Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Buys BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF, Applied Materials Inc, NVIDIA Corp, Sells iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF, Lockheed Martin Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 14, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Winthrop Advisory Group LLC (Current Portfolio) buys BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF, Applied Materials Inc, NVIDIA Corp, Capital One Financial Corp, Match Group Inc, sells iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF, Lockheed Martin Corp, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Duke Energy Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Winthrop Advisory Group LLC. As of 2021Q2, Winthrop Advisory Group LLC owns 129 stocks with a total value of $432 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Winthrop Advisory Group LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/winthrop+advisory+group+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Winthrop Advisory Group LLC
  1. iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB) - 267,826 shares, 15.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.1%
  2. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 119,588 shares, 11.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.13%
  3. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) - 417,096 shares, 9.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.10%
  4. BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) - 701,383 shares, 8.20% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 153,358 shares, 7.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.02%
New Purchase: BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC initiated holding in BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.49 and $50.53, with an estimated average price of $50.51. The stock is now traded at around $50.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.2%. The holding were 701,383 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Applied Materials Inc (AMAT)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC initiated holding in Applied Materials Inc. The purchase prices were between $114.88 and $143.05, with an estimated average price of $134.34. The stock is now traded at around $135.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,985 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $533.93 and $801.07, with an estimated average price of $638.3. The stock is now traded at around $793.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 321 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Blackstone Group Inc (BX)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC initiated holding in Blackstone Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $74.53 and $99.62, with an estimated average price of $88.44. The stock is now traded at around $98.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,178 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $256.7 and $287.23, with an estimated average price of $271.87. The stock is now traded at around $293.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 724 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Nike Inc (NKE)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC initiated holding in Nike Inc. The purchase prices were between $127.11 and $155.95, with an estimated average price of $134.55. The stock is now traded at around $161.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,432 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 54.37%. The purchase prices were between $363.07 and $393.52, with an estimated average price of $382.3. The stock is now traded at around $401.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,360 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: DraftKings Inc (DKNG)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC added to a holding in DraftKings Inc by 35.05%. The purchase prices were between $40.99 and $63.8, with an estimated average price of $53. The stock is now traded at around $44.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 8,392 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC sold out a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The sale prices were between $369.5 and $394.1, with an estimated average price of $384.02.

Sold Out: Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $82.02 and $82.79, with an estimated average price of $82.47.

Sold Out: Duke Energy Corp (DUK)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC sold out a holding in Duke Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $96.28 and $103.74, with an estimated average price of $100.33.

Sold Out: Coca-Cola Co (KO)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC sold out a holding in Coca-Cola Co. The sale prices were between $52.51 and $56.24, with an estimated average price of $54.37.

Sold Out: iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund (AAXJ)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund. The sale prices were between $89.03 and $95.78, with an estimated average price of $93.3.

Sold Out: Altria Group Inc (MO)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC sold out a holding in Altria Group Inc. The sale prices were between $46.31 and $52.31, with an estimated average price of $49.19.



Here is the complete portfolio of Winthrop Advisory Group LLC. Also check out:

1. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Winthrop Advisory Group LLC keeps buying
