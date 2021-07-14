Tfo-tdc, Llc Buys Vanguard Information Technology ETF, Applied Materials Inc, Bank of America Corp, Sells Vanguard Total International Stock, Owens-Corning Inc, Amazon.com Inc

New Purchases: VGT, AMAT, EEM, BAC, CVS, MRK, BABA, ALC, ZBH, SQBG, PM, AVGO, TSLA, KMI, NOW, PANW, GOLF, SONY, CAN, RBLX, GDX, MDY, XLE, HON, MO, AMGN, WTRG, RIOT, BIDU, BMY, C, GS, HAL, VZ, KEY, MDT, MU, MSFT, NKE, PEP, AMD, UAL,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard Information Technology ETF, Applied Materials Inc, Bank of America Corp, CVS Health Corp, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, sells Vanguard Total International Stock, Owens-Corning Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Apple Inc, Pinterest Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Tfo-tdc, Llc. As of 2021Q2, Tfo-tdc, Llc owns 107 stocks with a total value of $339 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 4,842,305 shares, 74.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.33% iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB) - 90,742 shares, 6.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.15% iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 97,216 shares, 3.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.07% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 24,743 shares, 3.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.27% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 23,374 shares, 2.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.05%

Tfo-tdc, Llc initiated holding in Vanguard Information Technology ETF. The purchase prices were between $351.35 and $400.08, with an estimated average price of $376.49. The stock is now traded at around $409.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 200 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Tfo-tdc, Llc initiated holding in Applied Materials Inc. The purchase prices were between $114.88 and $143.05, with an estimated average price of $134.34. The stock is now traded at around $135.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 200 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Tfo-tdc, Llc initiated holding in Bank of America Corp. The purchase prices were between $38.08 and $43.27, with an estimated average price of $40.96. The stock is now traded at around $38.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Tfo-tdc, Llc initiated holding in Merck & Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $70.26 and $77.77, with an estimated average price of $74.29. The stock is now traded at around $77.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 476 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Tfo-tdc, Llc initiated holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The purchase prices were between $206.08 and $244.01, with an estimated average price of $222.15. The stock is now traded at around $211.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 90 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Tfo-tdc, Llc initiated holding in CVS Health Corp. The purchase prices were between $73.79 and $89.81, with an estimated average price of $81.74. The stock is now traded at around $82.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 200 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Tfo-tdc, Llc added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 37.12%. The purchase prices were between $147.37 and $166.44, with an estimated average price of $157.04. The stock is now traded at around $155.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 181 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Tfo-tdc, Llc added to a holding in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $80.43 and $89.53, with an estimated average price of $84.8. The stock is now traded at around $82.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 8 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Tfo-tdc, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund by 114.52%. The purchase prices were between $85.44 and $93.85, with an estimated average price of $90.62. The stock is now traded at around $88.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 133 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Tfo-tdc, Llc added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 91.67%. The purchase prices were between $42.87 and $46.35, with an estimated average price of $44.76. The stock is now traded at around $44.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 46 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Tfo-tdc, Llc sold out a holding in Vanguard Total International Stock. The sale prices were between $62.21 and $66.97, with an estimated average price of $64.98.

Tfo-tdc, Llc sold out a holding in Owens-Corning Inc. The sale prices were between $92.09 and $108.22, with an estimated average price of $99.79.

Tfo-tdc, Llc sold out a holding in Pinterest Inc. The sale prices were between $55.45 and $85.98, with an estimated average price of $69.84.

Tfo-tdc, Llc sold out a holding in The Trade Desk Inc. The sale prices were between $48.96 and $79.97, with an estimated average price of $63.87.

Tfo-tdc, Llc sold out a holding in Appian Corp. The sale prices were between $77.49 and $149.22, with an estimated average price of $113.9.

Tfo-tdc, Llc sold out a holding in Etsy Inc. The sale prices were between $156.59 and $224.03, with an estimated average price of $185.37.