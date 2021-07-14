Williams Financial, LLC Buys iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF, iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF, Sells iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , iShares Global Tech ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

New Purchases: FALN, IXG, IYE, TIP, VNQ,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF, iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF, iShares Global Financials ETF, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, sells iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , iShares Global Tech ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF, iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Williams Financial, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Williams Financial, LLC owns 47 stocks with a total value of $120 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB) - 144,260 shares, 14.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.87% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 27,068 shares, 9.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.58% iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) - 208,796 shares, 9.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 44.89% BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) - 403,197 shares, 8.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.54% iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (ESGU) - 84,732 shares, 6.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.5%

Williams Financial, LLC initiated holding in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $28.92 and $29.88, with an estimated average price of $29.35. The stock is now traded at around $30.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.37%. The holding were 215,760 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Williams Financial, LLC initiated holding in iShares Global Financials ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.39 and $81.68, with an estimated average price of $77.95. The stock is now traded at around $77.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.46%. The holding were 22,669 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Williams Financial, LLC initiated holding in iShares U.S. Energy ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.2 and $30, with an estimated average price of $27.83. The stock is now traded at around $27.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 36,793 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Williams Financial, LLC initiated holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $123.22 and $127.18, with an estimated average price of $125.57. The stock is now traded at around $128.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 5,808 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Williams Financial, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF. The purchase prices were between $91.21 and $104.75, with an estimated average price of $98.41. The stock is now traded at around $105.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 2,122 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Williams Financial, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 44.89%. The purchase prices were between $52.6 and $53.49, with an estimated average price of $53.09. The stock is now traded at around $53.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.88%. The holding were 208,796 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Williams Financial, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 46.03%. The purchase prices were between $50.15 and $53.86, with an estimated average price of $52.21. The stock is now traded at around $51.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.48%. The holding were 109,518 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Williams Financial, LLC added to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF by 21.55%. The purchase prices were between $54.35 and $54.84, with an estimated average price of $54.64. The stock is now traded at around $54.785000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 150,890 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Williams Financial, LLC sold out a holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond . The sale prices were between $129.54 and $134.36, with an estimated average price of $131.7.

Williams Financial, LLC sold out a holding in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $112.63 and $115.7, with an estimated average price of $114.26.

Williams Financial, LLC sold out a holding in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF. The sale prices were between $59.9 and $59.95, with an estimated average price of $59.93.