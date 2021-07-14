Logo
S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC Buys VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF, Cadence Design Systems Inc, Intel Corp, Sells Cummins Inc, Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bon

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 14, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC (Current Portfolio) buys VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF, Cadence Design Systems Inc, Intel Corp, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Cisco Systems Inc, sells Cummins Inc, Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bon during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC. As of 2021Q2, S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC owns 78 stocks with a total value of $154 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/s.e.e.d.+planning+group+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC
  1. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCM) - 569,200 shares, 8.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.41%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 69,520 shares, 6.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.64%
  3. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) - 121,848 shares, 5.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 32.74%
  4. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 2,158 shares, 4.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.55%
  5. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 21,836 shares, 3.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.38%
New Purchase: Cadence Design Systems Inc (CDNS)

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC initiated holding in Cadence Design Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $121.14 and $147.59, with an estimated average price of $132.62. The stock is now traded at around $138.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 7,793 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO)

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC initiated holding in Cisco Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $50.71 and $55.03, with an estimated average price of $52.58. The stock is now traded at around $54.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 5,317 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC initiated holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The purchase prices were between $55.27 and $64.66, with an estimated average price of $59.59. The stock is now traded at around $59.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 3,915 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Eli Lilly and Co (LLY)

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC initiated holding in Eli Lilly and Co. The purchase prices were between $180.55 and $233.54, with an estimated average price of $200.4. The stock is now traded at around $236.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Colgate-Palmolive Co (CL)

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC initiated holding in Colgate-Palmolive Co. The purchase prices were between $78.55 and $84.59, with an estimated average price of $81.7. The stock is now traded at around $83.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 2,711 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Regions Financial Corp (RF)

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC initiated holding in Regions Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $19.33 and $23.62, with an estimated average price of $21.63. The stock is now traded at around $19.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 11,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT)

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC added to a holding in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 32.74%. The purchase prices were between $69.28 and $75.04, with an estimated average price of $72.76. The stock is now traded at around $74.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.45%. The holding were 121,848 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Intel Corp (INTC)

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC added to a holding in Intel Corp by 25.42%. The purchase prices were between $53.62 and $68.26, with an estimated average price of $58.84. The stock is now traded at around $56.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 31,556 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO)

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC added to a holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc by 23.32%. The purchase prices were between $441 and $508.24, with an estimated average price of $471.32. The stock is now traded at around $510.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 3,030 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: International Business Machines Corp (IBM)

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC added to a holding in International Business Machines Corp by 20.22%. The purchase prices were between $131.18 and $151.28, with an estimated average price of $142.75. The stock is now traded at around $139.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 8,478 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Cummins Inc (CMI)

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC sold out a holding in Cummins Inc. The sale prices were between $233 and $270.74, with an estimated average price of $255.84.



Here is the complete portfolio of S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC. Also check out:

1. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC keeps buying

