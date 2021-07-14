Logo
WNY Asset Management, LLC Buys ARK Innovation ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF, Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, Sells Amplify Online Retail ETF, iShares TIPS Bond ETF, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 14, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company WNY Asset Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys ARK Innovation ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF, Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, Financial Select Sector SPDR, Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF, sells Amplify Online Retail ETF, iShares TIPS Bond ETF, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF, Materials Select Sector SPDR during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, WNY Asset Management, LLC. As of 2021Q2, WNY Asset Management, LLC owns 144 stocks with a total value of $271 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of WNY Asset Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/wny+asset+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of WNY Asset Management, LLC
  1. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (MGV) - 240,806 shares, 8.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 38.27%
  2. iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP) - 149,784 shares, 7.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 28.58%
  3. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (VOE) - 100,960 shares, 5.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 25.51%
  4. BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) - 258,095 shares, 4.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.07%
  5. BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (EFG) - 110,138 shares, 4.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 294.38%
New Purchase: ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK)

WNY Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in ARK Innovation ETF. The purchase prices were between $99.48 and $130.88, with an estimated average price of $116.61. The stock is now traded at around $118.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.13%. The holding were 85,464 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (PSI)

WNY Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF. The purchase prices were between $108.73 and $129.01, with an estimated average price of $122.19. The stock is now traded at around $123.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.51%. The holding were 31,828 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI)

WNY Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF. The purchase prices were between $82.43 and $88.85, with an estimated average price of $85.94. The stock is now traded at around $88.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 8,157 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE)

WNY Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $141.24 and $151.25, with an estimated average price of $147.24. The stock is now traded at around $148.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 3,221 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA)

WNY Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $48.72 and $52.87, with an estimated average price of $51.22. The stock is now traded at around $51.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 8,481 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI)

WNY Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF. The purchase prices were between $64.66 and $70.24, with an estimated average price of $67.75. The stock is now traded at around $68.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 6,290 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (EFG)

WNY Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 294.38%. The purchase prices were between $99.64 and $109.39, with an estimated average price of $105.51. The stock is now traded at around $109.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.26%. The holding were 110,138 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (MGV)

WNY Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 38.27%. The purchase prices were between $95.2 and $101.99, with an estimated average price of $99.29. The stock is now traded at around $100.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.45%. The holding were 240,806 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF)

WNY Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR by 1755.97%. The purchase prices were between $33.92 and $38.32, with an estimated average price of $36.41. The stock is now traded at around $36.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.87%. The holding were 146,937 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Industrial Select Sector SPDR (XLI)

WNY Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Industrial Select Sector SPDR by 222.38%. The purchase prices were between $98.14 and $105.2, with an estimated average price of $102.11. The stock is now traded at around $102.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.28%. The holding were 49,334 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (VOE)

WNY Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 25.51%. The purchase prices were between $134.21 and $144.99, with an estimated average price of $140.59. The stock is now traded at around $139.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 100,960 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (VDC)

WNY Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 125.58%. The purchase prices were between $176.71 and $185.62, with an estimated average price of $181.78. The stock is now traded at around $183.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 27,004 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Materials Select Sector SPDR (XLB)

WNY Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Materials Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $78.46 and $88.3, with an estimated average price of $83.85.

Sold Out: ING Groep NV (ING)

WNY Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in ING Groep NV. The sale prices were between $12.02 and $14.21, with an estimated average price of $13.1.

Sold Out: Saratoga Investment Corp (SAR)

WNY Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Saratoga Investment Corp. The sale prices were between $24.34 and $26.95, with an estimated average price of $25.59.

Sold Out: General Mills Inc (GIS)

WNY Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in General Mills Inc. The sale prices were between $59.15 and $64.03, with an estimated average price of $61.85.

Sold Out: iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (AOA)

WNY Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF. The sale prices were between $66.46 and $70.54, with an estimated average price of $69.14.



Here is the complete portfolio of WNY Asset Management, LLC. Also check out:

1. WNY Asset Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. WNY Asset Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. WNY Asset Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that WNY Asset Management, LLC keeps buying
