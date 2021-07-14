Golden Green, Inc. Buys Alerian MLP ETF, InfraCap MLP ETF, Oil States International Inc, Sells iShares U.S. Preferred Stock, Invesco Preferred ETF, PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund

- New Purchases: OIS, HAL, AHT, SLB, FLMN, BHR, VOC, NVDA, SI, OII, AMRS, NTLA, SPCE, OCGN, VTNR, REGN, AMC, PINS, ADIL,
- Added Positions: AMLP, AMZA, SAVA, TTD, DVN, TWLO, AQMS, SPLK, MGNI, SQ, ZLAB, GTHX, AMD, ZS, MU, TPIC, FB, DE, JMIA, UBER, DOCU, VIR, CCL, BAC, CRSP, EXAS, JD, BLNK, SBUX, LRCX, SLGG,
- Reduced Positions: ENLV, MRNA, IMUX, USMV, TDOC, IRDM, IBB, ROKU, VKQ, GOOG, MMM, BA, NIO, SPOT, ALNA, MDB, COST, DRI, LPTX, HON, BABA, NAVI, LMT, IIVI, NRZ, WDAY, V, MA, ISRG, TGT, MS, MLM, MGM, FNHC, LULU, NOC, FOCS, C,
- Sold Out: PFF, PGX, PDI, FFC, ARCC, JGH, HPI, HPS, HPF, PSF, NLY, FLR, ARI, NVAX, HIE, INO, PGF, PSTH, IPOF, GSAH, EEMV, EFAV, BKNG,
For the details of Golden Green, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/golden+green%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Golden Green, Inc.
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 81,803 shares, 9.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.03%
- Moderna Inc (MRNA) - 29,556 shares, 5.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.23%
- Alerian MLP ETF (AMLP) - 187,777 shares, 5.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 83.28%
- InfraCap MLP ETF (AMZA) - 212,904 shares, 5.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 85.03%
- Square Inc (SQ) - 8,988 shares, 1.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.22%
Golden Green, Inc. initiated holding in Oil States International Inc. The purchase prices were between $5.42 and $8.6, with an estimated average price of $6.68. The stock is now traded at around $6.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 143,055 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Halliburton Co (HAL)
Golden Green, Inc. initiated holding in Halliburton Co. The purchase prices were between $19.06 and $24.72, with an estimated average price of $22.2. The stock is now traded at around $21.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 47,272 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc (AHT)
Golden Green, Inc. initiated holding in Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $1.88 and $6.67, with an estimated average price of $3.61. The stock is now traded at around $2.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 238,207 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Schlumberger Ltd (SLB)
Golden Green, Inc. initiated holding in Schlumberger Ltd. The purchase prices were between $25.25 and $36.52, with an estimated average price of $30.64. The stock is now traded at around $29.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 33,010 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Falcon Minerals Corp (FLMN)
Golden Green, Inc. initiated holding in Falcon Minerals Corp. The purchase prices were between $4.34 and $5.28, with an estimated average price of $4.79. The stock is now traded at around $4.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 128,721 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc (BHR)
Golden Green, Inc. initiated holding in Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. The purchase prices were between $5.07 and $7.22, with an estimated average price of $6.16. The stock is now traded at around $5.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 72,135 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Alerian MLP ETF (AMLP)
Golden Green, Inc. added to a holding in Alerian MLP ETF by 83.28%. The purchase prices were between $29.89 and $38.73, with an estimated average price of $33.95. The stock is now traded at around $34.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.65%. The holding were 187,777 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: InfraCap MLP ETF (AMZA)
Golden Green, Inc. added to a holding in InfraCap MLP ETF by 85.03%. The purchase prices were between $23.26 and $31.69, with an estimated average price of $27.19. The stock is now traded at around $27.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.46%. The holding were 212,904 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Cassava Sciences Inc (SAVA)
Golden Green, Inc. added to a holding in Cassava Sciences Inc by 55.07%. The purchase prices were between $32.15 and $89.72, with an estimated average price of $53.34. The stock is now traded at around $97.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 7,786 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Devon Energy Corp (DVN)
Golden Green, Inc. added to a holding in Devon Energy Corp by 24.50%. The purchase prices were between $20.97 and $31.66, with an estimated average price of $25.76. The stock is now traded at around $27.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 25,446 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Aqua Metals Inc (AQMS)
Golden Green, Inc. added to a holding in Aqua Metals Inc by 25.48%. The purchase prices were between $2.22 and $4.18, with an estimated average price of $3.08. The stock is now traded at around $2.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 114,625 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: iShares U.S. Preferred Stock (PFF)
Golden Green, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Preferred Stock. The sale prices were between $37.66 and $39.19, with an estimated average price of $38.42.Sold Out: Invesco Preferred ETF (PGX)
Golden Green, Inc. sold out a holding in Invesco Preferred ETF. The sale prices were between $14.75 and $15.32, with an estimated average price of $15.02.Sold Out: PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (PDI)
Golden Green, Inc. sold out a holding in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund. The sale prices were between $28 and $29.6, with an estimated average price of $28.85.Sold Out: Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred and Income Securitie (FFC)
Golden Green, Inc. sold out a holding in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred and Income Securitie. The sale prices were between $21.97 and $23.79, with an estimated average price of $22.85.Sold Out: Ares Capital Corp (ARCC)
Golden Green, Inc. sold out a holding in Ares Capital Corp. The sale prices were between $18.29 and $19.97, with an estimated average price of $19.35.Sold Out: Nuveen Global High Income Fund (JGH)
Golden Green, Inc. sold out a holding in Nuveen Global High Income Fund. The sale prices were between $15.47 and $16.21, with an estimated average price of $15.82.
Here is the complete portfolio of Golden Green, Inc.. Also check out:
1. Golden Green, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Golden Green, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Golden Green, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Golden Green, Inc. keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment