Marshall Financial Group LLC Buys PayPal Holdings Inc, Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF, iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF, Sells Fortinet Inc, Honeywell International Inc, Johnson & Johnson

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys PayPal Holdings Inc, Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF, iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF, Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF, Edwards Lifesciences Corp, sells Fortinet Inc, Honeywell International Inc, Johnson & Johnson, Intuit Inc, eBay Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Marshall Financial Group LLC. As of 2021Q2, Marshall Financial Group LLC owns 167 stocks with a total value of $168 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) - 257,306 shares, 8.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.19% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 47,535 shares, 3.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.89% VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) - 159,349 shares, 3.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.52% Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 61,823 shares, 3.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.61% Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) - 85,387 shares, 2.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 25.01%

Marshall Financial Group LLC initiated holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $239.91 and $293.65, with an estimated average price of $263.49. The stock is now traded at around $300.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 4,172 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Marshall Financial Group LLC initiated holding in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF. The purchase prices were between $34.99 and $36.5, with an estimated average price of $35.65. The stock is now traded at around $36.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 16,319 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Marshall Financial Group LLC initiated holding in Edwards Lifesciences Corp. The purchase prices were between $83.64 and $104.76, with an estimated average price of $93.97. The stock is now traded at around $106.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 8,156 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Marshall Financial Group LLC initiated holding in Qualcomm Inc. The purchase prices were between $124.62 and $142.93, with an estimated average price of $135.16. The stock is now traded at around $143.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 5,665 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Marshall Financial Group LLC initiated holding in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF. The purchase prices were between $85.25 and $92.8, with an estimated average price of $89.42. The stock is now traded at around $86.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 9,091 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Marshall Financial Group LLC initiated holding in 3M Co. The purchase prices were between $191.6 and $207.33, with an estimated average price of $199.43. The stock is now traded at around $202.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 4,098 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Marshall Financial Group LLC added to a holding in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 25.01%. The purchase prices were between $56.22 and $57.12, with an estimated average price of $56.67. The stock is now traded at around $57.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 85,387 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Marshall Financial Group LLC added to a holding in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 319.66%. The purchase prices were between $63.61 and $257.88, with an estimated average price of $97.16. The stock is now traded at around $251.078500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 17,504 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Marshall Financial Group LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 21.25%. The purchase prices were between $56.49 and $57.25, with an estimated average price of $56.92. The stock is now traded at around $57.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 82,050 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Marshall Financial Group LLC added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 55.05%. The purchase prices were between $2068.63 and $2545.64, with an estimated average price of $2375.56. The stock is now traded at around $2641.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 476 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Marshall Financial Group LLC added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 31.20%. The purchase prices were between $255.47 and $292.52, with an estimated average price of $278.9. The stock is now traded at around $278.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 3,696 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Marshall Financial Group LLC added to a holding in McDonald's Corp by 22.25%. The purchase prices were between $224.14 and $237.11, with an estimated average price of $232.48. The stock is now traded at around $237.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,368 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Marshall Financial Group LLC sold out a holding in Southern Co. The sale prices were between $60.46 and $66.42, with an estimated average price of $63.9.