Lake Street Financial Llc Buys JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund, Canopy Growth Corp, Sells Vanguard Growth ETF, Stryker Corp, First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF

New Purchases: BHP, AMT, EMR, EMQQ, XOM, LAZR, PH, VOT, VEEV, ACN, ARKG, BYND, EW, QTEC, VICI,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund, Canopy Growth Corp, Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H, iShares National Muni Bond ETF, sells Vanguard Growth ETF, Stryker Corp, First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF, Splunk Inc, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Lake Street Financial Llc. As of 2021Q2, Lake Street Financial Llc owns 204 stocks with a total value of $386 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 206,608 shares, 7.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.58% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 3,730 shares, 3.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.03% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 40,034 shares, 2.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.04% Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 34,169 shares, 2.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 22.99% Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 71,099 shares, 2.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.29%

Lake Street Financial Llc initiated holding in BHP Group Ltd. The purchase prices were between $68.54 and $80.83, with an estimated average price of $73.98. The stock is now traded at around $76.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 4,113 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Lake Street Financial Llc initiated holding in Luminar Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.43 and $25.51, with an estimated average price of $22.05. The stock is now traded at around $18.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Lake Street Financial Llc initiated holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The purchase prices were between $55.27 and $64.66, with an estimated average price of $59.59. The stock is now traded at around $59.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 3,729 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Lake Street Financial Llc initiated holding in Veeva Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $245.66 and $320.13, with an estimated average price of $278.51. The stock is now traded at around $315.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 750 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Lake Street Financial Llc initiated holding in American Tower Corp. The purchase prices were between $239.06 and $272.79, with an estimated average price of $254.4. The stock is now traded at around $281.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 809 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Lake Street Financial Llc initiated holding in Parker Hannifin Corp. The purchase prices were between $280.99 and $321.84, with an estimated average price of $309.74. The stock is now traded at around $306.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 700 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Lake Street Financial Llc added to a holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 428.51%. The purchase prices were between $50.71 and $50.77, with an estimated average price of $50.74. The stock is now traded at around $50.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 47,555 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Lake Street Financial Llc added to a holding in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 28.05%. The purchase prices were between $114.05 and $120.94, with an estimated average price of $118.76. The stock is now traded at around $122.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 71,055 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Lake Street Financial Llc added to a holding in Canopy Growth Corp by 228.82%. The purchase prices were between $22.12 and $32.06, with an estimated average price of $25.8. The stock is now traded at around $20.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 83,237 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Lake Street Financial Llc added to a holding in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H by 37.94%. The purchase prices were between $27.47 and $28.88, with an estimated average price of $28.47. The stock is now traded at around $27.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 98,248 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Lake Street Financial Llc added to a holding in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 29.52%. The purchase prices were between $115.34 and $117.42, with an estimated average price of $116.49. The stock is now traded at around $117.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 13,539 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Lake Street Financial Llc added to a holding in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 41.40%. The purchase prices were between $19.2 and $22.91, with an estimated average price of $21.03. The stock is now traded at around $18.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 38,720 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Lake Street Financial Llc sold out a holding in Stryker Corp. The sale prices were between $242.95 and $267, with an estimated average price of $255.35.

Lake Street Financial Llc sold out a holding in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF. The sale prices were between $59.9 and $59.95, with an estimated average price of $59.93.

Lake Street Financial Llc sold out a holding in Splunk Inc. The sale prices were between $111.98 and $148.38, with an estimated average price of $127.52.

Lake Street Financial Llc sold out a holding in Corning Inc. The sale prices were between $38.7 and $46.25, with an estimated average price of $43.6.

Lake Street Financial Llc sold out a holding in Air Products & Chemicals Inc. The sale prices were between $281.34 and $305.66, with an estimated average price of $293.32.

Lake Street Financial Llc sold out a holding in Crown Castle International Corp. The sale prices were between $172.13 and $200.24, with an estimated average price of $186.84.