Fort Henry Capital, LLC Buys Vanguard Total International Bond ETF

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Fort Henry Capital, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Fort Henry Capital, LLC owns 10 stocks with a total value of $113 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 75,217 shares, 28.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.31% Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV) - 260,783 shares, 18.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.39% iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 184,658 shares, 18.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.98% iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 143,142 shares, 14.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.33% Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (VNQ) - 106,207 shares, 9.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.92%

Fort Henry Capital, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $56.49 and $57.25, with an estimated average price of $56.92. The stock is now traded at around $57.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 5,332 shares as of 2021-06-30.