Platt Investment Counsel, LLC Buys Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF, BTC iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF, First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Idx Fd, Sells Meta Financial Group Inc

- New Purchases: ESGV, QCLN, GOOGL,
- Added Positions: JKE, IWM,
- Reduced Positions: IJH, QQQ, PBW, VEU, VTI,
- Sold Out: CASH,
These are the top 5 holdings of Platt Investment Counsel, LLC
- Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) - 229,288 shares, 21.09% of the total portfolio. New Position
- iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 63,708 shares, 19.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.6%
- iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 74,602 shares, 19.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.22%
- Industrial Select Sector SPDR (XLI) - 105,735 shares, 12.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.26%
- PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 23,651 shares, 9.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.04%
Platt Investment Counsel, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.75 and $80.04, with an estimated average price of $77.52. The stock is now traded at around $81.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 21.09%. The holding were 229,288 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Idx Fd (QCLN)
Platt Investment Counsel, LLC initiated holding in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Idx Fd. The purchase prices were between $54.46 and $69.99, with an estimated average price of $63.66. The stock is now traded at around $63.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 3,768 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)
Platt Investment Counsel, LLC initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $2062.52 and $2450.72, with an estimated average price of $2328.99. The stock is now traded at around $2564.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 95 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: BTC iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF (JKE)
Platt Investment Counsel, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF by 373.17%. The purchase prices were between $57.97 and $305.17, with an estimated average price of $112.54. The stock is now traded at around $283.806500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 14,550 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Meta Financial Group Inc (CASH)
Platt Investment Counsel, LLC sold out a holding in Meta Financial Group Inc. The sale prices were between $43.94 and $53.89, with an estimated average price of $49.58.
