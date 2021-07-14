Platt Investment Counsel, LLC Buys Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF, BTC iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF, First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Idx Fd, Sells Meta Financial Group Inc

New Purchases: ESGV, QCLN, GOOGL,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF, BTC iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF, First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Idx Fd, Alphabet Inc, sells Meta Financial Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Platt Investment Counsel, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Platt Investment Counsel, LLC owns 15 stocks with a total value of $87 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) - 229,288 shares, 21.09% of the total portfolio. New Position iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 63,708 shares, 19.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.6% iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 74,602 shares, 19.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.22% Industrial Select Sector SPDR (XLI) - 105,735 shares, 12.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.26% PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 23,651 shares, 9.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.04%

Platt Investment Counsel, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.75 and $80.04, with an estimated average price of $77.52. The stock is now traded at around $81.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 21.09%. The holding were 229,288 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Platt Investment Counsel, LLC initiated holding in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Idx Fd. The purchase prices were between $54.46 and $69.99, with an estimated average price of $63.66. The stock is now traded at around $63.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 3,768 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Platt Investment Counsel, LLC initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $2062.52 and $2450.72, with an estimated average price of $2328.99. The stock is now traded at around $2564.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 95 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Platt Investment Counsel, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF by 373.17%. The purchase prices were between $57.97 and $305.17, with an estimated average price of $112.54. The stock is now traded at around $283.806500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 14,550 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Platt Investment Counsel, LLC sold out a holding in Meta Financial Group Inc. The sale prices were between $43.94 and $53.89, with an estimated average price of $49.58.