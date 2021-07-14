Perkins Coie Trust Co Buys Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, Simon Property Group Inc, BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals,, Sells iShares Gold Trust, Truist Financial Corp, Valero Energy Corp

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Perkins Coie Trust Co Buys Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, Simon Property Group Inc, BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals,, Sells iShares Gold Trust, Truist Financial Corp, Valero Energy Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 14, 2021
Article's Main Image
Seattle, WA, based Investment company Perkins Coie Trust Co (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, Simon Property Group Inc, BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals,, Invesco Municipal Trust, Deere, sells iShares Gold Trust, Truist Financial Corp, Valero Energy Corp, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Perkins Coie Trust Co. As of 2021Q2, Perkins Coie Trust Co owns 292 stocks with a total value of $315 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Perkins Coie Trust Co's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/perkins+coie+trust+co/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Perkins Coie Trust Co
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 70,877 shares, 6.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.96%
  2. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO) - 77,935 shares, 5.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.18%
  3. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW) - 245,873 shares, 5.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.35%
  4. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 96,369 shares, 4.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.34%
  5. Graco Inc (GGG) - 103,761 shares, 2.49% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Simon Property Group Inc (SPG)

Perkins Coie Trust Co initiated holding in Simon Property Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $113.38 and $135.71, with an estimated average price of $124.06. The stock is now traded at around $127.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Deere & Co (DE)

Perkins Coie Trust Co initiated holding in Deere & Co. The purchase prices were between $328.38 and $394.22, with an estimated average price of $365.21. The stock is now traded at around $345.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 300 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (LEO)

Perkins Coie Trust Co initiated holding in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc.. The purchase prices were between $8.54 and $8.98, with an estimated average price of $8.81. The stock is now traded at around $8.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 9,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Invesco Municipal Trust (VKQ)

Perkins Coie Trust Co initiated holding in Invesco Municipal Trust. The purchase prices were between $13.06 and $13.76, with an estimated average price of $13.48. The stock is now traded at around $13.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 6,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF (VBK)

Perkins Coie Trust Co initiated holding in Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $260.39 and $291.76, with an estimated average price of $279.39. The stock is now traded at around $279.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 200 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (EIM)

Perkins Coie Trust Co initiated holding in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund. The purchase prices were between $13.28 and $13.7, with an estimated average price of $13.52. The stock is now traded at around $13.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 4,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund (VONG)

Perkins Coie Trust Co added to a holding in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund by 403.91%. The purchase prices were between $62.41 and $69.93, with an estimated average price of $66.16. The stock is now traded at around $71.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.88%. The holding were 106,114 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Ares Capital Corp (ARCC)

Perkins Coie Trust Co added to a holding in Ares Capital Corp by 591.72%. The purchase prices were between $18.29 and $19.97, with an estimated average price of $19.35. The stock is now traded at around $19.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 4,676 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: McDonald's Corp (MCD)

Perkins Coie Trust Co added to a holding in McDonald's Corp by 1050.00%. The purchase prices were between $224.14 and $237.11, with an estimated average price of $232.48. The stock is now traded at around $237.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 230 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)

Perkins Coie Trust Co added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 118.34%. The purchase prices were between $106.38 and $116.3, with an estimated average price of $111.51. The stock is now traded at around $108.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 738 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)

Perkins Coie Trust Co added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 790.00%. The purchase prices were between $533.93 and $801.07, with an estimated average price of $638.3. The stock is now traded at around $793.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 89 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: General Mills Inc (GIS)

Perkins Coie Trust Co added to a holding in General Mills Inc by 21.43%. The purchase prices were between $59.15 and $64.03, with an estimated average price of $61.85. The stock is now traded at around $59.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 119 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: iShares Gold Trust (IAU)

Perkins Coie Trust Co sold out a holding in iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $32.52 and $36.37, with an estimated average price of $34.53.

Sold Out: Republic Services Inc (RSG)

Perkins Coie Trust Co sold out a holding in Republic Services Inc. The sale prices were between $99.35 and $112.05, with an estimated average price of $107.23.

Sold Out: Campbell Soup Co (CPB)

Perkins Coie Trust Co sold out a holding in Campbell Soup Co. The sale prices were between $45.2 and $50.55, with an estimated average price of $48.22.

Sold Out: Yum China Holdings Inc (YUMC)

Perkins Coie Trust Co sold out a holding in Yum China Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $58.47 and $69.4, with an estimated average price of $63.7.

Sold Out: Unilever PLC (UL)

Perkins Coie Trust Co sold out a holding in Unilever PLC. The sale prices were between $55.83 and $61.05, with an estimated average price of $59.02.

Sold Out: Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP)

Perkins Coie Trust Co sold out a holding in Automatic Data Processing Inc. The sale prices were between $185.81 and $200.06, with an estimated average price of $194.19.



Here is the complete portfolio of Perkins Coie Trust Co. Also check out:

1. Perkins Coie Trust Co's Undervalued Stocks
2. Perkins Coie Trust Co's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Perkins Coie Trust Co's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Perkins Coie Trust Co keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider