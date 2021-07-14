Logo
Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Buys FS KKR Capital Corp, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr, Sells Nucor Corp, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 14, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Beacon Financial Advisory LLC (Current Portfolio) buys FS KKR Capital Corp, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr, Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF, sells Nucor Corp, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF, iShares MBS ETF, iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC. As of 2021Q2, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC owns 204 stocks with a total value of $173 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Beacon Financial Advisory LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/beacon+financial+advisory+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Beacon Financial Advisory LLC
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 44,751 shares, 3.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.24%
  2. iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (AOM) - 107,641 shares, 2.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.83%
  3. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) - 75,801 shares, 2.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.34%
  4. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 8,731 shares, 2.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.98%
  5. First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund (FVD) - 94,262 shares, 2.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.28%
New Purchase: FS KKR Capital Corp (FSK)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC initiated holding in FS KKR Capital Corp. The purchase prices were between $19.83 and $23.31, with an estimated average price of $21.39. The stock is now traded at around $21.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 58,784 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr (XSOE)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC initiated holding in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr. The purchase prices were between $39.05 and $42.32, with an estimated average price of $41.12. The stock is now traded at around $41.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 12,930 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc (HYFM)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC initiated holding in Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $53.72 and $65.7, with an estimated average price of $58.88. The stock is now traded at around $51.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 7,730 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (SCHA)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC initiated holding in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $96.56 and $105.59, with an estimated average price of $102.02. The stock is now traded at around $99.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 3,003 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC initiated holding in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $52.6 and $53.49, with an estimated average price of $53.09. The stock is now traded at around $53.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 4,912 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares Global Financials ETF (IXG)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC initiated holding in iShares Global Financials ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.39 and $81.68, with an estimated average price of $77.95. The stock is now traded at around $77.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 3,425 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 23.58%. The purchase prices were between $206.06 and $222.82, with an estimated average price of $216.25. The stock is now traded at around $224.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 16,550 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund (VONV)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund by 133.77%. The purchase prices were between $66.21 and $70.99, with an estimated average price of $69.2. The stock is now traded at around $69.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 12,703 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 30.44%. The purchase prices were between $91.6 and $98.86, with an estimated average price of $96.11. The stock is now traded at around $99.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 21,151 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (EFV)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 148.61%. The purchase prices were between $50.15 and $53.86, with an estimated average price of $52.21. The stock is now traded at around $51.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 12,637 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC added to a holding in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 48.43%. The purchase prices were between $141.24 and $151.25, with an estimated average price of $147.24. The stock is now traded at around $148.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 7,101 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC added to a holding in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 24.72%. The purchase prices were between $103.94 and $105.77, with an estimated average price of $105.09. The stock is now traded at around $106.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 16,256 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Nucor Corp (NUE)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC sold out a holding in Nucor Corp. The sale prices were between $76.09 and $110.74, with an estimated average price of $93.28.

Sold Out: iShares MBS ETF (MBB)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC sold out a holding in iShares MBS ETF. The sale prices were between $107.91 and $108.71, with an estimated average price of $108.36.

Sold Out: iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF. The sale prices were between $330.36 and $363.7, with an estimated average price of $346.72.

Sold Out: Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (VMBS)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF. The sale prices were between $53.16 and $53.58, with an estimated average price of $53.38.

Sold Out: First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET (LMBS)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC sold out a holding in First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET. The sale prices were between $50.79 and $51.01, with an estimated average price of $50.92.

Sold Out: iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (SHYG)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC sold out a holding in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $45.56 and $46.09, with an estimated average price of $45.83.



Here is the complete portfolio of Beacon Financial Advisory LLC. Also check out:

1. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Beacon Financial Advisory LLC keeps buying
