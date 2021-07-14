Logo
Fortem Financial Group, Llc Buys Electronic Arts Inc, Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund, Texas Instruments Inc, Sells Lam Research Corp, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Health Care Select Sector SPDR

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 14, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Fortem Financial Group, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Electronic Arts Inc, Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund, Texas Instruments Inc, Incyte Corp, Diamondback Energy Inc, sells Lam Research Corp, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Health Care Select Sector SPDR, Alphabet Inc, AbbVie Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Fortem Financial Group, Llc. As of 2021Q2, Fortem Financial Group, Llc owns 162 stocks with a total value of $193 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of FORTEM FINANCIAL GROUP, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/fortem+financial+group%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of FORTEM FINANCIAL GROUP, LLC
  1. JPMorgan Chase & Co. FR SP ETN REDEEM 24/05/2024 U (AMJ) - 262,243 shares, 2.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.22%
  2. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund (VTWO) - 48,705 shares, 2.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 135.53%
  3. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 12,424 shares, 2.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 32.47%
  4. Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) - 78,332 shares, 2.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.94%
  5. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 28,650 shares, 2.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.38%
New Purchase: Electronic Arts Inc (EA)

Fortem Financial Group, Llc initiated holding in Electronic Arts Inc. The purchase prices were between $135.37 and $148.55, with an estimated average price of $141.75. The stock is now traded at around $143.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.86%. The holding were 25,021 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Incyte Corp (INCY)

Fortem Financial Group, Llc initiated holding in Incyte Corp. The purchase prices were between $79.87 and $87.53, with an estimated average price of $83.36. The stock is now traded at around $79.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 21,018 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG)

Fortem Financial Group, Llc initiated holding in Diamondback Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $73.49 and $96.31, with an estimated average price of $82.21. The stock is now traded at around $84.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 17,536 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: CenterPoint Energy Inc (CNP)

Fortem Financial Group, Llc initiated holding in CenterPoint Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.65 and $26.15, with an estimated average price of $24.5. The stock is now traded at around $24.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 65,928 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Generac Holdings Inc (GNRC)

Fortem Financial Group, Llc initiated holding in Generac Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $289.18 and $415.15, with an estimated average price of $335.09. The stock is now traded at around $436.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 2,243 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Copart Inc (CPRT)

Fortem Financial Group, Llc initiated holding in Copart Inc. The purchase prices were between $108.61 and $133.61, with an estimated average price of $123.67. The stock is now traded at around $139.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 5,737 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund (VTWO)

Fortem Financial Group, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund by 135.53%. The purchase prices were between $85.44 and $93.85, with an estimated average price of $90.62. The stock is now traded at around $88.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.34%. The holding were 48,705 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Texas Instruments Inc (TXN)

Fortem Financial Group, Llc added to a holding in Texas Instruments Inc by 445.11%. The purchase prices were between $176.6 and $196.93, with an estimated average price of $187.57. The stock is now traded at around $191.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 11,660 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)

Fortem Financial Group, Llc added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 87.45%. The purchase prices were between $70.26 and $77.77, with an estimated average price of $74.29. The stock is now traded at around $77.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 30,045 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (REGN)

Fortem Financial Group, Llc added to a holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc by 53.18%. The purchase prices were between $472.8 and $558.54, with an estimated average price of $505.57. The stock is now traded at around $581.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 3,733 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC)

Fortem Financial Group, Llc added to a holding in Norfolk Southern Corp by 53.84%. The purchase prices were between $261.43 and $290.35, with an estimated average price of $275.9. The stock is now traded at around $261.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 7,266 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Morgan Stanley (MS)

Fortem Financial Group, Llc added to a holding in Morgan Stanley by 58.85%. The purchase prices were between $77.29 and $93.96, with an estimated average price of $85.59. The stock is now traded at around $92.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 4,157 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Pioneer Natural Resources Co (PXD)

Fortem Financial Group, Llc sold out a holding in Pioneer Natural Resources Co. The sale prices were between $145.02 and $170.71, with an estimated average price of $157.19.

Sold Out: JB Hunt Transport Services Inc (JBHT)

Fortem Financial Group, Llc sold out a holding in JB Hunt Transport Services Inc. The sale prices were between $155.89 and $180.47, with an estimated average price of $168.85.

Sold Out: Fortive Corp (FTV)

Fortem Financial Group, Llc sold out a holding in Fortive Corp. The sale prices were between $68.38 and $74.86, with an estimated average price of $71.5.

Sold Out: Newmont Corp (NEM)

Fortem Financial Group, Llc sold out a holding in Newmont Corp. The sale prices were between $60.27 and $74.38, with an estimated average price of $66.93.

Sold Out: Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALXN)

Fortem Financial Group, Llc sold out a holding in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $152.35 and $184.3, with an estimated average price of $171.17.

Sold Out: DTE Energy Co (DTE)

Fortem Financial Group, Llc sold out a holding in DTE Energy Co. The sale prices were between $110.18 and $122.65, with an estimated average price of $116.81.



Here is the complete portfolio of FORTEM FINANCIAL GROUP, LLC. Also check out:

1. FORTEM FINANCIAL GROUP, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. FORTEM FINANCIAL GROUP, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. FORTEM FINANCIAL GROUP, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that FORTEM FINANCIAL GROUP, LLC keeps buying
