Ogorek Anthony Joseph Buys Vanguard Total International Stock, Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, Sells Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF, Evoke Pharma Inc

New Purchases: VGK, BND, TFC, KO, ACVA, COO, IEFA, IWF, SHM, DCBO,

VGK, BND, TFC, KO, ACVA, COO, IEFA, IWF, SHM, DCBO, Added Positions: SCHB, VXUS, IHI, FMB, LMT, VZ, PFE, HD, GLW, NEE, BNDX, GILD, ITW, MMM, MCD, MRK, AEP, ADP, BLK, CAT, CVS, IWD, MSFT, VTEB, AMZN,

SCHB, VXUS, IHI, FMB, LMT, VZ, PFE, HD, GLW, NEE, BNDX, GILD, ITW, MMM, MCD, MRK, AEP, ADP, BLK, CAT, CVS, IWD, MSFT, VTEB, AMZN, Reduced Positions: VUG, VIG, VWO, SCHG, SCHZ, TOTL, IAGG, VCIT,

VUG, VIG, VWO, SCHG, SCHZ, TOTL, IAGG, VCIT, Sold Out: VBK, EVOK,

Investment company Ogorek Anthony Joseph Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard Total International Stock, Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, Lockheed Martin Corp, Pfizer Inc, sells Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF, Evoke Pharma Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ogorek Anthony Joseph . As of 2021Q2, Ogorek Anthony Joseph owns 196 stocks with a total value of $196 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of OGOREK ANTHONY JOSEPH 's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ogorek+anthony+joseph+/current-portfolio/portfolio

Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 155,370 shares, 22.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.77% Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB) - 303,983 shares, 16.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.59% Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 85,028 shares, 9.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.19% Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 92,296 shares, 7.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.36% iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) - 33,849 shares, 6.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.86%

Ogorek Anthony Joseph initiated holding in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF. The purchase prices were between $62.31 and $69.59, with an estimated average price of $66.78. The stock is now traded at around $68.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 9,271 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ogorek Anthony Joseph initiated holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $84.14 and $85.79, with an estimated average price of $85.02. The stock is now traded at around $86.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 5,151 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ogorek Anthony Joseph initiated holding in ACV Auctions Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.83 and $37.04, with an estimated average price of $29.25. The stock is now traded at around $21.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 3,944 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ogorek Anthony Joseph initiated holding in Truist Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $52.81 and $62.14, with an estimated average price of $58.79. The stock is now traded at around $54.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,750 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ogorek Anthony Joseph initiated holding in Coca-Cola Co. The purchase prices were between $52.51 and $56.24, with an estimated average price of $54.37. The stock is now traded at around $56.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,807 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ogorek Anthony Joseph initiated holding in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipa. The purchase prices were between $49.41 and $49.63, with an estimated average price of $49.53. The stock is now traded at around $49.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 275 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ogorek Anthony Joseph added to a holding in Vanguard Total International Stock by 22.94%. The purchase prices were between $62.21 and $66.97, with an estimated average price of $64.98. The stock is now traded at around $65.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 76,097 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ogorek Anthony Joseph added to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 67.81%. The purchase prices were between $35.91 and $40.68, with an estimated average price of $38.81. The stock is now traded at around $39.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 6,974 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ogorek Anthony Joseph added to a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp by 1116.67%. The purchase prices were between $369.5 and $394.1, with an estimated average price of $384.02. The stock is now traded at around $376.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 292 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ogorek Anthony Joseph added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 173.04%. The purchase prices were between $55.82 and $59.52, with an estimated average price of $57.4. The stock is now traded at around $56.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 3,058 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ogorek Anthony Joseph added to a holding in NextEra Energy Inc by 209.49%. The purchase prices were between $71.54 and $80.94, with an estimated average price of $75.04. The stock is now traded at around $75.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,055 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ogorek Anthony Joseph added to a holding in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 28.59%. The purchase prices were between $56.49 and $57.25, with an estimated average price of $56.92. The stock is now traded at around $57.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 7,098 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ogorek Anthony Joseph sold out a holding in Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $260.39 and $291.76, with an estimated average price of $279.39.

Ogorek Anthony Joseph sold out a holding in Evoke Pharma Inc. The sale prices were between $1.1 and $1.99, with an estimated average price of $1.49.