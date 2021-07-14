Logo
Platt Investment Counsel, LLC Buys Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF, BTC iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF, First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Idx Fd, Sells Meta Financial Group Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 14, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Platt Investment Counsel, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF, BTC iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF, First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Idx Fd, Alphabet Inc, sells Meta Financial Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Platt Investment Counsel, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Platt Investment Counsel, LLC owns 15 stocks with a total value of $87 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Platt Investment Counsel, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/platt+investment+counsel%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Platt Investment Counsel, LLC
  1. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) - 229,288 shares, 21.09% of the total portfolio. New Position
  2. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 63,708 shares, 19.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.6%
  3. iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 74,602 shares, 19.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.22%
  4. Industrial Select Sector SPDR (XLI) - 105,735 shares, 12.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.26%
  5. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 23,651 shares, 9.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.04%
New Purchase: Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV)

Platt Investment Counsel, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.75 and $80.04, with an estimated average price of $77.52. The stock is now traded at around $81.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 21.09%. The holding were 229,288 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Idx Fd (QCLN)

Platt Investment Counsel, LLC initiated holding in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Idx Fd. The purchase prices were between $54.46 and $69.99, with an estimated average price of $63.66. The stock is now traded at around $63.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 3,768 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)

Platt Investment Counsel, LLC initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $2062.52 and $2450.72, with an estimated average price of $2328.99. The stock is now traded at around $2564.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 95 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: BTC iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF (JKE)

Platt Investment Counsel, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF by 373.17%. The purchase prices were between $57.97 and $305.17, with an estimated average price of $112.54. The stock is now traded at around $283.806500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 14,550 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Meta Financial Group Inc (CASH)

Platt Investment Counsel, LLC sold out a holding in Meta Financial Group Inc. The sale prices were between $43.94 and $53.89, with an estimated average price of $49.58.



Here is the complete portfolio of Platt Investment Counsel, LLC. Also check out:

1. Platt Investment Counsel, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Platt Investment Counsel, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Platt Investment Counsel, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Platt Investment Counsel, LLC keeps buying
