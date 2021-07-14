Marshall Financial Group LLC Buys PayPal Holdings Inc, Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF, iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF, Sells Fortinet Inc, Honeywell International Inc, Johnson & Johnson

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Marshall Financial Group LLC Buys PayPal Holdings Inc, Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF, iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF, Sells Fortinet Inc, Honeywell International Inc, Johnson & Johnson

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 14, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Marshall Financial Group LLC (Current Portfolio) buys PayPal Holdings Inc, Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF, iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF, Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF, Edwards Lifesciences Corp, sells Fortinet Inc, Honeywell International Inc, Johnson & Johnson, Intuit Inc, eBay Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Marshall Financial Group LLC. As of 2021Q2, Marshall Financial Group LLC owns 167 stocks with a total value of $168 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Marshall Financial Group LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/marshall+financial+group+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Marshall Financial Group LLC
  1. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) - 257,306 shares, 8.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.19%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 47,535 shares, 3.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.89%
  3. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) - 159,349 shares, 3.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.52%
  4. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 61,823 shares, 3.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.61%
  5. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) - 85,387 shares, 2.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 25.01%
New Purchase: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)

Marshall Financial Group LLC initiated holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $239.91 and $293.65, with an estimated average price of $263.49. The stock is now traded at around $300.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 4,172 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (PLW)

Marshall Financial Group LLC initiated holding in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF. The purchase prices were between $34.99 and $36.5, with an estimated average price of $35.65. The stock is now traded at around $36.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 16,319 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW)

Marshall Financial Group LLC initiated holding in Edwards Lifesciences Corp. The purchase prices were between $83.64 and $104.76, with an estimated average price of $93.97. The stock is now traded at around $106.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 8,156 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)

Marshall Financial Group LLC initiated holding in Qualcomm Inc. The purchase prices were between $124.62 and $142.93, with an estimated average price of $135.16. The stock is now traded at around $143.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 5,665 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (RWK)

Marshall Financial Group LLC initiated holding in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF. The purchase prices were between $85.25 and $92.8, with an estimated average price of $89.42. The stock is now traded at around $86.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 9,091 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: 3M Co (MMM)

Marshall Financial Group LLC initiated holding in 3M Co. The purchase prices were between $191.6 and $207.33, with an estimated average price of $199.43. The stock is now traded at around $202.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 4,098 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR)

Marshall Financial Group LLC added to a holding in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 25.01%. The purchase prices were between $56.22 and $57.12, with an estimated average price of $56.67. The stock is now traded at around $57.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 85,387 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (JKG)

Marshall Financial Group LLC added to a holding in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 319.66%. The purchase prices were between $63.61 and $257.88, with an estimated average price of $97.16. The stock is now traded at around $251.078500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 17,504 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX)

Marshall Financial Group LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 21.25%. The purchase prices were between $56.49 and $57.25, with an estimated average price of $56.92. The stock is now traded at around $57.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 82,050 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)

Marshall Financial Group LLC added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 55.05%. The purchase prices were between $2068.63 and $2545.64, with an estimated average price of $2375.56. The stock is now traded at around $2641.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 476 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)

Marshall Financial Group LLC added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 31.20%. The purchase prices were between $255.47 and $292.52, with an estimated average price of $278.9. The stock is now traded at around $278.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 3,696 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: McDonald's Corp (MCD)

Marshall Financial Group LLC added to a holding in McDonald's Corp by 22.25%. The purchase prices were between $224.14 and $237.11, with an estimated average price of $232.48. The stock is now traded at around $237.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,368 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Southern Co (SO)

Marshall Financial Group LLC sold out a holding in Southern Co. The sale prices were between $60.46 and $66.42, with an estimated average price of $63.9.



Here is the complete portfolio of Marshall Financial Group LLC. Also check out:

1. Marshall Financial Group LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Marshall Financial Group LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Marshall Financial Group LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Marshall Financial Group LLC keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider