Fortem Financial Group, Llc Buys Electronic Arts Inc, Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund, Texas Instruments Inc, Sells Lam Research Corp, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Health Care Select Sector SPDR

EA, INCY, FANG, CNP, GNRC, CPRT, EBAY, SPG, FCX, PM, FMC, 6S3, XLF, EW, NOC, FOCS, Added Positions: VTWO, TXN, MRK, REGN, NSC, SPGI, VZ, AVGO, LLY, MCO, QCOM, VRSN, AON, DPZ, MCHP, MSFT, AZO, INTC, MA, ORLY, SRE, TGT, ACN, CSCO, FB, NVS, ABT, MS, STT, UL, AMT, BAC, CVX, CHD, DKNG, ETN, ET, HAS, JNJ, JPM, AMJ, LOW, OHI, WBA, F, KSU, KLAC, MNST, NVDA, PEG, TRV, UGI, ALLE, MO, DRI, EFX, HBAN, INFO, PNC, RTX, UNP, WHR, AMP, CRWD, LYB, PRU, SHW, TFC, APTV, CAT, COST, CVS, HST, IBM, LKQ, PYPL, XLE, UBER, VLO, ALK, ALL, AMZN, CF, STZ, CMI, DIS, FISV, MCK, ROP, SPY, SWK, TMO, RIG, UNM, VO, WMT, FFWM, HD, MCD, NAT, PWR, UNH,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Electronic Arts Inc, Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund, Texas Instruments Inc, Incyte Corp, Diamondback Energy Inc, sells Lam Research Corp, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Health Care Select Sector SPDR, Alphabet Inc, AbbVie Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Fortem Financial Group, Llc. As of 2021Q2, Fortem Financial Group, Llc owns 162 stocks with a total value of $193 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of FORTEM FINANCIAL GROUP, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/fortem+financial+group%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

JPMorgan Chase & Co. FR SP ETN REDEEM 24/05/2024 U (AMJ) - 262,243 shares, 2.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.22% Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund (VTWO) - 48,705 shares, 2.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 135.53% PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 12,424 shares, 2.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 32.47% Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) - 78,332 shares, 2.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.94% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 28,650 shares, 2.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.38%

Fortem Financial Group, Llc initiated holding in Electronic Arts Inc. The purchase prices were between $135.37 and $148.55, with an estimated average price of $141.75. The stock is now traded at around $143.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.86%. The holding were 25,021 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Fortem Financial Group, Llc initiated holding in Incyte Corp. The purchase prices were between $79.87 and $87.53, with an estimated average price of $83.36. The stock is now traded at around $79.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 21,018 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Fortem Financial Group, Llc initiated holding in Diamondback Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $73.49 and $96.31, with an estimated average price of $82.21. The stock is now traded at around $84.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 17,536 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Fortem Financial Group, Llc initiated holding in CenterPoint Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.65 and $26.15, with an estimated average price of $24.5. The stock is now traded at around $24.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 65,928 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Fortem Financial Group, Llc initiated holding in Generac Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $289.18 and $415.15, with an estimated average price of $335.09. The stock is now traded at around $436.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 2,243 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Fortem Financial Group, Llc initiated holding in Copart Inc. The purchase prices were between $108.61 and $133.61, with an estimated average price of $123.67. The stock is now traded at around $139.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 5,737 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Fortem Financial Group, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund by 135.53%. The purchase prices were between $85.44 and $93.85, with an estimated average price of $90.62. The stock is now traded at around $88.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.34%. The holding were 48,705 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Fortem Financial Group, Llc added to a holding in Texas Instruments Inc by 445.11%. The purchase prices were between $176.6 and $196.93, with an estimated average price of $187.57. The stock is now traded at around $191.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 11,660 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Fortem Financial Group, Llc added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 87.45%. The purchase prices were between $70.26 and $77.77, with an estimated average price of $74.29. The stock is now traded at around $77.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 30,045 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Fortem Financial Group, Llc added to a holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc by 53.18%. The purchase prices were between $472.8 and $558.54, with an estimated average price of $505.57. The stock is now traded at around $581.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 3,733 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Fortem Financial Group, Llc added to a holding in Norfolk Southern Corp by 53.84%. The purchase prices were between $261.43 and $290.35, with an estimated average price of $275.9. The stock is now traded at around $261.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 7,266 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Fortem Financial Group, Llc added to a holding in Morgan Stanley by 58.85%. The purchase prices were between $77.29 and $93.96, with an estimated average price of $85.59. The stock is now traded at around $92.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 4,157 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Fortem Financial Group, Llc sold out a holding in Pioneer Natural Resources Co. The sale prices were between $145.02 and $170.71, with an estimated average price of $157.19.

Fortem Financial Group, Llc sold out a holding in JB Hunt Transport Services Inc. The sale prices were between $155.89 and $180.47, with an estimated average price of $168.85.

Fortem Financial Group, Llc sold out a holding in Fortive Corp. The sale prices were between $68.38 and $74.86, with an estimated average price of $71.5.

Fortem Financial Group, Llc sold out a holding in Newmont Corp. The sale prices were between $60.27 and $74.38, with an estimated average price of $66.93.

Fortem Financial Group, Llc sold out a holding in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $152.35 and $184.3, with an estimated average price of $171.17.

Fortem Financial Group, Llc sold out a holding in DTE Energy Co. The sale prices were between $110.18 and $122.65, with an estimated average price of $116.81.