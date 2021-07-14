S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC Buys VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF, Cadence Design Systems Inc, Intel Corp, Sells Cummins Inc, Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bon

- New Purchases: CDNS, CSCO, XOM, LLY, CL, EMR, RF, JRS, BMY, VZ, F,
- Added Positions: MOAT, BSCM, INTC, AMZN, TMO, BUD, MSFT, IBM, LMT, D, NEE, AAPL, ENB, FB, GOOGL, IWF, MMM, ACN, MDT, JPM, V, IFF, APD, LIN, MRK, JNJ, ABBV,
- Reduced Positions: BSCL, SCHB, SCHX, SO, JLL, BSJL, IJH, A, HON, USB, CTVA, ECL, SBUX, MA, COST, IJR, PEP, UNH, DUK, DIS, ESGU, RTX, IVV, EFG,
- Sold Out: CMI,
- Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCM) - 569,200 shares, 8.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.41%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 69,520 shares, 6.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.64%
- VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) - 121,848 shares, 5.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 32.74%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 2,158 shares, 4.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.55%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 21,836 shares, 3.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.38%
S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC initiated holding in Cadence Design Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $121.14 and $147.59, with an estimated average price of $132.62. The stock is now traded at around $138.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 7,793 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO)
S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC initiated holding in Cisco Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $50.71 and $55.03, with an estimated average price of $52.58. The stock is now traded at around $54.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 5,317 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)
S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC initiated holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The purchase prices were between $55.27 and $64.66, with an estimated average price of $59.59. The stock is now traded at around $59.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 3,915 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Eli Lilly and Co (LLY)
S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC initiated holding in Eli Lilly and Co. The purchase prices were between $180.55 and $233.54, with an estimated average price of $200.4. The stock is now traded at around $236.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Colgate-Palmolive Co (CL)
S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC initiated holding in Colgate-Palmolive Co. The purchase prices were between $78.55 and $84.59, with an estimated average price of $81.7. The stock is now traded at around $83.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 2,711 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Regions Financial Corp (RF)
S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC initiated holding in Regions Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $19.33 and $23.62, with an estimated average price of $21.63. The stock is now traded at around $19.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 11,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT)
S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC added to a holding in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 32.74%. The purchase prices were between $69.28 and $75.04, with an estimated average price of $72.76. The stock is now traded at around $74.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.45%. The holding were 121,848 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Intel Corp (INTC)
S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC added to a holding in Intel Corp by 25.42%. The purchase prices were between $53.62 and $68.26, with an estimated average price of $58.84. The stock is now traded at around $56.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 31,556 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO)
S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC added to a holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc by 23.32%. The purchase prices were between $441 and $508.24, with an estimated average price of $471.32. The stock is now traded at around $510.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 3,030 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: International Business Machines Corp (IBM)
S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC added to a holding in International Business Machines Corp by 20.22%. The purchase prices were between $131.18 and $151.28, with an estimated average price of $142.75. The stock is now traded at around $139.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 8,478 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Cummins Inc (CMI)
S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC sold out a holding in Cummins Inc. The sale prices were between $233 and $270.74, with an estimated average price of $255.84.
Here is the complete portfolio of S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC. Also check out:
