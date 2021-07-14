Golden Green, Inc. Buys Alerian MLP ETF, InfraCap MLP ETF, Oil States International Inc, Sells iShares U.S. Preferred Stock, Invesco Preferred ETF, PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Golden Green, Inc. Buys Alerian MLP ETF, InfraCap MLP ETF, Oil States International Inc, Sells iShares U.S. Preferred Stock, Invesco Preferred ETF, PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 14, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Golden Green, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Alerian MLP ETF, InfraCap MLP ETF, Oil States International Inc, Halliburton Co, Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc, sells iShares U.S. Preferred Stock, Invesco Preferred ETF, PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund, Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred and Income Securitie, Ares Capital Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Golden Green, Inc.. As of 2021Q2, Golden Green, Inc. owns 152 stocks with a total value of $117 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Golden Green, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/golden+green%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Golden Green, Inc.
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 81,803 shares, 9.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.03%
  2. Moderna Inc (MRNA) - 29,556 shares, 5.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.23%
  3. Alerian MLP ETF (AMLP) - 187,777 shares, 5.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 83.28%
  4. InfraCap MLP ETF (AMZA) - 212,904 shares, 5.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 85.03%
  5. Square Inc (SQ) - 8,988 shares, 1.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.22%
New Purchase: Oil States International Inc (OIS)

Golden Green, Inc. initiated holding in Oil States International Inc. The purchase prices were between $5.42 and $8.6, with an estimated average price of $6.68. The stock is now traded at around $6.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 143,055 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Halliburton Co (HAL)

Golden Green, Inc. initiated holding in Halliburton Co. The purchase prices were between $19.06 and $24.72, with an estimated average price of $22.2. The stock is now traded at around $21.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 47,272 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc (AHT)

Golden Green, Inc. initiated holding in Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $1.88 and $6.67, with an estimated average price of $3.61. The stock is now traded at around $2.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 238,207 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Schlumberger Ltd (SLB)

Golden Green, Inc. initiated holding in Schlumberger Ltd. The purchase prices were between $25.25 and $36.52, with an estimated average price of $30.64. The stock is now traded at around $29.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 33,010 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Falcon Minerals Corp (FLMN)

Golden Green, Inc. initiated holding in Falcon Minerals Corp. The purchase prices were between $4.34 and $5.28, with an estimated average price of $4.79. The stock is now traded at around $4.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 128,721 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc (BHR)

Golden Green, Inc. initiated holding in Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. The purchase prices were between $5.07 and $7.22, with an estimated average price of $6.16. The stock is now traded at around $5.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 72,135 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Alerian MLP ETF (AMLP)

Golden Green, Inc. added to a holding in Alerian MLP ETF by 83.28%. The purchase prices were between $29.89 and $38.73, with an estimated average price of $33.95. The stock is now traded at around $34.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.65%. The holding were 187,777 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: InfraCap MLP ETF (AMZA)

Golden Green, Inc. added to a holding in InfraCap MLP ETF by 85.03%. The purchase prices were between $23.26 and $31.69, with an estimated average price of $27.19. The stock is now traded at around $27.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.46%. The holding were 212,904 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Cassava Sciences Inc (SAVA)

Golden Green, Inc. added to a holding in Cassava Sciences Inc by 55.07%. The purchase prices were between $32.15 and $89.72, with an estimated average price of $53.34. The stock is now traded at around $97.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 7,786 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Devon Energy Corp (DVN)

Golden Green, Inc. added to a holding in Devon Energy Corp by 24.50%. The purchase prices were between $20.97 and $31.66, with an estimated average price of $25.76. The stock is now traded at around $27.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 25,446 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Aqua Metals Inc (AQMS)

Golden Green, Inc. added to a holding in Aqua Metals Inc by 25.48%. The purchase prices were between $2.22 and $4.18, with an estimated average price of $3.08. The stock is now traded at around $2.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 114,625 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: iShares U.S. Preferred Stock (PFF)

Golden Green, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Preferred Stock. The sale prices were between $37.66 and $39.19, with an estimated average price of $38.42.

Sold Out: Invesco Preferred ETF (PGX)

Golden Green, Inc. sold out a holding in Invesco Preferred ETF. The sale prices were between $14.75 and $15.32, with an estimated average price of $15.02.

Sold Out: PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (PDI)

Golden Green, Inc. sold out a holding in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund. The sale prices were between $28 and $29.6, with an estimated average price of $28.85.

Sold Out: Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred and Income Securitie (FFC)

Golden Green, Inc. sold out a holding in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred and Income Securitie. The sale prices were between $21.97 and $23.79, with an estimated average price of $22.85.

Sold Out: Ares Capital Corp (ARCC)

Golden Green, Inc. sold out a holding in Ares Capital Corp. The sale prices were between $18.29 and $19.97, with an estimated average price of $19.35.

Sold Out: Nuveen Global High Income Fund (JGH)

Golden Green, Inc. sold out a holding in Nuveen Global High Income Fund. The sale prices were between $15.47 and $16.21, with an estimated average price of $15.82.



Here is the complete portfolio of Golden Green, Inc.. Also check out:

1. Golden Green, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Golden Green, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Golden Green, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Golden Green, Inc. keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider