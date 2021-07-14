WNY Asset Management, LLC Buys ARK Innovation ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF, Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, Sells Amplify Online Retail ETF, iShares TIPS Bond ETF, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

- New Purchases: ARKK, PSI, VIGI, IVE, VYMI, VEA, IVW, VEU, BDJ, FEZ, AMD, GM, NSC, GS, VIOO, VTEB, AWP,
- Added Positions: EFG, MGV, XLF, XLI, VOE, VDC, VCR, VTIP, SCHA, AOD, GILD, VZ, T, SPDW, JD, BABA, VOD, VTV, QCOM, BRK.B, ABT, AMZN, ABBV, IWB, QQQ, WBA, VO, VCSH, GOOG, SCHV, BA, CRM, VB, BAC, IJJ, PG, PFE, XLE, IJS, GLD, PAYX, NOBL, BMY, XOM, ARKG, MSFT, INTC, MRK, MGPI, KO, NGG, PEP, NVDA, GOOGL, VIG, V, FB, CAT, MTB, CSCO, MGK, HON, DOW, HSBC, WMT, IYG, NEE, COKE,
- Reduced Positions: IBUY, TIP, VOO, SCHR, AIA, SCHZ, SPTM, VHT, FLOT, NFG, XLK, IWF, XPER, VTI, GE, DHR, XT, IJH, XXII, IGR, DIS, NKE, JNJ, HD, IBB, CVX, CSX,
- Sold Out: XLB, ING, SAR, GIS, AOA,
- Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (MGV) - 240,806 shares, 8.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 38.27%
- iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP) - 149,784 shares, 7.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 28.58%
- Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (VOE) - 100,960 shares, 5.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 25.51%
- BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) - 258,095 shares, 4.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.07%
- BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (EFG) - 110,138 shares, 4.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 294.38%
WNY Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in ARK Innovation ETF. The purchase prices were between $99.48 and $130.88, with an estimated average price of $116.61. The stock is now traded at around $118.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.13%. The holding were 85,464 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (PSI)
WNY Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF. The purchase prices were between $108.73 and $129.01, with an estimated average price of $122.19. The stock is now traded at around $123.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.51%. The holding were 31,828 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI)
WNY Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF. The purchase prices were between $82.43 and $88.85, with an estimated average price of $85.94. The stock is now traded at around $88.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 8,157 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE)
WNY Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $141.24 and $151.25, with an estimated average price of $147.24. The stock is now traded at around $148.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 3,221 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA)
WNY Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $48.72 and $52.87, with an estimated average price of $51.22. The stock is now traded at around $51.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 8,481 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI)
WNY Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF. The purchase prices were between $64.66 and $70.24, with an estimated average price of $67.75. The stock is now traded at around $68.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 6,290 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (EFG)
WNY Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 294.38%. The purchase prices were between $99.64 and $109.39, with an estimated average price of $105.51. The stock is now traded at around $109.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.26%. The holding were 110,138 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (MGV)
WNY Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 38.27%. The purchase prices were between $95.2 and $101.99, with an estimated average price of $99.29. The stock is now traded at around $100.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.45%. The holding were 240,806 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF)
WNY Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR by 1755.97%. The purchase prices were between $33.92 and $38.32, with an estimated average price of $36.41. The stock is now traded at around $36.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.87%. The holding were 146,937 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Industrial Select Sector SPDR (XLI)
WNY Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Industrial Select Sector SPDR by 222.38%. The purchase prices were between $98.14 and $105.2, with an estimated average price of $102.11. The stock is now traded at around $102.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.28%. The holding were 49,334 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (VOE)
WNY Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 25.51%. The purchase prices were between $134.21 and $144.99, with an estimated average price of $140.59. The stock is now traded at around $139.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 100,960 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (VDC)
WNY Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 125.58%. The purchase prices were between $176.71 and $185.62, with an estimated average price of $181.78. The stock is now traded at around $183.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 27,004 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Materials Select Sector SPDR (XLB)
WNY Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Materials Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $78.46 and $88.3, with an estimated average price of $83.85.Sold Out: ING Groep NV (ING)
WNY Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in ING Groep NV. The sale prices were between $12.02 and $14.21, with an estimated average price of $13.1.Sold Out: Saratoga Investment Corp (SAR)
WNY Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Saratoga Investment Corp. The sale prices were between $24.34 and $26.95, with an estimated average price of $25.59.Sold Out: General Mills Inc (GIS)
WNY Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in General Mills Inc. The sale prices were between $59.15 and $64.03, with an estimated average price of $61.85.Sold Out: iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (AOA)
WNY Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF. The sale prices were between $66.46 and $70.54, with an estimated average price of $69.14.
