Burt Wealth Advisors Buys BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF, iShares National Muni Bond ETF, , Sells BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor E, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 14, 2021
Article's Main Image
Rockville, MD, based Investment company Burt Wealth Advisors (Current Portfolio) buys BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF, iShares National Muni Bond ETF, , SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF, Equifax Inc, sells BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor E, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Burt Wealth Advisors. As of 2021Q2, Burt Wealth Advisors owns 92 stocks with a total value of $276 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Burt Wealth Advisors's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/burt+wealth+advisors/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Burt Wealth Advisors
  1. BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) - 493,313 shares, 13.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.89%
  2. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (BIV) - 378,611 shares, 12.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.06%
  3. BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) - 170,108 shares, 10.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.11%
  4. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 58,336 shares, 9.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.05%
  5. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) - 1,167,921 shares, 7.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.35%
New Purchase: BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH)

Burt Wealth Advisors initiated holding in BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.49 and $50.53, with an estimated average price of $50.51. The stock is now traded at around $50.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.17%. The holding were 228,110 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (MDYV)

Burt Wealth Advisors initiated holding in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $65.43 and $70.76, with an estimated average price of $68.58. The stock is now traded at around $66.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 5,629 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Equifax Inc (EFX)

Burt Wealth Advisors initiated holding in Equifax Inc. The purchase prices were between $181.13 and $239.85, with an estimated average price of $222.41. The stock is now traded at around $247.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,043 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)

Burt Wealth Advisors initiated holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The purchase prices were between $39.07 and $47.9, with an estimated average price of $44.52. The stock is now traded at around $44.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 5,070 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: BTC iShares International Aggregate Bond Fund (IAGG)

Burt Wealth Advisors initiated holding in BTC iShares International Aggregate Bond Fund. The purchase prices were between $54.55 and $55.19, with an estimated average price of $54.91. The stock is now traded at around $55.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 4,040 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Danaher Corp (DHR)

Burt Wealth Advisors initiated holding in Danaher Corp. The purchase prices were between $225.08 and $271.69, with an estimated average price of $249.44. The stock is now traded at around $276.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 822 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB)

Burt Wealth Advisors added to a holding in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 64.84%. The purchase prices were between $115.34 and $117.42, with an estimated average price of $116.49. The stock is now traded at around $117.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 30,349 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: (JKI)

Burt Wealth Advisors added to a holding in by 200.00%. The purchase prices were between $61.46 and $66.67, with an estimated average price of $64.4. The stock is now traded at around $185.705000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 9,327 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ)

Burt Wealth Advisors added to a holding in Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF by 32.82%. The purchase prices were between $53.56 and $54.5, with an estimated average price of $54.07. The stock is now traded at around $54.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 8,633 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)

Burt Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The sale prices were between $255.47 and $292.52, with an estimated average price of $278.9.

Sold Out: Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (EELV)

Burt Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF. The sale prices were between $23.35 and $24.86, with an estimated average price of $24.17.



Here is the complete portfolio of Burt Wealth Advisors. Also check out:

1. Burt Wealth Advisors's Undervalued Stocks
2. Burt Wealth Advisors's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Burt Wealth Advisors's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Burt Wealth Advisors keeps buying

