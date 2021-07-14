Davis-Rea Ltd. Buys Suncor Energy Inc, Nike Inc, Shopify Inc

- New Purchases: SU, AVNS,
- Added Positions: NKE, SHOP, JPM, MCD, TMO, HD, V, JNJ, PG, VOO,
- Reduced Positions: DHR, BMO, TD, ENB, PEP, C, BNS, FTS, FTV, BEP, VET, PBA,
For the details of Davis-Rea Ltd.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/davis-rea+ltd./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Davis-Rea Ltd.
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 3,677 shares, 6.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.59%
- The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) - 179,824 shares, 6.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.47%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 4,617 shares, 5.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.99%
- Danaher Corp (DHR) - 33,078 shares, 4.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.91%
- JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 56,845 shares, 4.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.03%
Davis-Rea Ltd. initiated holding in Suncor Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.03 and $25.67, with an estimated average price of $22.89. The stock is now traded at around $22.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 9,349 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Avanos Medical Inc (AVNS)
Davis-Rea Ltd. initiated holding in Avanos Medical Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.37 and $45.72, with an estimated average price of $41.42. The stock is now traded at around $34.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 20 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Nike Inc (NKE)
Davis-Rea Ltd. added to a holding in Nike Inc by 36.70%. The purchase prices were between $127.11 and $155.95, with an estimated average price of $134.55. The stock is now traded at around $161.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 3,725 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Shopify Inc (SHOP)
Davis-Rea Ltd. added to a holding in Shopify Inc by 47.62%. The purchase prices were between $1047.77 and $1508.44, with an estimated average price of $1229.27. The stock is now traded at around $1463.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 279 shares as of 2021-06-30.
Here is the complete portfolio of Davis-Rea Ltd.. Also check out:
1. Davis-Rea Ltd.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Davis-Rea Ltd.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Davis-Rea Ltd.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Davis-Rea Ltd. keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment