogorek Anthony Joseph added to a holding in Vanguard Total International Stock by 22.94%. The purchase prices were between $62.21 and $66.97, with an estimated average price of $64.98. The stock is now traded at around $65.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 76,097 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Pfizer Inc (PFE)
Ogorek Anthony Joseph added to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 67.81%. The purchase prices were between $35.91 and $40.68, with an estimated average price of $38.81. The stock is now traded at around $39.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 6,974 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT)
Ogorek Anthony Joseph added to a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp by 1116.67%. The purchase prices were between $369.5 and $394.1, with an estimated average price of $384.02. The stock is now traded at around $376.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 292 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)
Ogorek Anthony Joseph added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 173.04%. The purchase prices were between $55.82 and $59.52, with an estimated average price of $57.4. The stock is now traded at around $56.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 3,058 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: NextEra Energy Inc (NEE)
Ogorek Anthony Joseph added to a holding in NextEra Energy Inc by 209.49%. The purchase prices were between $71.54 and $80.94, with an estimated average price of $75.04. The stock is now traded at around $75.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,055 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX)
Ogorek Anthony Joseph added to a holding in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 28.59%. The purchase prices were between $56.49 and $57.25, with an estimated average price of $56.92. The stock is now traded at around $57.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 7,098 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF (VBK)
Ogorek Anthony Joseph sold out a holding in Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $260.39 and $291.76, with an estimated average price of $279.39.Sold Out: Evoke Pharma Inc (EVOK)
Ogorek Anthony Joseph sold out a holding in Evoke Pharma Inc. The sale prices were between $1.1 and $1.99, with an estimated average price of $1.49.
Here is the complete portfolio of OGOREK ANTHONY JOSEPH . Also check out:
1. OGOREK ANTHONY JOSEPH 's Undervalued Stocks
2. OGOREK ANTHONY JOSEPH 's Top Growth Companies, and
3. OGOREK ANTHONY JOSEPH 's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that OGOREK ANTHONY JOSEPH keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment