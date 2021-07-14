Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Buys FS KKR Capital Corp, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr, Sells Nucor Corp, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF

- New Purchases: FSK, XSOE, HYFM, SCHA, IUSB, IXG, XSW, KEY, IDV, ATAX, NOK,
- Added Positions: VTI, VONV, ITOT, FVD, EFV, STIP, IVE, GOVT, QUAL, BND, BRK.B, IQLT, T, XLE, VB, WOR, JPM, ESGU, VIG, JPST, VYM, QQQ, VO, GS, SPLG, MTUM, IWF, VLUE, IRM, MU, PEP, XLC, VZ, DGRO, BIP, ACWV, AOR, QCOM, GE, VOO, K, MRK, IWR, IWS, DVY, ABBV, MUB, DIS, CAT, IGRO, BA, NLY, VBK, VOE, HDV, SOXX, PFF, PCEF, IXJ, IWM, HFRO, THW, SHW, ABT,
- Reduced Positions: AAPL, SHY, USMV, ISTB, SPY, AOM, EMR, IGE, VNQ, CAH, TSLA, NVDA, FTCS, TIP, VBR, WEN, XLY, PG, FV, XLF, ADP, PAYX, MMM, AGG, PFE, CL, TGT, BAC, BMY, CSCO, SPEM, SPDW, SPAB, ORCL, MDIV, IBM, IGSB, BWX, MDT, SPTM, BRG, XLK, MO, VXF, VHT, PPG, GOLD, BNDX, IEFA, SPMD, SPIP, EMLP, INTC, D, SACH, LECO, GLD,
- Sold Out: NUE, MBB, IHI, ECL, NEE, FTEC, IEMG, LMBS, SHYG, VMBS, GEO,
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 44,751 shares, 3.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.24%
- iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (AOM) - 107,641 shares, 2.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.83%
- JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) - 75,801 shares, 2.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.34%
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 8,731 shares, 2.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.98%
- First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund (FVD) - 94,262 shares, 2.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.28%
Beacon Financial Advisory LLC initiated holding in FS KKR Capital Corp. The purchase prices were between $19.83 and $23.31, with an estimated average price of $21.39. The stock is now traded at around $21.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 58,784 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr (XSOE)
Beacon Financial Advisory LLC initiated holding in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr. The purchase prices were between $39.05 and $42.32, with an estimated average price of $41.12. The stock is now traded at around $41.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 12,930 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc (HYFM)
Beacon Financial Advisory LLC initiated holding in Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $53.72 and $65.7, with an estimated average price of $58.88. The stock is now traded at around $51.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 7,730 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (SCHA)
Beacon Financial Advisory LLC initiated holding in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $96.56 and $105.59, with an estimated average price of $102.02. The stock is now traded at around $99.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 3,003 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB)
Beacon Financial Advisory LLC initiated holding in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $52.6 and $53.49, with an estimated average price of $53.09. The stock is now traded at around $53.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 4,912 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares Global Financials ETF (IXG)
Beacon Financial Advisory LLC initiated holding in iShares Global Financials ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.39 and $81.68, with an estimated average price of $77.95. The stock is now traded at around $77.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 3,425 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)
Beacon Financial Advisory LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 23.58%. The purchase prices were between $206.06 and $222.82, with an estimated average price of $216.25. The stock is now traded at around $224.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 16,550 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund (VONV)
Beacon Financial Advisory LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund by 133.77%. The purchase prices were between $66.21 and $70.99, with an estimated average price of $69.2. The stock is now traded at around $69.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 12,703 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT)
Beacon Financial Advisory LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 30.44%. The purchase prices were between $91.6 and $98.86, with an estimated average price of $96.11. The stock is now traded at around $99.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 21,151 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (EFV)
Beacon Financial Advisory LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 148.61%. The purchase prices were between $50.15 and $53.86, with an estimated average price of $52.21. The stock is now traded at around $51.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 12,637 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE)
Beacon Financial Advisory LLC added to a holding in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 48.43%. The purchase prices were between $141.24 and $151.25, with an estimated average price of $147.24. The stock is now traded at around $148.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 7,101 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP)
Beacon Financial Advisory LLC added to a holding in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 24.72%. The purchase prices were between $103.94 and $105.77, with an estimated average price of $105.09. The stock is now traded at around $106.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 16,256 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Nucor Corp (NUE)
Beacon Financial Advisory LLC sold out a holding in Nucor Corp. The sale prices were between $76.09 and $110.74, with an estimated average price of $93.28.Sold Out: iShares MBS ETF (MBB)
Beacon Financial Advisory LLC sold out a holding in iShares MBS ETF. The sale prices were between $107.91 and $108.71, with an estimated average price of $108.36.Sold Out: iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI)
Beacon Financial Advisory LLC sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF. The sale prices were between $330.36 and $363.7, with an estimated average price of $346.72.Sold Out: Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (VMBS)
Beacon Financial Advisory LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF. The sale prices were between $53.16 and $53.58, with an estimated average price of $53.38.Sold Out: First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET (LMBS)
Beacon Financial Advisory LLC sold out a holding in First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET. The sale prices were between $50.79 and $51.01, with an estimated average price of $50.92.Sold Out: iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (SHYG)
Beacon Financial Advisory LLC sold out a holding in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $45.56 and $46.09, with an estimated average price of $45.83.
