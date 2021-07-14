Fortem Financial Group, Llc Buys Electronic Arts Inc, Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund, Texas Instruments Inc, Sells Lam Research Corp, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Health Care Select Sector SPDR

- New Purchases: EA, INCY, FANG, CNP, GNRC, CPRT, EBAY, SPG, FCX, PM, FMC, 6S3, XLF, EW, NOC, FOCS,
- Added Positions: VTWO, TXN, MRK, REGN, NSC, SPGI, VZ, AVGO, LLY, MCO, QCOM, VRSN, AON, DPZ, MCHP, MSFT, AZO, INTC, MA, ORLY, SRE, TGT, ACN, CSCO, FB, NVS, ABT, MS, STT, UL, AMT, BAC, CVX, CHD, DKNG, ETN, ET, HAS, JNJ, JPM, AMJ, LOW, OHI, WBA, F, KSU, KLAC, MNST, NVDA, PEG, TRV, UGI, ALLE, MO, DRI, EFX, HBAN, INFO, PNC, RTX, UNP, WHR, AMP, CRWD, LYB, PRU, SHW, TFC, APTV, CAT, COST, CVS, HST, IBM, LKQ, PYPL, XLE, UBER, VLO, ALK, ALL, AMZN, CF, STZ, CMI, DIS, FISV, MCK, ROP, SPY, SWK, TMO, RIG, UNM, VO, WMT, FFWM, HD, MCD, NAT, PWR, UNH,
- Reduced Positions: LRCX, QQQ, XLV, ABBV, GOOGL, HLT, HCA, PFF, JD, AAPL, TEVA, GOLD, TSLA, PFE, MTG, VNQ, ROKU, BABA, USO, AMAT, CPE, CCL, PHM, QRVO, CRM, SIRI, MRO, GM, DHR, COF, DIA, GE, IWB,
- Sold Out: PXD, JBHT, FTV, NEM, ALXN, DTE, ECL, TSN, BX, SYK, SLV, EXPE, VGSH, KODK,
- JPMorgan Chase & Co. FR SP ETN REDEEM 24/05/2024 U (AMJ) - 262,243 shares, 2.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.22%
- Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund (VTWO) - 48,705 shares, 2.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 135.53%
- PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 12,424 shares, 2.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 32.47%
- Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) - 78,332 shares, 2.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.94%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 28,650 shares, 2.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.38%
Fortem Financial Group, Llc initiated holding in Electronic Arts Inc. The purchase prices were between $135.37 and $148.55, with an estimated average price of $141.75. The stock is now traded at around $143.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.86%. The holding were 25,021 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Incyte Corp (INCY)
Fortem Financial Group, Llc initiated holding in Incyte Corp. The purchase prices were between $79.87 and $87.53, with an estimated average price of $83.36. The stock is now traded at around $79.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 21,018 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG)
Fortem Financial Group, Llc initiated holding in Diamondback Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $73.49 and $96.31, with an estimated average price of $82.21. The stock is now traded at around $84.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 17,536 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: CenterPoint Energy Inc (CNP)
Fortem Financial Group, Llc initiated holding in CenterPoint Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.65 and $26.15, with an estimated average price of $24.5. The stock is now traded at around $24.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 65,928 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Generac Holdings Inc (GNRC)
Fortem Financial Group, Llc initiated holding in Generac Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $289.18 and $415.15, with an estimated average price of $335.09. The stock is now traded at around $436.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 2,243 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Copart Inc (CPRT)
Fortem Financial Group, Llc initiated holding in Copart Inc. The purchase prices were between $108.61 and $133.61, with an estimated average price of $123.67. The stock is now traded at around $139.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 5,737 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund (VTWO)
Fortem Financial Group, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund by 135.53%. The purchase prices were between $85.44 and $93.85, with an estimated average price of $90.62. The stock is now traded at around $88.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.34%. The holding were 48,705 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Texas Instruments Inc (TXN)
Fortem Financial Group, Llc added to a holding in Texas Instruments Inc by 445.11%. The purchase prices were between $176.6 and $196.93, with an estimated average price of $187.57. The stock is now traded at around $191.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 11,660 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)
Fortem Financial Group, Llc added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 87.45%. The purchase prices were between $70.26 and $77.77, with an estimated average price of $74.29. The stock is now traded at around $77.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 30,045 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (REGN)
Fortem Financial Group, Llc added to a holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc by 53.18%. The purchase prices were between $472.8 and $558.54, with an estimated average price of $505.57. The stock is now traded at around $581.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 3,733 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC)
Fortem Financial Group, Llc added to a holding in Norfolk Southern Corp by 53.84%. The purchase prices were between $261.43 and $290.35, with an estimated average price of $275.9. The stock is now traded at around $261.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 7,266 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Morgan Stanley (MS)
Fortem Financial Group, Llc added to a holding in Morgan Stanley by 58.85%. The purchase prices were between $77.29 and $93.96, with an estimated average price of $85.59. The stock is now traded at around $92.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 4,157 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Pioneer Natural Resources Co (PXD)
Fortem Financial Group, Llc sold out a holding in Pioneer Natural Resources Co. The sale prices were between $145.02 and $170.71, with an estimated average price of $157.19.Sold Out: JB Hunt Transport Services Inc (JBHT)
Fortem Financial Group, Llc sold out a holding in JB Hunt Transport Services Inc. The sale prices were between $155.89 and $180.47, with an estimated average price of $168.85.Sold Out: Fortive Corp (FTV)
Fortem Financial Group, Llc sold out a holding in Fortive Corp. The sale prices were between $68.38 and $74.86, with an estimated average price of $71.5.Sold Out: Newmont Corp (NEM)
Fortem Financial Group, Llc sold out a holding in Newmont Corp. The sale prices were between $60.27 and $74.38, with an estimated average price of $66.93.Sold Out: Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALXN)
Fortem Financial Group, Llc sold out a holding in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $152.35 and $184.3, with an estimated average price of $171.17.Sold Out: DTE Energy Co (DTE)
Fortem Financial Group, Llc sold out a holding in DTE Energy Co. The sale prices were between $110.18 and $122.65, with an estimated average price of $116.81.
