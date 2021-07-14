Logo
Verde Capital Management Buys iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF, iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF, Sells Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 14, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Verde Capital Management (Current Portfolio) buys iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF, iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF, VanEck Vectors Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ET, BTC iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF, sells Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Verde Capital Management. As of 2021Q2, Verde Capital Management owns 41 stocks with a total value of $238 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Verde Capital Management's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/verde+capital+management/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Verde Capital Management
  1. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (BIV) - 277,678 shares, 10.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.21%
  2. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) - 316,088 shares, 9.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.46%
  3. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (XMMO) - 256,375 shares, 9.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.92%
  4. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 411,612 shares, 8.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.53%
  5. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 73,793 shares, 8.35% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH)

Verde Capital Management initiated holding in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $260.21 and $276.38, with an estimated average price of $269.84. The stock is now traded at around $264.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.35%. The holding were 73,793 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV)

Verde Capital Management initiated holding in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.75 and $80.04, with an estimated average price of $77.52. The stock is now traded at around $81.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.78%. The holding were 171,637 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (ILTB)

Verde Capital Management initiated holding in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $68.19 and $72.58, with an estimated average price of $70.07. The stock is now traded at around $73.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.68%. The holding were 88,113 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: VanEck Vectors Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ET (HYEM)

Verde Capital Management initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ET. The purchase prices were between $23.24 and $23.88, with an estimated average price of $23.56. The stock is now traded at around $23.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 78,543 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Apple Inc (AAPL)

Verde Capital Management initiated holding in Apple Inc. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $136.96, with an estimated average price of $129.28. The stock is now traded at around $149.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 1,926 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: BTC iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (HEFA)

Verde Capital Management added to a holding in BTC iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 29.01%. The purchase prices were between $32.51 and $34.54, with an estimated average price of $33.47. The stock is now traded at around $34.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 203,966 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON)

Verde Capital Management added to a holding in Peloton Interactive Inc by 27.42%. The purchase prices were between $82.62 and $126.92, with an estimated average price of $106.68. The stock is now traded at around $113.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 23,829 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI)

Verde Capital Management added to a holding in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 21.30%. The purchase prices were between $55.76 and $60.85, with an estimated average price of $58.15. The stock is now traded at around $59.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 18,319 shares as of 2021-06-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of Verde Capital Management. Also check out:

1. Verde Capital Management's Undervalued Stocks
2. Verde Capital Management's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Verde Capital Management's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Verde Capital Management keeps buying

