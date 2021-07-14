Davis-Rea Ltd. Buys Suncor Energy Inc, Nike Inc, Shopify Inc

New Purchases: SU, AVNS,

SU, AVNS, Added Positions: NKE, SHOP, JPM, MCD, TMO, HD, V, JNJ, PG, VOO,

NKE, SHOP, JPM, MCD, TMO, HD, V, JNJ, PG, VOO, Reduced Positions: DHR, BMO, TD, ENB, PEP, C, BNS, FTS, FTV, BEP, VET, PBA,

Toronto, A6, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Suncor Energy Inc, Nike Inc, Shopify Inc, Avanos Medical Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Davis-Rea Ltd.. As of 2021Q2, Davis-Rea Ltd. owns 58 stocks with a total value of $200 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Davis-Rea Ltd.'s stock buys and sells,

Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 3,677 shares, 6.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.59% The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) - 179,824 shares, 6.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.47% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 4,617 shares, 5.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.99% Danaher Corp (DHR) - 33,078 shares, 4.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.91% JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 56,845 shares, 4.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.03%

Davis-Rea Ltd. initiated holding in Suncor Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.03 and $25.67, with an estimated average price of $22.89. The stock is now traded at around $22.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 9,349 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Davis-Rea Ltd. initiated holding in Avanos Medical Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.37 and $45.72, with an estimated average price of $41.42. The stock is now traded at around $34.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 20 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Davis-Rea Ltd. added to a holding in Nike Inc by 36.70%. The purchase prices were between $127.11 and $155.95, with an estimated average price of $134.55. The stock is now traded at around $161.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 3,725 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Davis-Rea Ltd. added to a holding in Shopify Inc by 47.62%. The purchase prices were between $1047.77 and $1508.44, with an estimated average price of $1229.27. The stock is now traded at around $1463.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 279 shares as of 2021-06-30.