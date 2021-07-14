S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC Buys VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF, Cadence Design Systems Inc, Intel Corp, Sells Cummins Inc, Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bon

New Purchases: CDNS, CSCO, XOM, LLY, CL, EMR, RF, JRS, BMY, VZ, F,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF, Cadence Design Systems Inc, Intel Corp, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Cisco Systems Inc, sells Cummins Inc, Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bon during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC. As of 2021Q2, S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC owns 78 stocks with a total value of $154 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCM) - 569,200 shares, 8.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.41% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 69,520 shares, 6.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.64% VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) - 121,848 shares, 5.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 32.74% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 2,158 shares, 4.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.55% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 21,836 shares, 3.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.38%

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC initiated holding in Cadence Design Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $121.14 and $147.59, with an estimated average price of $132.62. The stock is now traded at around $138.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 7,793 shares as of 2021-06-30.

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC initiated holding in Cisco Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $50.71 and $55.03, with an estimated average price of $52.58. The stock is now traded at around $54.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 5,317 shares as of 2021-06-30.

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC initiated holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The purchase prices were between $55.27 and $64.66, with an estimated average price of $59.59. The stock is now traded at around $59.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 3,915 shares as of 2021-06-30.

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC initiated holding in Eli Lilly and Co. The purchase prices were between $180.55 and $233.54, with an estimated average price of $200.4. The stock is now traded at around $236.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC initiated holding in Colgate-Palmolive Co. The purchase prices were between $78.55 and $84.59, with an estimated average price of $81.7. The stock is now traded at around $83.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 2,711 shares as of 2021-06-30.

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC initiated holding in Regions Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $19.33 and $23.62, with an estimated average price of $21.63. The stock is now traded at around $19.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 11,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC added to a holding in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 32.74%. The purchase prices were between $69.28 and $75.04, with an estimated average price of $72.76. The stock is now traded at around $74.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.45%. The holding were 121,848 shares as of 2021-06-30.

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC added to a holding in Intel Corp by 25.42%. The purchase prices were between $53.62 and $68.26, with an estimated average price of $58.84. The stock is now traded at around $56.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 31,556 shares as of 2021-06-30.

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC added to a holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc by 23.32%. The purchase prices were between $441 and $508.24, with an estimated average price of $471.32. The stock is now traded at around $510.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 3,030 shares as of 2021-06-30.

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC added to a holding in International Business Machines Corp by 20.22%. The purchase prices were between $131.18 and $151.28, with an estimated average price of $142.75. The stock is now traded at around $139.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 8,478 shares as of 2021-06-30.

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC sold out a holding in Cummins Inc. The sale prices were between $233 and $270.74, with an estimated average price of $255.84.