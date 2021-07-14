Golden Green, Inc. Buys Alerian MLP ETF, InfraCap MLP ETF, Oil States International Inc, Sells iShares U.S. Preferred Stock, Invesco Preferred ETF, PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund

New Purchases: OIS, HAL, AHT, SLB, FLMN, BHR, VOC, NVDA, SI, OII, AMRS, NTLA, SPCE, OCGN, VTNR, REGN, AMC, PINS, ADIL,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Alerian MLP ETF, InfraCap MLP ETF, Oil States International Inc, Halliburton Co, Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc, sells iShares U.S. Preferred Stock, Invesco Preferred ETF, PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund, Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred and Income Securitie, Ares Capital Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Golden Green, Inc.. As of 2021Q2, Golden Green, Inc. owns 152 stocks with a total value of $117 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 81,803 shares, 9.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.03% Moderna Inc (MRNA) - 29,556 shares, 5.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.23% Alerian MLP ETF (AMLP) - 187,777 shares, 5.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 83.28% InfraCap MLP ETF (AMZA) - 212,904 shares, 5.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 85.03% Square Inc (SQ) - 8,988 shares, 1.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.22%

Golden Green, Inc. initiated holding in Oil States International Inc. The purchase prices were between $5.42 and $8.6, with an estimated average price of $6.68. The stock is now traded at around $6.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 143,055 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Golden Green, Inc. initiated holding in Halliburton Co. The purchase prices were between $19.06 and $24.72, with an estimated average price of $22.2. The stock is now traded at around $21.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 47,272 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Golden Green, Inc. initiated holding in Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $1.88 and $6.67, with an estimated average price of $3.61. The stock is now traded at around $2.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 238,207 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Golden Green, Inc. initiated holding in Schlumberger Ltd. The purchase prices were between $25.25 and $36.52, with an estimated average price of $30.64. The stock is now traded at around $29.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 33,010 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Golden Green, Inc. initiated holding in Falcon Minerals Corp. The purchase prices were between $4.34 and $5.28, with an estimated average price of $4.79. The stock is now traded at around $4.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 128,721 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Golden Green, Inc. initiated holding in Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. The purchase prices were between $5.07 and $7.22, with an estimated average price of $6.16. The stock is now traded at around $5.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 72,135 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Golden Green, Inc. added to a holding in Alerian MLP ETF by 83.28%. The purchase prices were between $29.89 and $38.73, with an estimated average price of $33.95. The stock is now traded at around $34.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.65%. The holding were 187,777 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Golden Green, Inc. added to a holding in InfraCap MLP ETF by 85.03%. The purchase prices were between $23.26 and $31.69, with an estimated average price of $27.19. The stock is now traded at around $27.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.46%. The holding were 212,904 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Golden Green, Inc. added to a holding in Cassava Sciences Inc by 55.07%. The purchase prices were between $32.15 and $89.72, with an estimated average price of $53.34. The stock is now traded at around $97.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 7,786 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Golden Green, Inc. added to a holding in Devon Energy Corp by 24.50%. The purchase prices were between $20.97 and $31.66, with an estimated average price of $25.76. The stock is now traded at around $27.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 25,446 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Golden Green, Inc. added to a holding in Aqua Metals Inc by 25.48%. The purchase prices were between $2.22 and $4.18, with an estimated average price of $3.08. The stock is now traded at around $2.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 114,625 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Golden Green, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Preferred Stock. The sale prices were between $37.66 and $39.19, with an estimated average price of $38.42.

Golden Green, Inc. sold out a holding in Invesco Preferred ETF. The sale prices were between $14.75 and $15.32, with an estimated average price of $15.02.

Golden Green, Inc. sold out a holding in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund. The sale prices were between $28 and $29.6, with an estimated average price of $28.85.

Golden Green, Inc. sold out a holding in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred and Income Securitie. The sale prices were between $21.97 and $23.79, with an estimated average price of $22.85.

Golden Green, Inc. sold out a holding in Ares Capital Corp. The sale prices were between $18.29 and $19.97, with an estimated average price of $19.35.

Golden Green, Inc. sold out a holding in Nuveen Global High Income Fund. The sale prices were between $15.47 and $16.21, with an estimated average price of $15.82.