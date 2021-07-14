Fort Henry Capital, LLC Buys Vanguard Total International Bond ETF

Investment company Fort Henry Capital, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Fort Henry Capital, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Fort Henry Capital, LLC owns 10 stocks with a total value of $113 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
Here is the complete portfolio of Fort Henry Capital, LLC. Also check out:
1. Fort Henry Capital, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Fort Henry Capital, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Fort Henry Capital, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Fort Henry Capital, LLC keeps buying
For the details of Fort Henry Capital, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/fort+henry+capital%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 75,217 shares, 28.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.31%
- Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV) - 260,783 shares, 18.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.39%
- iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 184,658 shares, 18.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.98%
- iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 143,142 shares, 14.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.33%
- Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (VNQ) - 106,207 shares, 9.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.92%
Fort Henry Capital, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $56.49 and $57.25, with an estimated average price of $56.92. The stock is now traded at around $57.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 5,332 shares as of 2021-06-30.
