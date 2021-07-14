Perkins Coie Trust Co Buys Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, Simon Property Group Inc, BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals,, Sells iShares Gold Trust, Truist Financial Corp, Valero Energy Corp

New Purchases: SPG, VKQ, LEO, DE, VBK, EIM, MTN, ABB, NEP, RH, MSD, ARNA, ITW, WELL, GEF, D, GSK, VEEV, AMED, ENSG, LOPE, BUD, VRSK, KMI, GWRE, PRLB, NOW, FIVE, FAST, ADI, TSLX, TWOU, PAYC, GLOB, TDOC, BL, AVLR, UBER, 4LRA, CHE, NEOG, HCSG, HEI, INFO, IDXX, ILMN, JKHY, KR, LEG, MTB, VTRS, NATI, GNTX, NUE, PPL, RBA, ROL, TGI, TYL, CSGP, WPC, WST, ANSS,

Seattle, WA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, Simon Property Group Inc, BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals,, Invesco Municipal Trust, Deere, sells iShares Gold Trust, Truist Financial Corp, Valero Energy Corp, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Perkins Coie Trust Co. As of 2021Q2, Perkins Coie Trust Co owns 292 stocks with a total value of $315 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 70,877 shares, 6.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.96% Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO) - 77,935 shares, 5.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.18% iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW) - 245,873 shares, 5.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.35% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 96,369 shares, 4.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.34% Graco Inc (GGG) - 103,761 shares, 2.49% of the total portfolio.

Perkins Coie Trust Co initiated holding in Simon Property Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $113.38 and $135.71, with an estimated average price of $124.06. The stock is now traded at around $127.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Perkins Coie Trust Co initiated holding in Deere & Co. The purchase prices were between $328.38 and $394.22, with an estimated average price of $365.21. The stock is now traded at around $345.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 300 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Perkins Coie Trust Co initiated holding in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc.. The purchase prices were between $8.54 and $8.98, with an estimated average price of $8.81. The stock is now traded at around $8.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 9,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Perkins Coie Trust Co initiated holding in Invesco Municipal Trust. The purchase prices were between $13.06 and $13.76, with an estimated average price of $13.48. The stock is now traded at around $13.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 6,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Perkins Coie Trust Co initiated holding in Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $260.39 and $291.76, with an estimated average price of $279.39. The stock is now traded at around $279.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 200 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Perkins Coie Trust Co initiated holding in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund. The purchase prices were between $13.28 and $13.7, with an estimated average price of $13.52. The stock is now traded at around $13.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 4,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Perkins Coie Trust Co added to a holding in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund by 403.91%. The purchase prices were between $62.41 and $69.93, with an estimated average price of $66.16. The stock is now traded at around $71.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.88%. The holding were 106,114 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Perkins Coie Trust Co added to a holding in Ares Capital Corp by 591.72%. The purchase prices were between $18.29 and $19.97, with an estimated average price of $19.35. The stock is now traded at around $19.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 4,676 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Perkins Coie Trust Co added to a holding in McDonald's Corp by 1050.00%. The purchase prices were between $224.14 and $237.11, with an estimated average price of $232.48. The stock is now traded at around $237.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 230 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Perkins Coie Trust Co added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 118.34%. The purchase prices were between $106.38 and $116.3, with an estimated average price of $111.51. The stock is now traded at around $108.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 738 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Perkins Coie Trust Co added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 790.00%. The purchase prices were between $533.93 and $801.07, with an estimated average price of $638.3. The stock is now traded at around $793.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 89 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Perkins Coie Trust Co added to a holding in General Mills Inc by 21.43%. The purchase prices were between $59.15 and $64.03, with an estimated average price of $61.85. The stock is now traded at around $59.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 119 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Perkins Coie Trust Co sold out a holding in iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $32.52 and $36.37, with an estimated average price of $34.53.

Perkins Coie Trust Co sold out a holding in Republic Services Inc. The sale prices were between $99.35 and $112.05, with an estimated average price of $107.23.

Perkins Coie Trust Co sold out a holding in Campbell Soup Co. The sale prices were between $45.2 and $50.55, with an estimated average price of $48.22.

Perkins Coie Trust Co sold out a holding in Yum China Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $58.47 and $69.4, with an estimated average price of $63.7.

Perkins Coie Trust Co sold out a holding in Unilever PLC. The sale prices were between $55.83 and $61.05, with an estimated average price of $59.02.

Perkins Coie Trust Co sold out a holding in Automatic Data Processing Inc. The sale prices were between $185.81 and $200.06, with an estimated average price of $194.19.