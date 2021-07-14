Perkins Coie Trust Co Buys Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, Simon Property Group Inc, BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals,, Sells iShares Gold Trust, Truist Financial Corp, Valero Energy Corp

- New Purchases: SPG, VKQ, LEO, DE, VBK, EIM, MTN, ABB, NEP, RH, MSD, ARNA, ITW, WELL, GEF, D, GSK, VEEV, AMED, ENSG, LOPE, BUD, VRSK, KMI, GWRE, PRLB, NOW, FIVE, FAST, ADI, TSLX, TWOU, PAYC, GLOB, TDOC, BL, AVLR, UBER, 4LRA, CHE, NEOG, HCSG, HEI, INFO, IDXX, ILMN, JKHY, KR, LEG, MTB, VTRS, NATI, GNTX, NUE, PPL, RBA, ROL, TGI, TYL, CSGP, WPC, WST, ANSS,
- Added Positions: VONG, VO, GOOGL, MSFT, T, QCOM, XBI, ARCC, CSCO, SBUX, AMT, XLU, IBM, PG, PEP, V, MDLZ, NVDA, PFE, DIS, UNP, MDT, MCD, INTC, IJR, ECL, CVS, OTIS, NVS, JNJ, JPM, TSM, VWO, VFC, NFLX, WMT, VZ, TGT, NSC, KMB, GIS, EMR, BMY, BIIB, BAC, ABT,
- Reduced Positions: IVW, IJK, TFC, THFF, VLO, PNC, DHR, BRK.B, VGK, SCHW, VOO, CARR, XLK, CVX, LLY, FIS, LW, SMAR, CRM, SPY, WM, CPRT, CP, BP,
- Sold Out: IAU, RSG, CPB, YUMC, AXP, ADP, CNI, CHKP, SPGI, UL, MA, BHF, VNT, RJA,
For the details of Perkins Coie Trust Co's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/perkins+coie+trust+co/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Perkins Coie Trust Co
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 70,877 shares, 6.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.96%
- Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO) - 77,935 shares, 5.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.18%
- iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW) - 245,873 shares, 5.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.35%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 96,369 shares, 4.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.34%
- Graco Inc (GGG) - 103,761 shares, 2.49% of the total portfolio.
Perkins Coie Trust Co initiated holding in Simon Property Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $113.38 and $135.71, with an estimated average price of $124.06. The stock is now traded at around $127.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Deere & Co (DE)
Perkins Coie Trust Co initiated holding in Deere & Co. The purchase prices were between $328.38 and $394.22, with an estimated average price of $365.21. The stock is now traded at around $345.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 300 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (LEO)
Perkins Coie Trust Co initiated holding in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc.. The purchase prices were between $8.54 and $8.98, with an estimated average price of $8.81. The stock is now traded at around $8.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 9,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Invesco Municipal Trust (VKQ)
Perkins Coie Trust Co initiated holding in Invesco Municipal Trust. The purchase prices were between $13.06 and $13.76, with an estimated average price of $13.48. The stock is now traded at around $13.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 6,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF (VBK)
Perkins Coie Trust Co initiated holding in Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $260.39 and $291.76, with an estimated average price of $279.39. The stock is now traded at around $279.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 200 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (EIM)
Perkins Coie Trust Co initiated holding in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund. The purchase prices were between $13.28 and $13.7, with an estimated average price of $13.52. The stock is now traded at around $13.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 4,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund (VONG)
Perkins Coie Trust Co added to a holding in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund by 403.91%. The purchase prices were between $62.41 and $69.93, with an estimated average price of $66.16. The stock is now traded at around $71.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.88%. The holding were 106,114 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Ares Capital Corp (ARCC)
Perkins Coie Trust Co added to a holding in Ares Capital Corp by 591.72%. The purchase prices were between $18.29 and $19.97, with an estimated average price of $19.35. The stock is now traded at around $19.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 4,676 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: McDonald's Corp (MCD)
Perkins Coie Trust Co added to a holding in McDonald's Corp by 1050.00%. The purchase prices were between $224.14 and $237.11, with an estimated average price of $232.48. The stock is now traded at around $237.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 230 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)
Perkins Coie Trust Co added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 118.34%. The purchase prices were between $106.38 and $116.3, with an estimated average price of $111.51. The stock is now traded at around $108.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 738 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)
Perkins Coie Trust Co added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 790.00%. The purchase prices were between $533.93 and $801.07, with an estimated average price of $638.3. The stock is now traded at around $793.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 89 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: General Mills Inc (GIS)
Perkins Coie Trust Co added to a holding in General Mills Inc by 21.43%. The purchase prices were between $59.15 and $64.03, with an estimated average price of $61.85. The stock is now traded at around $59.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 119 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: iShares Gold Trust (IAU)
Perkins Coie Trust Co sold out a holding in iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $32.52 and $36.37, with an estimated average price of $34.53.Sold Out: Republic Services Inc (RSG)
Perkins Coie Trust Co sold out a holding in Republic Services Inc. The sale prices were between $99.35 and $112.05, with an estimated average price of $107.23.Sold Out: Campbell Soup Co (CPB)
Perkins Coie Trust Co sold out a holding in Campbell Soup Co. The sale prices were between $45.2 and $50.55, with an estimated average price of $48.22.Sold Out: Yum China Holdings Inc (YUMC)
Perkins Coie Trust Co sold out a holding in Yum China Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $58.47 and $69.4, with an estimated average price of $63.7.Sold Out: Unilever PLC (UL)
Perkins Coie Trust Co sold out a holding in Unilever PLC. The sale prices were between $55.83 and $61.05, with an estimated average price of $59.02.Sold Out: Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP)
Perkins Coie Trust Co sold out a holding in Automatic Data Processing Inc. The sale prices were between $185.81 and $200.06, with an estimated average price of $194.19.
