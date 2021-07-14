Marshall Financial Group LLC Buys PayPal Holdings Inc, Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF, iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF, Sells Fortinet Inc, Honeywell International Inc, Johnson & Johnson

- New Purchases: PYPL, PLW, EW, RWK, MMM, QCOM, WST, HSY, REGN, IDXX, GGG, WAT, DECK, DGX, IEX, ALGN, ODFL, BHP, VMW, ROK, SIVB, SWKS, TER, AME, SEIC, BIO, CE, CHE, GNTX, WAL, SNA, CLX, CNI, QEFA, ATHM, BX, IHI, BK, DUK, SNDL,
- Added Positions: SCHR, JKG, BNDX, IUSB, VCSH, GOOG, ANGL, BRK.B, VZ, SCHD, MGC, PG, BABA, AMZN, SPEM, GOOGL, ICF, MCD, VOOV, SUSC, SCHF, IYC, FNDF, FDM, WMT, DIS, MAR, SCZ, PM, CVS, DG, VPU, DTH,
- Reduced Positions: FTNT, HON, JNJ, INTU, EBAY, EA, AMAT, NTES, NDSN, CL, MRK, LRCX, ASML, TXN, GRMN, SPY, ANET, MXIM, TROW, ADP, FB, MTD, WIT, INFY, SCCO, PAYX, NVDA, APAM, INTC, CSX, MNST, FICO, CP, RMD, LLY, MSFT, XLNX, MKTX, MCO, ISBC, UNP, KO, ITW, AAPL, AON, MA, FLT, SPGI, FAST, VRSK, ADBE, CPRT, JKHY, V, RODM, VEEV, ZTS, NVO, FDS, BF.B, RWJ, CHD, VFH, UPS, PSK, CSCO, GD, JCI, TSLA, SCHW, IYH, AVGO, SPHY, LMT, LIN, VYM,
- Sold Out: SO,
These are the top 5 holdings of Marshall Financial Group LLC
- iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) - 257,306 shares, 8.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.19%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 47,535 shares, 3.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.89%
- VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) - 159,349 shares, 3.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.52%
- Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 61,823 shares, 3.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.61%
- Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) - 85,387 shares, 2.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 25.01%
Marshall Financial Group LLC initiated holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $239.91 and $293.65, with an estimated average price of $263.49. The stock is now traded at around $300.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 4,172 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (PLW)
Marshall Financial Group LLC initiated holding in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF. The purchase prices were between $34.99 and $36.5, with an estimated average price of $35.65. The stock is now traded at around $36.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 16,319 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW)
Marshall Financial Group LLC initiated holding in Edwards Lifesciences Corp. The purchase prices were between $83.64 and $104.76, with an estimated average price of $93.97. The stock is now traded at around $106.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 8,156 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)
Marshall Financial Group LLC initiated holding in Qualcomm Inc. The purchase prices were between $124.62 and $142.93, with an estimated average price of $135.16. The stock is now traded at around $143.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 5,665 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (RWK)
Marshall Financial Group LLC initiated holding in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF. The purchase prices were between $85.25 and $92.8, with an estimated average price of $89.42. The stock is now traded at around $86.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 9,091 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: 3M Co (MMM)
Marshall Financial Group LLC initiated holding in 3M Co. The purchase prices were between $191.6 and $207.33, with an estimated average price of $199.43. The stock is now traded at around $202.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 4,098 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR)
Marshall Financial Group LLC added to a holding in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 25.01%. The purchase prices were between $56.22 and $57.12, with an estimated average price of $56.67. The stock is now traded at around $57.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 85,387 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (JKG)
Marshall Financial Group LLC added to a holding in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 319.66%. The purchase prices were between $63.61 and $257.88, with an estimated average price of $97.16. The stock is now traded at around $251.078500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 17,504 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX)
Marshall Financial Group LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 21.25%. The purchase prices were between $56.49 and $57.25, with an estimated average price of $56.92. The stock is now traded at around $57.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 82,050 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)
Marshall Financial Group LLC added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 55.05%. The purchase prices were between $2068.63 and $2545.64, with an estimated average price of $2375.56. The stock is now traded at around $2641.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 476 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)
Marshall Financial Group LLC added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 31.20%. The purchase prices were between $255.47 and $292.52, with an estimated average price of $278.9. The stock is now traded at around $278.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 3,696 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: McDonald's Corp (MCD)
Marshall Financial Group LLC added to a holding in McDonald's Corp by 22.25%. The purchase prices were between $224.14 and $237.11, with an estimated average price of $232.48. The stock is now traded at around $237.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,368 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Southern Co (SO)
Marshall Financial Group LLC sold out a holding in Southern Co. The sale prices were between $60.46 and $66.42, with an estimated average price of $63.9.
Here is the complete portfolio of Marshall Financial Group LLC. Also check out:
