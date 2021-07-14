Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Buys BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF, Applied Materials Inc, NVIDIA Corp, Sells iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF, Lockheed Martin Corp

New Purchases: ICSH, AMAT, NVDA, COF, MTCH, NKE, BX, VUG,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF, Applied Materials Inc, NVIDIA Corp, Capital One Financial Corp, Match Group Inc, sells iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF, Lockheed Martin Corp, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Duke Energy Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Winthrop Advisory Group LLC. As of 2021Q2, Winthrop Advisory Group LLC owns 129 stocks with a total value of $432 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB) - 267,826 shares, 15.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.1% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 119,588 shares, 11.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.13% iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) - 417,096 shares, 9.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.10% BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) - 701,383 shares, 8.20% of the total portfolio. New Position Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 153,358 shares, 7.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.02%

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC initiated holding in BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.49 and $50.53, with an estimated average price of $50.51. The stock is now traded at around $50.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.2%. The holding were 701,383 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC initiated holding in Applied Materials Inc. The purchase prices were between $114.88 and $143.05, with an estimated average price of $134.34. The stock is now traded at around $135.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,985 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $533.93 and $801.07, with an estimated average price of $638.3. The stock is now traded at around $793.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 321 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC initiated holding in Blackstone Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $74.53 and $99.62, with an estimated average price of $88.44. The stock is now traded at around $98.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,178 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $256.7 and $287.23, with an estimated average price of $271.87. The stock is now traded at around $293.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 724 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC initiated holding in Nike Inc. The purchase prices were between $127.11 and $155.95, with an estimated average price of $134.55. The stock is now traded at around $161.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,432 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 54.37%. The purchase prices were between $363.07 and $393.52, with an estimated average price of $382.3. The stock is now traded at around $401.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,360 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC added to a holding in DraftKings Inc by 35.05%. The purchase prices were between $40.99 and $63.8, with an estimated average price of $53. The stock is now traded at around $44.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 8,392 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC sold out a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The sale prices were between $369.5 and $394.1, with an estimated average price of $384.02.

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $82.02 and $82.79, with an estimated average price of $82.47.

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC sold out a holding in Duke Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $96.28 and $103.74, with an estimated average price of $100.33.

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC sold out a holding in Coca-Cola Co. The sale prices were between $52.51 and $56.24, with an estimated average price of $54.37.

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund. The sale prices were between $89.03 and $95.78, with an estimated average price of $93.3.

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC sold out a holding in Altria Group Inc. The sale prices were between $46.31 and $52.31, with an estimated average price of $49.19.