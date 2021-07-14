Williams Financial, LLC Buys iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF, iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF, Sells iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , iShares Global Tech ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

- New Purchases: FALN, IXG, IYE, TIP, VNQ,
- Added Positions: IUSB, EFV, IGSB, GOVT, MUB, SUB, ESGE, TLT, HYG, KO, XOM, MMM, IBM,
- Reduced Positions: IXN, ESGU, EFG, MTUM, IVV, IHI, VLUE, IJR, MBB, IEFA, SYY, T, AMZN,
- Sold Out: LQD, IEF, FTSM,
For the details of Williams Financial, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/williams+financial%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Williams Financial, LLC
- iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB) - 144,260 shares, 14.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.87%
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 27,068 shares, 9.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.58%
- iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) - 208,796 shares, 9.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 44.89%
- BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) - 403,197 shares, 8.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.54%
- iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (ESGU) - 84,732 shares, 6.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.5%
Williams Financial, LLC initiated holding in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $28.92 and $29.88, with an estimated average price of $29.35. The stock is now traded at around $30.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.37%. The holding were 215,760 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares Global Financials ETF (IXG)
Williams Financial, LLC initiated holding in iShares Global Financials ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.39 and $81.68, with an estimated average price of $77.95. The stock is now traded at around $77.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.46%. The holding were 22,669 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares U.S. Energy ETF (IYE)
Williams Financial, LLC initiated holding in iShares U.S. Energy ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.2 and $30, with an estimated average price of $27.83. The stock is now traded at around $27.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 36,793 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP)
Williams Financial, LLC initiated holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $123.22 and $127.18, with an estimated average price of $125.57. The stock is now traded at around $128.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 5,808 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (VNQ)
Williams Financial, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF. The purchase prices were between $91.21 and $104.75, with an estimated average price of $98.41. The stock is now traded at around $105.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 2,122 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB)
Williams Financial, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 44.89%. The purchase prices were between $52.6 and $53.49, with an estimated average price of $53.09. The stock is now traded at around $53.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.88%. The holding were 208,796 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (EFV)
Williams Financial, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 46.03%. The purchase prices were between $50.15 and $53.86, with an estimated average price of $52.21. The stock is now traded at around $51.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.48%. The holding were 109,518 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB)
Williams Financial, LLC added to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF by 21.55%. The purchase prices were between $54.35 and $54.84, with an estimated average price of $54.64. The stock is now traded at around $54.785000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 150,890 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD)
Williams Financial, LLC sold out a holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond . The sale prices were between $129.54 and $134.36, with an estimated average price of $131.7.Sold Out: iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF)
Williams Financial, LLC sold out a holding in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $112.63 and $115.7, with an estimated average price of $114.26.Sold Out: First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM)
Williams Financial, LLC sold out a holding in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF. The sale prices were between $59.9 and $59.95, with an estimated average price of $59.93.
