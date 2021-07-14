Verde Capital Management Buys iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF, iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF, Sells Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

New Purchases: IJH, ESGV, ILTB, HYEM, AAPL,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF, iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF, VanEck Vectors Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ET, BTC iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF, sells Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Verde Capital Management. As of 2021Q2, Verde Capital Management owns 41 stocks with a total value of $238 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (BIV) - 277,678 shares, 10.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.21% VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) - 316,088 shares, 9.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.46% Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (XMMO) - 256,375 shares, 9.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.92% Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 411,612 shares, 8.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.53% iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 73,793 shares, 8.35% of the total portfolio. New Position

Verde Capital Management initiated holding in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $260.21 and $276.38, with an estimated average price of $269.84. The stock is now traded at around $264.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.35%. The holding were 73,793 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Verde Capital Management initiated holding in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.75 and $80.04, with an estimated average price of $77.52. The stock is now traded at around $81.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.78%. The holding were 171,637 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Verde Capital Management initiated holding in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $68.19 and $72.58, with an estimated average price of $70.07. The stock is now traded at around $73.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.68%. The holding were 88,113 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Verde Capital Management initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ET. The purchase prices were between $23.24 and $23.88, with an estimated average price of $23.56. The stock is now traded at around $23.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 78,543 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Verde Capital Management initiated holding in Apple Inc. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $136.96, with an estimated average price of $129.28. The stock is now traded at around $149.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 1,926 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Verde Capital Management added to a holding in BTC iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 29.01%. The purchase prices were between $32.51 and $34.54, with an estimated average price of $33.47. The stock is now traded at around $34.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 203,966 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Verde Capital Management added to a holding in Peloton Interactive Inc by 27.42%. The purchase prices were between $82.62 and $126.92, with an estimated average price of $106.68. The stock is now traded at around $113.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 23,829 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Verde Capital Management added to a holding in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 21.30%. The purchase prices were between $55.76 and $60.85, with an estimated average price of $58.15. The stock is now traded at around $59.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 18,319 shares as of 2021-06-30.