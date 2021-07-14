Avenue 1 Advisors, LLC Buys Roper Technologies Inc, Strongbridge Biopharma PLC, iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, Sells The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc, Intel Corp

- New Purchases: ROP, SBBP,
- Added Positions: VEA, SCHX, VTV, VUG, MUB, BND, HYD, VBK, IEFA, EMB, SCHA, JNK, VWO, VBR, EMLC, IEMG, BSV, BNDX, VTIP, AMZN, IVW, VB, VTEB, EBND, BLV, VMBS, BIV, SLM,
- Reduced Positions: SCHG, SCHV, IWN, IWO, SCHO, AAPL, BAC, BIL, EFAV, VOO, USMV, SUB, PCY, ACWV, MSFT, JPM, AMAT, UNH, TMO, GOOGL,
- Sold Out: HIG, INTC,
- Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 478,703 shares, 14.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.72%
- Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 196,632 shares, 11.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.89%
- Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 54,447 shares, 9.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.82%
- Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 113,557 shares, 9.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.91%
- BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 112,416 shares, 4.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.60%
Avenue 1 Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Roper Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $403.34 and $470.2, with an estimated average price of $441.14. The stock is now traded at around $486.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 445 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Strongbridge Biopharma PLC (SBBP)
Avenue 1 Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Strongbridge Biopharma PLC. The purchase prices were between $2.27 and $3.15, with an estimated average price of $2.64. The stock is now traded at around $2.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 16,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW)
Avenue 1 Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 20.52%. The purchase prices were between $65.11 and $72.81, with an estimated average price of $69.15. The stock is now traded at around $75.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 4,005 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (HIG)
Avenue 1 Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. The sale prices were between $60.85 and $69.5, with an estimated average price of $65.59.Sold Out: Intel Corp (INTC)
Avenue 1 Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Intel Corp. The sale prices were between $53.62 and $68.26, with an estimated average price of $58.84.
Here is the complete portfolio of Avenue 1 Advisors, LLC. Also check out:
